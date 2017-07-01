Pat 2016 6_metodo de calculo ieee 80

PUESTA A TIERRA EN INSTALACIONES DE ALTA TENSIÓN Parte 6 – Método de cálculo 1 Parte 6 – Método de cálculo Norma IEEE-80/2...
Dimensionamiento de una puesta a tierra  - Verificar que los potenciales que surgen en la superficie debido al maximo def...
Datos necesarios  - Conocer el area donde se va a construir la malla de tierra.  -Datos sobre cual va a ser la resistivi...
Criterios geometricos:  Rodear la estacion con un conductor a lo largo de todo el perımetro, extendiendose del cerco peri...
Criterios geometricos:  Todos los cruces entre conductores se deben realizar con soldadura exotermica, ası como las union...
Método norma IEEE-80  El terreno presenta resistividad uniforme.  Los cálculos de tensión de contacto y paso que aparece...
Método norma IEEE-80 7 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
Método norma IEEE-80  Primer punto: modelado del terreno.  Segundo punto: dimensionado de los conductores de la malla de...
Mallas de tierra Dimensionado 9 CºenambienteatemperaturT CºenatemperaturmáximaT mmenconductordesecciónA kAenrmscorrienteI ...
 El valor de Tm esta limitado por el tipo de conexión utilizada:  -Soldadura exotermica. Tm=850ºC. 10 })1)234/(){(* tdef...
Método norma IEEE-80  Tercer punto: cálculo de corrientes admisibles. 11   s SSpaso_adm t k ρ6C1000E  70kgpeso0.157k...
Método norma IEEE-80 12 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
Método norma IEEE-80  Cuarto punto: diseño físico de la malla 13
Método norma IEEE-80  Cuarto punto: diseño físico de la malla 14
Método norma IEEE-80  Quinto, sexto y séptimo punto  (5) 15                   20/Ah1 1 1 20A 1 L 1 ρ...
Método norma IEEE-80 16
Método norma IEEE-80 17 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
Método norma IEEE-80 18  Octavo y noveno punto toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  ML paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E 
Método norma IEEE-80 19  Octavo y noveno punto Max (Em) Max (Es)
Diseño sencillo: MPAT Puesto de Conexión 31.5kV 20
Método norma IEEE-80 21 toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  isG E KKρI E   : resistividad aparente del terreno.  IG: corr...
Método norma IEEE-80  Ki tiene en cuenta los efectos de la distribucion no uniforme de la corriente por la malla.  Km se...
Tensión de contacto 23  Para mallas con pocas jabalinas (o sin jabalinas). toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  jabalinas).  ...
Tensión de contacto 24  Para mallas con jabalinas en las esquinas y a lo largo del perímetro. toque_max M imG m E L KKρI ...
Tensión de contacto 25                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m   D:...
Tensión de contacto 26                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m  1mh ...
27                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m  1mh h h1K 0h  Tensión...
Tensión de contacto 28                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m   LC...
Tensión de paso 29  : resistividad aparente del terreno. paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E   : resistividad aparente del t...
Tensión de paso 30 paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E  )0.5(1 D 1 hD 1 2h 11 K 2n s          )0.5(1 DhD2h Ks  ...
Método norma IEEE-80 31 toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E   Si se cumplen estas condiciones, ...
Pat 2016 6_metodo de calculo ieee 80

Published on

PUESTA A TIERRA EN INSTALACIONES DE ALTA TENSIÓN

Pat 2016 6_metodo de calculo ieee 80

  1. 1. PUESTA A TIERRA EN INSTALACIONES DE ALTA TENSIÓN Parte 6 – Método de cálculo 1 Parte 6 – Método de cálculo Norma IEEE-80/2000 AÑO 2016 BASADO EN CURSO 2015 (FERNANDO BERRUTTI)
  2. 2. Dimensionamiento de una puesta a tierra  - Verificar que los potenciales que surgen en la superficie debido al maximo defecto a tierra, son inferiores a las tensiones de paso y contacto admisibles. 2  - Dimensionar el conductor de la malla para soportar esfuerzos mecanicos y termicos.  - La resistencia de la malla debe ser tal de sensibilizar el rele de neutro.
  3. 3. Datos necesarios  - Conocer el area donde se va a construir la malla de tierra.  -Datos sobre cual va a ser la resistividad superficial ρs. 3 superficial ρs.  -Icc maxima a tierra  -Porcentaje de Icc maxima que realmente va por la malla.  -Tiempo de apertura de las protecciones.  -Valor maximo de R compatible con la sensibilizacion de la proteccion.
  4. 4. Criterios geometricos:  Rodear la estacion con un conductor a lo largo de todo el perımetro, extendiendose del cerco perimetral o lımite de 1m a 1.5m, abarcando un area lo suﬁcientemente grande como para tener una resistencia adecuada (este conductor no 4 una resistencia adecuada (este conductor no forma parte integral de la malla calculada, pero sirve para disminuir el gradiente de potencial en el acceso a la instalacion).  Tender conductores de Cu electrolıtico desnudo a una profundidad de 0.5 a 1.5 metros, formando una grilla con separacion de entre 3 y 7 metros (estos conductores sı forman parte integral de la malla a calcular).
  5. 5. Criterios geometricos:  Todos los cruces entre conductores se deben realizar con soldadura exotermica, ası como las uniones entre conductores y jabalinas, asegurando un control adecuado de los gradientes de potencial producidos durante la 5 gradientes de potencial producidos durante la ocurrencia de una falta a tierra.  Luego de enterrada la malla, se cubre el terreno con una capa de piedra partida de entre 10cm, 15cm o 20cm de espesor si se trata de una estacion exterior. En el caso de estaciones interiores, la losa de hormigon tiene un espesor de entre 10cm y 15cm y presenta una resistividad similar a la de la piedra partida (2500 Ω.m).
  6. 6. Método norma IEEE-80  El terreno presenta resistividad uniforme.  Los cálculos de tensión de contacto y paso que aparecen durante un 6 paso que aparecen durante un defecto son aproximaciones para los cuadrados más “externos” de la grilla.  La distribución de corriente es uniforme.
  7. 7. Método norma IEEE-80 7 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
  8. 8. Método norma IEEE-80  Primer punto: modelado del terreno.  Segundo punto: dimensionado de los conductores de la malla de tierra. 8 conductores de la malla de tierra.                 a0 am 4 rrc mm TK TT 1Ln TCAP 10ραt IA 2
  9. 9. Mallas de tierra Dimensionado 9 CºenambienteatemperaturT CºenatemperaturmáximaT mmenconductordesecciónA kAenrmscorrienteI a m 2     C/ºJ/cmentérmicacapacidaddefactorTCAP sencorrienteladencirculaciódetiempot 1/αK cmμΩenTaconductordeladresistividlaρ Taadresistividladetérmicoecoeficientα C0ºaadresistividladetérmicoecoeficientα CºenmaterialeslosparareferenciadeatemperaturT CºenambienteatemperaturT 3 c 00 rr rr 0 r a        
  10. 10.  El valor de Tm esta limitado por el tipo de conexión utilizada:  -Soldadura exotermica. Tm=850ºC. 10 })1)234/(){(* tdefecto 1 (**53.226I  TaTaTmLnScobre  -Soldadura exotermica. Tm=850ºC.  -Soldadura convencional. Tm=450ºC.  Ta= T ambiente en ºC.
  11. 11. Método norma IEEE-80  Tercer punto: cálculo de corrientes admisibles. 11   s SSpaso_adm t k ρ6C1000E  70kgpeso0.157k 50kgpeso0.116k   st   s SStoque_adm t k ρC1.51000E  0.092h ρ ρ 10.09 1C s S S         
  12. 12. Método norma IEEE-80 12 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
  13. 13. Método norma IEEE-80  Cuarto punto: diseño físico de la malla 13
  14. 14. Método norma IEEE-80  Cuarto punto: diseño físico de la malla 14
  15. 15. Método norma IEEE-80  Quinto, sexto y séptimo punto  (5) 15                   20/Ah1 1 1 20A 1 L 1 ρRg  (6)  (7) fffPG IDSCI  toque_admGg EIR 
  16. 16. Método norma IEEE-80 16
  17. 17. Método norma IEEE-80 17 (1) (2) (3) (4) (10) (5) (6) (7)(8) (9) (10) (11)
  18. 18. Método norma IEEE-80 18  Octavo y noveno punto toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  ML paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E 
  19. 19. Método norma IEEE-80 19  Octavo y noveno punto Max (Em) Max (Es)
  20. 20. Diseño sencillo: MPAT Puesto de Conexión 31.5kV 20
  21. 21. Método norma IEEE-80 21 toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  isG E KKρI E   : resistividad aparente del terreno.  IG: corriente que circula por la malla.  Ki = 0.644 + 0.144n (factor de irregularidad) paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E 
  22. 22. Método norma IEEE-80  Ki tiene en cuenta los efectos de la distribucion no uniforme de la corriente por la malla.  Km se define como coeficiente de malla, y tiene en cuenta la influencia de la profundidad de la 22 en cuenta la influencia de la profundidad de la malla, diametro del conductor y espaciamiento entre conductores.  Ks introduce en el calculo la mayor diferencia de potencial entre dos puntos distanciados 1m. Relaciona todos los parametros de la malla que inducen tensiones en la superficie.
  23. 23. Tensión de contacto 23  Para mallas con pocas jabalinas (o sin jabalinas). toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  jabalinas).  LC: Longitud de conductor horizontal.  LR: Sumatoria de longitud jabalinas. RCM LLL 
  24. 24. Tensión de contacto 24  Para mallas con jabalinas en las esquinas y a lo largo del perímetro. toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  esquinas y a lo largo del perímetro.  Lr: Longitud individual de una jabalina.  LX: Longitud máxima de malla en eje x.  LY: Longitud máxima de malla en eje y. R2 Y 2 X r CM L LL L 1.221.55LL                  
  25. 25. Tensión de contacto 25                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m   D: Separación máxima entre conductores paralelos.  h: Profundidad de entierro de la malla (sin considerar la capa de piedra partida).  d: Diámetro de los conductores.  Kii: 1  para mallas con jabalinas en el perímetro.  1/(2n)(2/n) para malla con pocas o sin jabalinas.
  26. 26. Tensión de contacto 26                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m  1mh h h1K 0h  1mh h h1K 0 0 h   n = factor geométrico = nA x nB x nC x nD.  nA = 2LC/LP en todos los casos.  nB = 1 para mallas con forma cuadrada.  nC = 1 para mallas con forma rectangular.  nD = 1 para mallas rectangulares, cuadradas y con forma de “L”.
  27. 27. 27                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m  1mh h h1K 0h  Tensión de contacto 1mh h h1K 0 0 h   n = factor geométrico = nA x nB x nC x nD. 2 Y 2 X m D LL A0.7 YX C P B LL D n A LL n A4 L n YX           
  28. 28. Tensión de contacto 28                 1)(2n 8 Ln K K 4d h 8Dd 2h)(D 16hd D Ln 2 1 K h ii 22 m   LC: longitud total de conductor horizontal enterrado.enterrado.  LP: longitud total de la periferia de la malla.  A: área de la malla (m2).  LX: La máxima longitud de la malla en dirección X.  LY: La máxima longitud de la malla en dirección Y.  Dm: La máxima distancia entre dos puntos cualesquiera de la malla. Todas las longitudes se expresan en metros.
  29. 29. Tensión de paso 29  : resistividad aparente del terreno. paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E   : resistividad aparente del terreno.  IG: corriente que circula por la malla.  Ki = 0.644 + 0.144n (factor de irregularidad).  Longitud efectiva (LS): RCS 0.85L0.75LL 
  30. 30. Tensión de paso 30 paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E  )0.5(1 D 1 hD 1 2h 11 K 2n s          )0.5(1 DhD2h Ks       n: factor geométrico.  D: separación máxima entre conductores.  h: profundidad de entierro malla (sin considerar capa de piedra partida).
  31. 31. Método norma IEEE-80 31 toque_max M imG m E L KKρI E  paso_max S isG s E L KKρI E   Si se cumplen estas condiciones, finaliza el cálculo de la malla  consideraciones constructivas (11).  Si no se cumple, se debe proponer un nuevo diseño de malla de tierra y evaluar (5). SL

