Karina 10% (1)

Karina Corona 21039735 CUERPOS RÍGIDOS: SISTEMAS EQUIVALENTES FUERZA/MOMENTO
- 2 - Introducción En capítulos anteriores vimos que la fuerza resultante R de un sistema de dos o más fuerzas concurrente...
- 3 - Momentos y sus características El momento de una fuerza respecto a un punto o respecto a un eje es una medida de la ...
- 4 - El momento tiene módulo, dirección y sentido y se suma de acuerdo con la regla de adición del paralelogramo. Magnitu...
PROBLEMA EJEMPLO - 5 - a) Determinar el momento de la fuerza FA respecto al punto E. b) Determinar el momento de la fuerza...
- 6 - “El momento M de la resultante R de un sistema de fuerzas respecto a cualquier eje o punto es igual a la suma vector...
- 7 - Representación vectorial de un Momento Vectorialmente, El momento de una fuerza F respecto a un punto O, será: Donde...
- 8 - En la figura siguiente podemos ver que la distancia d es independiente de la posición de A sobre la recta soporte: 3...
- 9 - Momento de una fuerza respecto a un punto r = rA/B = rA - rB = (xA – xB) i + (yA – yB) j + (zA – zB) k El vector r q...
- 1 0 -Consideremos 1º el momento MO respecto del origen de coordenadas de una fuerza F contenida en el plano xy: r = rx i...
- 1 1 - El momento MO respecto del origen de coordenadas de una fuerza F con orientación espacial se determinará así: r = ...
- 1 2 - O x x M M cos O y y M M cos O z z M M cos Los cosenos directores asociados al vector unitario e son: Los mom...
- 1 3 -El Teorema de Varignon no está limitado a dos fuerzas concurrentes sino que se puede extender a cualquier sistema d...
- 1 4 - Momento de una fuerza respecto a un eje El momento de una fuerza respecto de un punto no tiene significado físico ...
- 1 5 - Pares Dos fuerzas de igual módulo, paralelas, no colineales y de sentidos opuestos forman un par. Como la suma de ...
- 1 6 - Pares La suma de los momentos de las dos fuerzas respecto a un punto cualquiera O es: y como: Vector de posición q...
- 1 7 - Pares Las características de un par, que rigen su efecto exterior sobre los cuerpos rígidos, son: • El módulo del ...
- 1 8 - Pares Un sistema de pares en el espacio (como el de la figura) pueden combinarse para dar un par resultante único....
- 1 9 - Descomposición de una fuerza en una fuerza y un par En muchos problemas conviene descomponer una fuerza en una fue...
- 2 0 - Simplificación de un sistema de fuerzas: Resultantes Dos sistemas de fuerzas se dice que son equivalentes si produ...
- 2 1 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas coplanarias Su resultante puede determinarse mediante las componentes rectangu...
- 2 2 - La situación de la recta soporte de la resultante respecto a un punto arbitrario O se puede localizar aplicando el...
- 2 3 - Caso particular: Sistema de fuerzas coplanarias paralelas En el caso de que la fuerza resultante de un sistema de ...
- 2 4 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas no coplanarias Si todas las fuerzas de un sistema tridimensional son paralelas...
- 2 5 - En el caso de que la fuerza resultante de un sistema de fuerzas paralelas sea nula pero no lo sean los momentos, l...
- 2 6 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas cualesquiera La resultante de un sistema tridimensional de fuerzas cualesquier...
- 2 7 - Cada una de las fuerzas y cada uno de los pares de los dos sistemas se pueden descomponer en componentes según los...
- 2 8 - Casos especiales: A) Par C perpendicular a la fuerza resultante R El sistema será equivalente a una fuerza única R...
- 2 9 - Casos especiales: B) Par C oblicuo a la fuerza resultante R El par C se ha descompuesto en dos componentes, una pa...
- 3 0 -• Cuando la fuerza y el momento son vectores de igual sentido, el torsor es positivo (hoja anterior). • Cuando la f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Karina 10% (1)

41 views

Published on

EGF<SHZGHXFHJHCG

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Karina 10% (1)

  1. 1. Karina Corona 21039735 CUERPOS RÍGIDOS: SISTEMAS EQUIVALENTES FUERZA/MOMENTO
  2. 2. - 2 - Introducción En capítulos anteriores vimos que la fuerza resultante R de un sistema de dos o más fuerzas concurrentes era una fuerza única que producía sobre un cuerpo el mismo efecto que el sistema de fuerzas original. Si R era nula el sistema de fuerzas estaba equilibrado y el cuerpo sobre el que se ejercía estaba en equilibrio. En el caso de un cuerpo tridimensional con forma y tamaño definidos, la idealización del punto ya no es válida ya que las fuerzas que se ejercen sobre el cuerpo no suelen ser concurrentes. Para estos sistemas, la condición R = 0 es condición necesaria pero no suficiente para el equilibrio del cuerpo. Debe cumplirse una 2ª restricción relacionada con la tendencia de las fuerzas a originar la rotación del cuerpo (Concepto de Momento).
  3. 3. - 3 - Momentos y sus características El momento de una fuerza respecto a un punto o respecto a un eje es una medida de la tendencia de la fuerza a hacer girar el cuerpo alrededor del punto o del eje. Ejemplo: El momento de F respecto de O es una medida de la tendencia de la fuerza a hacer girar el cuerpo alrededor del eje AA. La recta AA es perpendicular al plano que contiene a la fuerza F y al punto O. Punto O: Centro del momento. d: Brazo del momento. Recta AA: Eje del momento.
  4. 4. - 4 - El momento tiene módulo, dirección y sentido y se suma de acuerdo con la regla de adición del paralelogramo. Magnitud Vectorial Módulo: Producto del módulo de la F por la distancia d medida desde la recta soporte de la fuerza al eje AA. dFMM OO . Sentido del momento (prob. bidimensional): Se indica mediante una flecha curva en torno al punto. Por definición: - Rotación antihoraria: momento positivo - Rotación horaria: momento negativo Unidades: N . m
  5. 5. PROBLEMA EJEMPLO - 5 - a) Determinar el momento de la fuerza FA respecto al punto E. b) Determinar el momento de la fuerza FE respecto al punto A. c) Determinar el momento de la fuerza FD respecto al punto B.
  6. 6. - 6 - “El momento M de la resultante R de un sistema de fuerzas respecto a cualquier eje o punto es igual a la suma vectorial de los momentos de las distintas fuerzas del sistema respecto a dicho eje o punto”. Los módulos de los momentos respecto al punto O de la resultante R y de las fuerzas A y B son:. Principio de los momentos: Teorema de Varignon )cos( )cos( )cos(    hBBbM hAAaM hRRdM B A R    En la figura se ve que: Por lo que:  coscoscos BAR  BAR MMM 
  7. 7. - 7 - Representación vectorial de un Momento Vectorialmente, El momento de una fuerza F respecto a un punto O, será: Donde r es el vector de posición de O a A de la recta soporte de F. Así: MO = r x F = (r F sen ) e  : es el ángulo que forman los dos vectores (r y F) e : es el vector unitario perpendicular al plano que contiene a los vectores r y F. (r . sen ) : distancia d del centro del momento O a la recta soporte de F MO = r x F
  8. 8. - 8 - En la figura siguiente podemos ver que la distancia d es independiente de la posición de A sobre la recta soporte: 332211  senrsenrsenr  Así pues, podemos escribir la ecuación vectorial del momento como: La dirección y sentido del vector unitario e están determinados por la regla de la mano derecha (los dedos de la mano derecha se curvan de manera de llevar el sentido positivo de r sobre el sentido positivo de F y el pulgar señala el sentido de MO MO = r x F = (r F sen ) e = F d e = MO e
  9. 9. - 9 - Momento de una fuerza respecto a un punto r = rA/B = rA - rB = (xA – xB) i + (yA – yB) j + (zA – zB) k El vector r que va del punto respecto del cual hay que determinar el momento (B) a un punto cualquiera de la recta soporte de la fuerza F (A) se puede expresar así: La ecuación vectorial de cálculo del momento de una fuerza respecto a un punto: Es aplicable tanto al caso bidimensio- nal como al tridimensional. MO = r x F
  10. 10. - 1 0 -Consideremos 1º el momento MO respecto del origen de coordenadas de una fuerza F contenida en el plano xy: r = rx i + ry j F = Fx i + Fy j i j k rx ry 0 Fx Fy 0 = (rxFy – ryFx) k = Mz k * MO es perpendicular al plano xy (según eje z) * - MO positivo (sentido antihorario) * - MO negativo (sentido horario) Caso bidimensional MO = r x F =
  11. 11. - 1 1 - El momento MO respecto del origen de coordenadas de una fuerza F con orientación espacial se determinará así: r = rx i + ry j+ rz k F = Fx i + Fy j + Fz k MO = r x F = = i j k rx ry rz Fx Fy Fz M= Mx i + My j + Mz k = MO e = (ry Fz – rz Fy) i + (rz Fx – rx Fz) j + (rx Fy – ry Fx) k = 222 zyxO MMMM Donde: e = i + j + k xcos ycos zcos Caso tridimensional
  12. 12. - 1 2 - O x x M M cos O y y M M cos O z z M M cos Los cosenos directores asociados al vector unitario e son: Los momentos obedecen todas las leyes del Algebra vectorial y puede considerarse que son vectores deslizantes cuyas rectas soporte coinciden con los ejes de momentos.
  13. 13. - 1 3 -El Teorema de Varignon no está limitado a dos fuerzas concurrentes sino que se puede extender a cualquier sistema de fuerzas. pero por tanto Así pues, Ecuación que indica que el momento de la resultante de un número cualquiera de fuerzas es igual a la suma de los momentos de las fuerzas individuales. RrM O  nFFFR  ...21        nnO FrFrFrFFFrM  ...... 2121 nRO MMMMM  ...21
  14. 14. - 1 4 - Momento de una fuerza respecto a un eje El momento de una fuerza respecto de un punto no tiene significado físico en mecánica por que los cuerpos giran en torno a ejes y no alrededor de puntos. Por tanto: El momento MOB de una fuerza respecto a un eje n se puede obtener: 1º Calculando el momento MO respecto a un punto O cualquiera del eje. 2º Descomponiendo MO en una componente M paralela al eje n y otra M perpendicular a este: MOB = M = (MO . en) en = [(r x F) . en] en = MOB en Donde: enx, eny y enz son las componentes cartesianas (cosenos directores) del vector unitario en. MOB = (r x F). en= enx eny enz rx ry rz Fx Fy Fz
  15. 15. - 1 5 - Pares Dos fuerzas de igual módulo, paralelas, no colineales y de sentidos opuestos forman un par. Como la suma de las dos fuerzas es nula en cualquier dirección, un par tenderá solamente a hacer girar el cuerpo al que esté aplicado. El momento de un par es la suma de los momentos de las dos fuerzas que constituyen el par. dFMA 2 dFMB 1 FFF  21 FdMM BA  El módulo del momento de un par respecto a un punto de su plano es igual al módulo de una de las fuerzas por la distancia que las separa.
  16. 16. - 1 6 - Pares La suma de los momentos de las dos fuerzas respecto a un punto cualquiera O es: y como: Vector de posición que va entre dos puntos A y B cualesquiera de las rectas soporte de las dos fuerzas. 2211 FrFrMO  12 FF  11211211 /)()( FrFrrFrFrM BAO  edFesenFrFrM BABAO 111 ...//   Vector unitario perpendicular al plano del par, cuyo sentido se obtiene con la regla de la mano derecha Por la ecuación anterior vemos que el momento de un par no depende de la situación de O por lo que el momento de un par es un vector libre.
  17. 17. - 1 7 - Pares Las características de un par, que rigen su efecto exterior sobre los cuerpos rígidos, son: • El módulo del momento del par • El sentido del par (sentido de rotación) • La dirección o pendiente del plano del par (definida por la normal al plano n) Se pueden efectuar diversas transformaciones del par sin que varíen sus efectos exteriores sobre un cuerpo: • Un par puede trasladarse a una posición paralela en su plano o a cualquier plano paralelo. • Un par puede hacerse girar en su plano. • El módulo de las dos fuerzas del par y las distancia que las separa se pueden variar mientras se mantenga constante el producto F.d
  18. 18. - 1 8 - Pares Un sistema de pares en el espacio (como el de la figura) pueden combinarse para dar un par resultante único. Como el momento de un par es un vector libre colocamos cada par en el origen de un sistema de coordenadas, descomponemos cada par según sus componentes rectangulares y sumamos las componentes correspondientes. Un número cualquiera de pares coplanarios pueden sumarse algebraicamente para dar un par resultante. eCkCjCiCCCCC zyxzyx        222   zyx CCCC kjie zyx  coscoscos  C C C C C C z z y y x x       arccos arccos arccos   
  19. 19. - 1 9 - Descomposición de una fuerza en una fuerza y un par En muchos problemas conviene descomponer una fuerza en una fuerza paralela y un par (según figura): Recíprocamente, una fuerza y un par coplanario con ella se pueden combinar dando una fuerza única en el plano en cuestión. Así pues, el único efecto exterior de combinar un par con una fuerza es desplazar a una posición paralela la recta soporte de la fuerza. El módulo y sentido de la fuerza permanecen inalterados
  20. 20. - 2 0 - Simplificación de un sistema de fuerzas: Resultantes Dos sistemas de fuerzas se dice que son equivalentes si producen el mismo efecto exterior al aplicarlos a un cuerpo rígido. La resultante de un sistema de fuerzas cualesquiera es el sistema equivalente más sencillo al cual puede reducirse el sistema dado. Esta resultante, en función de que sistema se trate, puede ser: • Una única fuerza. • Un par. • Una fuerza y un par.
  21. 21. - 2 1 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas coplanarias Su resultante puede determinarse mediante las componentes rectangulares de las fuerzas en cualquier pareja conveniente de direcciones perpendiculares. eRjRiRRRR yxyx      R F R F jie FFR FR FR y y x x yx yx yy xx               cos cos coscos 22
  22. 22. - 2 2 - La situación de la recta soporte de la resultante respecto a un punto arbitrario O se puede localizar aplicando el principio de los momentos:  OnnR MdFdFdFdFRd ...332211 Luego: R M d O R  Sentido de dR : (horario o antihorario) según  OM La situación de la recta soporte de la resultante respecto a O se puede especificar también determinando la intersección de la recta soporte de la fuerza con uno de los ejes de coordenadas. y O R R M x 
  23. 23. - 2 3 - Caso particular: Sistema de fuerzas coplanarias paralelas En el caso de que la fuerza resultante de un sistema de fuerzas coplanarias sea nula pero no lo sea el momento, la resultante es un par cuyo vector es perpendicular al plano de las fuerzas Por tanto, la resultante de un sistema de fuerzas coplanarias puede ser o una fuerza R o un par C.
  24. 24. - 2 4 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas no coplanarias Si todas las fuerzas de un sistema tridimensional son paralelas, la fuerza resultante tiene por módulo su suma algebraica y la recta soporte de la resultante se determina mediante el principio de los momentos: nnO n FrFrFrRrM kFkRFFFR    ... ... 2211 21 La intersección con el plano xy de la recta soporte de la fuerza resultante se localiza así: R M y R M x MyFyFyFRy MxFxFxFRx x R y R xnnR ynnR       ; ... ... 2211 2211 ¡ Signo - !
  25. 25. - 2 5 - En el caso de que la fuerza resultante de un sistema de fuerzas paralelas sea nula pero no lo sean los momentos, la resultante sería un par cuyo vector estaría en un plano perpendicular a las fuerzas. Por tanto, la resultante de un sistema de fuerzas paralelas no coplanarias podrá ser o una fuerza R o un par C.
  26. 26. - 2 6 - Resultante de un sistema de fuerzas cualesquiera La resultante de un sistema tridimensional de fuerzas cualesquiera (figura 1) se puede determinar descomponiendo cada fuerza del sistema en una fuerza igual y paralela que pase por un punto dado (O origen de coordenadas) y un par. (figura 2) El sistema dado se sustituye por dos sistemas (figura 3) : • Un sistema de fuerzas no coplanarias concurrentes en O con módulo, dirección y sentido igual a los de las fuerzas del sistema original. • Un sistema de pares no coplanarios.
  27. 27. - 2 7 - Cada una de las fuerzas y cada uno de los pares de los dos sistemas se pueden descomponer en componentes según los ejes de coordenadas (figuras 1 y 2) La resultante del sistema de fuerzas concurrentes es un fuerza R que pasa por el origen y la resultante del sistema de pares no coplanarios es un par C. Casos particulares: • R = 0 • C = 0 • R = 0 y C = 0 (Sistema en equilibrio) Por tanto, la resultante de un sistema de fuerzas cualquiera puede ser o una fuerza R o un par C o una fuerza más un par.
  28. 28. - 2 8 - Casos especiales: A) Par C perpendicular a la fuerza resultante R El sistema será equivalente a una fuerza única R cuya recta soporte se halle a una distancia d = C/R del punto O en una dirección y sentido que haga que el momento de R respecto a O sea igual al momento de C.
  29. 29. - 2 9 - Casos especiales: B) Par C oblicuo a la fuerza resultante R El par C se ha descompuesto en dos componentes, una paralela y otra perpendicular a la fuerza resultante R. La fuerza resultante R y la componente del par perpendicular a ella , se pueden combinar como se ha explicado en la hoja anterior. Además, se puede trasladar la componente paralela del par hasta hacerla coincidir con la recta soporte de la fuerza resultante R. La combinación del par con la fuerza resultante R recibe el nombre de torsor. C C C
  30. 30. - 3 0 -• Cuando la fuerza y el momento son vectores de igual sentido, el torsor es positivo (hoja anterior). • Cuando la fuerza y el momento son vectores de sentidos opuestos el torsor es negativo (figura siguiente). La acción del torsor puede describirse como un empuje (o tracción) más una torsión en torno a un eje paralelo al empuje (o tracción).

×