Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Doc] Reading Financial Reports For Dummies
BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 384 pages Publisher: For Dummies; 3 edition (December 31, 2013) Language: English ISBN-10: 9781118...
Discover how to decipher financial reports Especially relevant in today's world of corporate scandals andnew accounting la...
it is going. Packed with new and updated information, Reading FinancialReports For Dummies, 3rd Edition gives you a quick ...
If you want to download Reading Financial Reports For Dummies , click link in the last page
Click below to download this book Reading Financial Reports For Dummies Click here if you want to download this book Readi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Read] Reading Financial Reports For Dummies

6 views

Published on

Discover how to decipher financial reports

Especially relevant in today's world of corporate scandals andnew accounting laws, the numbers in a financial report containvitally important information about where a company has been andwhere it is going.

Packed with new and updated information, Reading FinancialReports For Dummies, 3rd Edition gives you a quick but clearintroduction to financial reportsâ€“and how to decipher theinformation in them.New information on the separate accounting and financialreporting standards for private/small businesses versuspublic/large businessesNew content to match SEC and other governmental regulatorychangesNew information about how the analyst-corporate connection hasactually changed the playing fieldThe impact of corporate communications and newtechnologiesNew examples that reflect current trendsUpdated websites and resources

Reading Financial Reports For Dummies is for investors,traders, brokers, managers, and anyone else who is looking for areliable, up-to-date guide to reading financial reportseffectively.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Read] Reading Financial Reports For Dummies

  1. 1. [Doc] Reading Financial Reports For Dummies
  2. 2. BOOK DETAILS Paperback: 384 pages Publisher: For Dummies; 3 edition (December 31, 2013) Language: English ISBN-10: 9781118761939 ISBN-13: 978-1118761939 ASIN: 1118761936
  3. 3. Discover how to decipher financial reports Especially relevant in today's world of corporate scandals andnew accounting laws, the numbers in a financial report containvitally important information about where a company has been andwhere it is going. Packed with new and updated information, Reading FinancialReports For Dummies, 3rd Edition gives you a quick but clearintroduction to financial reports–and how to decipher theinformation in them. New information on the separate accounting and financialreporting standards for private/small businesses versuspublic/large businesses New content to match SEC and other governmental regulatorychanges New information about how the analyst-corporate connection hasactually changed the playing field The impact of corporate communications and newtechnologies New examples that reflect current trends Updated websites and resources Reading Financial Reports For Dummies is for investors,traders, brokers, managers, and anyone else who is looking for areliable, up-to-date guide to reading financial reportseffectively. Discover how to decipher financial reports Especially relevant in today's world of corporate scandals andnew accounting laws, the numbers in a financial report containvitally important information about where a company has been andwhere
  4. 4. it is going. Packed with new and updated information, Reading FinancialReports For Dummies, 3rd Edition gives you a quick but clearintroduction to financial reports–and how to decipher theinformation in them. New information on the separate accounting and financialreporting standards for private/small businesses versuspublic/large businesses New content to match SEC and other governmental regulatorychanges New information about how the analyst-corporate connection hasactually changed the playing field The impact of corporate communications and newtechnologies New examples that reflect current trends Updated websites and resources Reading Financial Reports For Dummies is for investors,traders, brokers, managers, and anyone else who is looking for areliable, up-to-date guide to reading financial reportseffectively.
  5. 5. If you want to download Reading Financial Reports For Dummies , click link in the last page
  6. 6. Click below to download this book Reading Financial Reports For Dummies Click here if you want to download this book Reading Financial Reports For Dummies OR

×