Unit_3.pptx

Learning Goals Describe how GPR is used in forensic investigation and why it often fails. Explain how might a tree root lo...
Limitation: GPR shows us where, but not what. There are a number of buried features that can produce diffraction patterns....
Multiple Profiles In a single profile, a long buried features will produce one diffraction pattern. The key to imaging the...
Depth Slice A depth slice is a bird’s eye view of GPR data and is only possible to create when GPR is collected as a serie...
Distinguishing targets in depth slices
Making interpretations The shape and extent of unmarked graves are clearly different that the shape and extent of tree roo...
Limitation: The GPR signal does not last forever. The strength of a GPR wave is strongest just as it leaves the antenna. T...
Some things to consider:  What is the ground made of? Sand or soil? Is there any clay?  What type of man-made features m...
What is it made of? Take a look at the range of permittivity (unitless) and conductivity (milliseismens per meter) values ...
What is it made of? Now look at how quickly a GPR wave loses strength with depth. Based on the conductivity values on the ...
Simulate attenuation Visit the app at this link to simulate GPR wave attenuation for select ground materials.  Optional: ...
Will GPR work? There are a few questions you need to ask yourself before attempting starting a GPR survey. • What is the e...
The ground can “hide” the buried object you are looking for. Here is one last video to illustrate how GPR can see one targ...
GPR success depends on geology! The effectiveness of GPR is highly site- specific and soil dependent. This map considers t...
  1. 1. Learning Goals Describe how GPR is used in forensic investigation and why it often fails. Explain how might a tree root look similar/different than a grave? Recognize GPR depth slice versus GPR profile. Describe attenuation in terms of ground properties. In words and graphically. Describe the type of environments where GPR will likely not work.
  2. 2. Limitation: GPR shows us where, but not what. There are a number of buried features that can produce diffraction patterns. How does one distinguish between a shallow grave, for example, and a large tree root?
  3. 3. Multiple Profiles In a single profile, a long buried features will produce one diffraction pattern. The key to imaging the extent of the feature is to collect a series of side-by-side profiles. The same feature will produce a diffraction is each profile. The profiles can be combined to create GPR “maps” called depth slices.
  4. 4. Depth Slice A depth slice is a bird’s eye view of GPR data and is only possible to create when GPR is collected as a series of profiles. Now it is possible to determine the depth that a long, narrow feature is buried AND its direction. What direction is the pipe imaged in this depth slice running?
  5. 5. Distinguishing targets in depth slices
  6. 6. Making interpretations The shape and extent of unmarked graves are clearly different that the shape and extent of tree roots in this figure. Suspected graves Tree roots
  7. 7. Limitation: The GPR signal does not last forever. The strength of a GPR wave is strongest just as it leaves the antenna. The wave continuously loses strength as travels further and further away from its source. This phenomenon is called attenuation. How fast a GPR wave attenuates is, in part, controlled by the conductivity (σ) is the ground material. Conductivity is how well a material passes or “conducts” an electric current. In GPR, a very conductive material will attenuate a significant amount of the GPR wave. In this video a pipe is buried in a clay, which is a relatively conductive sediment. Note of little energy is reflected off the pipe.
  8. 8. Some things to consider:  What is the ground made of? Sand or soil? Is there any clay?  What type of man-made features might interfere with the radar signal?  Is GPR able to detect the target of interest?
  9. 9. What is it made of? Take a look at the range of permittivity (unitless) and conductivity (milliseismens per meter) values for common ground material and buried objects. 𝐴 𝐴0 = 𝑒−α𝑧 , where A0 is the initial pulse’s amplitude, A is the amplitude of the wave after it has travelled distance z, and α = σ 2 μ ε . Permittivity (unitless) Conductivity (mS/m) air 1 0 ice 3.2-4 0.01 freshwater 80 0.5 saltwater 70-80 3000-5000 dry sand 3-5 0.01 wet sand 5-20 0.01-0.1 saturated sand 20-30 0.1-1 dry clay 5-40 2-1000 body tissue 8 ~0.005 concrete 4.5-5 0.000001 dry wood 2-6 ~0.000001 metal + ~100,000,000
  10. 10. What is it made of? Now look at how quickly a GPR wave loses strength with depth. Based on the conductivity values on the previous slide, does a GPR wave attenuate faster or slower in a highly conductive material verses a less conductive material? Does water content (wet vs. dry soil) influence the amount of attenuation a GPR wave will experience? 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0.00% 50.00% 100.00% depth(meters) Energy remaining (%) GPR wave attenuation dry sand saturated sand dry sandy soil saturated sandy soil dry clayey soil saturated clayey soil clayey soil sandy soil sand
  11. 11. Simulate attenuation Visit the app at this link to simulate GPR wave attenuation for select ground materials.  Optional: Move the pipe up or down.  Select a ground material.  Answer the questions in the handout. https://editor.p5js.org/ChMaDowns/present/xUWZSMrl
  12. 12. Will GPR work? There are a few questions you need to ask yourself before attempting starting a GPR survey. • What is the expected depth of the target? • What is the expected shape of the target? • What is the soil or sediment made of? Will it be wet or dry? It is critical to determine if GPR is the best tool for the job. Otherwise, you fall in the trap of making incorrect interpretations. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 0.00% 50.00% 100.00% depth(meters) Energy remaining (%) GPR wave attenuation dry sand saturated sand dry sandy soil saturated sandy soil dry clayey soil saturated clayey soil clayey soil sandy soil sand
  13. 13. The ground can “hide” the buried object you are looking for. Here is one last video to illustrate how GPR can see one target, but not the other.
  14. 14. GPR success depends on geology! The effectiveness of GPR is highly site- specific and soil dependent. This map considers the soil type throughout the United States and scores how successful GPR would be. Green = GPR works well Purple = GPR works poorly How suitable is your region? Click the map to download a PDF. https://bit.ly/3i9Rpai

