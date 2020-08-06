StatVignette02-Regression.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Linear Regression https://serc.carleton.edu/eddie/
Learning Objectives After completing this Vignette a student will be able to: • Demonstrate the ability to identify the in...
A first look at some data What is being plotted here? What is the independent and dependent variable?
A first look at some data What can we glean from these two plots? How could we investigate further?
Plotting sales vs temperature
Fitting lines (linear regression) Equation of a line: x = x coordinate y = y coordinate m = slope of the line b = y-interc...
R2: The coefficient of determination The R2 metric tells us how well the data fit the model, and it varies from 0 to 1. In...
R2: Rita’s data
