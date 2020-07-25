Regression Vignette

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Regression https://serc.carleton.edu/eddie/
Learning Objectives After completing this Vignette a student will be able to: 1. Discuss the basic ideas of regression. 2....
A first look at some data What can we glean from these two plots? How could we investigate further?
Plotting sales vs temperature
Fitting lines (linear regression) Equation of a line: x = x coordinate y = y coordinate m = slope of the line b = y-interc...
R2: The coefficient of determination The R2 metric tells us how well the data fit the model, and it varies from 0 to 1. In...
R2: Rita’s data
