EXCEL – Proyecto Encuesta Población Escolar Diseño de un formulario para tabulación. FUNCIONES.
EXCEL Tabular: *****
EXCEL Concepto de:  Hojas  Columnas  Filas  Celdas
EXCEL Atención: el truco es comenzar a escribir los títulos de las celdas principales y luego, diseñar la parte estética.
¿CÓMO EMPEZAR? 1. Poner nombre al documento (Archivo – Guardar como…). Ver ruta de ubicación. 2. Poner título principal. D...
DESTACAR COLUMNAS, FILAS, CELDAS POR GROSOR DE BORDE 1. EN LA OPCIÓN BORDES, CONVIENE PRIMERO USAR “TODOS LOS BORDES”. 2. ...
COMBINAR LAS CELDAS 1. MARCAR CELDA O CELDAS, BOTÓN DERECHO – FORMATO DE CELDAS – ALINEACIÓN – COMBINAR CELDAS.
COMBINAR 2. INICIO – OPCIÓN COMBINAR Y CENTRAR.
INMOVILIZAR 1. MANTENER FIJAS O VISIBLES FILAS O COLUMNAS O AMBAS COSAS.
LAS FÓRMULAS AUTOSUMA Sombrear todas las celdas (en vertical u horizontal) hasta la celda en blanco. Allí se colocará el r...
LOS GRÁFICOS SOMBREAR EL CUADRO CON LOS DATOS A REPRESENTAR. INSERTAR - GRÁFICOS
HACER 1. HOJA RTAS. CERRADAS Copiar los resultados y aplicar autosuma. Comprobar que todos los ítems sumen la misma cantid...
HACER 3. LUGAR DE NACIMIENTO Representar en gráfico. Porcentaje en relación al total (170). 4. BARRIO Mostrar en gráfico q...
HACER 6. DE GRANDE… Ordenar de manera alfabética de la A a la Z. Representarlo en un gráfico que más claramente represente...
LAS FÓRMULAS 1. PROMEDIO Sombrear todas las celdas (en vertical u horizontal) hasta la celda en blanco. Allí se colocará e...
×