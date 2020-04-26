Miembro superior. Anatomía.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Miembro Superior Mtro. Posada Arévalo
Ya que hemos revisado la anatomía de la cabeza, cuello, tórax, abdomen, pelvis y periné solo nos falta explorar a las masa...
Veremos la anatomía de los miembros, empezando hoy por el superior.
Su nombre actual es MIEMBRO SUPERIOR, antiguamente era EXTREMIDAD SUPERIOR. La palabra miembro procede del latín membrum q...
Para la descripción del miembro superior utilizaremos la dirección anatómica clásica de cefálico a caudal. Los miembros ti...
Lo haremos así ya que el tejido que le da forma y sostén a todo el miembro es el tejido óseo, los huesos. Los huesos tiene...
El miembro superior tiene en su parte distal a la estructura motriz y sensitiva que junto con el cerebro han ofrecido al h...
Las partes del miembro superior tienen como principal función ofrecer ventajas para el uso de las manos.
Conoceremos la anatomía de estas regiones. Escapular Hombro Brazo Codo Antebrazo MuñecaMano
En la descripción de los miembros cambia un poco el estilo. Por su movilidad puede haber confusión si decimos “cefálico” o...
Usaremos la posición anatómica en nuestro estudio de está región. Recordemos; sujeto erguido, manos hacia caudal, palmas h...
Revisaremos diversas estructuras con el siguiente orden: Huesos. Músculos. Arterias. Venas. Nervios. Todas las estructuras...
Clavícula Escápula (YA NO SE LLAMA OMOPLATO) Húmero RadioUlna (YA NO SE LLAMA CÚBITO) Huesos del Carpo Huesos de los dedos
Escápula. ¡Ya no se llama omóplato! La escápula es el sitio en el que realmente el miembro superior se une al tórax, sin e...
Escápula izquierda, cara posterior. Identificas que es la cara posterior porque ahí esta la espina. Por la cara anterior e...
Escápula izquierda cara anterior ÁNGULO SUPERIOR BORDE LATERAL BORDE MEDIAL
En el acromion se articula la clavícula. En la cavidad glenoidea se articula el húmero. ÁNGULO SUPERIOR BORDE LATERAL BORD...
Las lesiones cerradas de escápula son muy raras ya que esta cubierta por músculos y es muy móvil. Las lesiones abiertas po...
Seguimos con la Clavícula ARTICULACIÓN ACROMIO CLAVICULAR. ARTICULACIÓN CLAVICULO ESTERNAL En este esquema podrás observar...
Debido a estas articulaciones, cuando la persona cae sobre su hombro es la clavícula la que recibe la energía y se fractur...
Clavícula derecha. Vista superior. Tiene forma de una “S” para tratar de absorber la energía doblán- dose pero hay un lími...
Clavícula izquierda VISTA SUPERIOR VISTA INFERIOR A.- Extremidad esternal B.- Cuerpo C.- Tubérculo conoideo D y E.- Extrem...
El húmero es el hueso del brazo. Se articula con la escápula en la cavidad gle- noidea y la apófisis cora- coides forma un...
El nombre Húmero procede del latín umerus que significa hombro. Se articula proximalmente con la cavidad glenoidea de la e...
Húmero izquierdo. Ant Post ¿Cómo saber que es el izquierdo? En su extremo distal se articula con ulna y radio. Si flexiona...
Cabeza Cuello anatómico Cuello quirúrgico Surco intertubercular Cuerpo Fosa coronoidea Tróclea Cóndilo Tubérculo mayor Tub...
Tubérculo mayor Cuello quirúrgico Cuerpo Fosa del olécranon Cóndilo Tróclea Cabeza Cuello anatómico Epicóndilo medial Surc...
En el codo se articulan el húmero, radio y ulna. Hay que mencionar que el nombre actual es Ulna y el antiguo Cúbito. Pero ...
¿Cómo sabemos que es el codo derecho cara anterior? Es la cara anterior del húmero porque vemos la superficie articular y ...
Húmero Codo Ulna Radio Carpo (muñeca) En el codo y muñeca se presenta algo excepcional que hace que el antebrazo tenga tan...
Gracias a la forma como están articulados radio, ulna y húmero es posible girar la mano casi 365 grados, o sea un giro com...
La ulna es medial estando en posición anatómica El radio es lateral Nemotecnia.- Radio, Ride, el radio está del lado del d...
Ulna izquierda Ant Post Lat Olécranon Cuerpo Cabeza
Ulna izquierda vista lateral. Articulación para el húmero con escotadura troclear. Olécranon Apófisis coronoides Tuberosid...
Radio, del latín radius, rayo de luz. Por analogía los romanos llamaban así a los elementos que unían al eje de una rueda ...
Cabeza Circunferencia articular Cuello Tuberosidad Cresta supraestiloidea Apófisis estiloides. Si, otra. CuerpoRadio izqui...
Muñeca. No se conoce la razón por la que desde el siglo XI se empezó a usar como nombre de región del cuerpo humano. Muñec...
Se integra por 8 huesos. Escafoides Trapezoide Trapecio Semilunar Piramidal Pisiforme Ganchoso Grande “Tres tristes gatos ...
En la mano se rompe la regla anatómica de que las estructuras se cuentan o numeran de medial a lateral. El dedo pulgar se ...
Por lo anterior es válido llamarles Meñique, Anular, Medio, Índice y Pulgar. Observa que a excepción del pulgar los dedos ...
Los dedos de la mano tienen movimientos de flexión total, extensión limitada, aducción y abducción. El pulgar tiene más mo...
Pasaremos a los músculos. Sólo veremos los importantes para la práctica médica diaria. En términos generales los músculos ...
Para unificar criterios al describir los músculos recuerda que: Los músculos esqueléticos se contraen para acercar dos hue...
NO veremos todos los músculos. Sólo los más importantes y que dominan los movimientos básicos del miembro superior.
MÚSCULO DELTOIDES Es un músculo del hombro, la base ancha se origina en la clavícula y en la escápula. Se forma un tendón ...
MÚSCULO SUPRAESPINOSO Se origina en la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero. Función: Es similar a la de...
MÚSCULO INFRAESPINOSO Se origina en la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero. FUNCIÓN es posibilitar la r...
MÚSCULO REDONDO MAYOR Se origina en el ángulo inferior de la escápula y se inserta en la cresta del tubérculo menor del hú...
MÚSCULO REDONDO MENOR Se origina en el borde lateral superior de la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero...
MÚSCULO SUBESCAPULAR Se origina en la cara anterior de la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo menor del húmero. Función:...
MUSCULO CORACOBRAQUIAL Su parte superior se origina en la apófisis coracoides de la escápula, y se inserta en la cara medi...
MÚSCULO BICEPS BRAQUIAL Situado en la cara anterior del brazo. Tiene dos cabezas, una larga y otra corta. Ambos se inserta...
MÚSCULO TRICEPS BRAQUIAL Situado en la cara posterior del brazo. Se llama así porque tiene tres cabezas que no tiene caso ...
MÚSCULO PRONADOR Su origen está en la parte proximal lateral del antebrazo y se inserta en el radio Función: Flexiona el c...
MÚSCULO SUPINADOR Ocupa toda la cara antero-lateral del antebrazo, se origina en el húmero y se inserta en el radio distal...
MÚSCULO BRAQUIORRADIAL Está en la cara lateral y superficial del antebrazo. Tiene origen en el húmero y se inserta en la a...
MÚSCULOS PALMARES M. flexor radial del carpo (antes palmar mayor) Función: Son flexores de la muñeca y mano. Están en el p...
MÚSCULOS FLEXORES DE LOS DEDOS GRUPO SUPERFICIAL GRUPO PROFUNDO La función de ambos grupos es la flexión de los dedos y en...
MÚSCULO FLEXOR SUPERFICIAL DE LOS DEDOS Esta inmediatamente por debajo de los músculos palmares. Se origina en húmero, rad...
INSERCIÓN DE TENDONES FLEXORES DE LOS DEDOS Observa como el tendón superficial se inserta en la falange media y crea una h...
MÚSCULO FLEXOR PROFUNDO DE LOS DEDOS Por su inserción, una persona con una herida cortante de antebrazo anterior o muñeca ...
La regla es fácil. Si la lesión en el antebrazo es en la cara anterior es posible la lesión de los músculos y tendones fle...
MÚSCULO EXTENSOR DE LOS DEDOS Situado en la parte media de la superficie dorsal del antebrazo. Origen en el húmero y en la...
MÚSCULO EXTENSOR CUBITAL DEL CARPO Se encuentra en la región posterior del antebrazo. Se origina en el húmero y se inserta...
MÚSCULO ADUCTOR DEL PULGAR Es un músculo de la mano, se ubica en la parte lateral o externa de la región anterior o palmar...
MÚSCULOS OPONENTE DEL PULGAR Y ABDUCTOR DEL PULGAR Se encuentran en la región palmar lateral FUNCIÓN: Mediante la acción d...
MÚSCULOS LUMBRICALES Músculos que están entre los metacarpos y al contraerse flexionan las falanges proximales y extienden...
Ahora veremos arterias, venas y nervios. Es muy simple pero muy útil en la práctica médica diaria.
ARTERIAS Llevan sangre rica en oxígeno con la presión sistólica proporcionada por la contracción del ventrículo izquierdo ...
ARTERIAS Miembro Superior Derecho Anterior AXILAR. Procede de la subclavia. BRAQUIAL (antes humeral) CIRCUNFLEXA HUMERAL
ARTERIAS. CODO Y ANTEBRAZO ANTERIOR DERECHOS BRAQUIAL ULNAR (ANTES CUBITAL) RADIAL ARCO PALMAR PROFUNDO INTEROSEA ANTERIOR
ARTERIAS. MANO DERECHA ANTERIOR. LAS IMPORTANTES ESTÁN EN ESTA CARA. ULNAR ARCO SUPERFICIAL METACARPIANAS DIGITALES PALMAR...
VENAS Las venas regresan la sangre al corazón con los productos de desecho de la región. Es sangre pobre en oxígeno y rica...
RED VENOSA DORSAL DE LA MANO En la mano y el antebrazo las venas tienden a ser más abundantes y grandes en la cara dorsal.
VENAS DEL DORSO DE LA MANO CEFÁLICA Le pusieron ese nombre porque creían que llevaba su contenido a la cabeza. BASÍLICA Le...
VENAS SUPERFICIALES DEL ANTEBRAZO IZQUIERDO CEFÁLICA MEDIANA DEL CODO CEFALICA BASÍLICA SON LAS MÁS USADAS PARA APLICAR ME...
VENAS PROFUNDAS DEL ANTEBRAZO. CARA ANTERIOR. ULNARES O CUBITALES. HABITUALMENTE SON DOS RADIALES HABITUALMENTE SON DOS BR...
VENAS SUPERFICIALES DEL BRAZO. CARA ANTERIOR. CEFÁLICA BASÍLICA
VENAS SUPERFICIALES Y PROFUNDAS DEL BRAZO DERECHO SUBCLAVIA AXILAR CEFÁLICA TORACOEPIGÁSTRICAS BRAQUIAL BASÍLICA MEDIANA D...
NERVIOS DEL MIEMBRO SUPERIOR. TERRITORIOS. En este momento no es necesario que te aprendas estos territorios de cada nervi...
NERVIOS DEL MIEMBRO SUPERIOR Se originan en el plexo braquial que vimos a principio de año en el cuello. De las raíces ner...
NERVIOS CUBITAL MEDIANO
NERVIOS El Mediano y el cubital inervan la cara anterior de la mano. El radial la cara dorsal del pulgar al anular. El ner...
NERVIOS RADIAL CUBITAL DIGITALES Los nervios más distales se usan mucho en la práctica médica diaria, sobre todo en Cirugí...
Del drenaje linfático del miembro superior no hay mucho que tocar a este nivel. Lo que debes observar es que los vasos sig...
No hay obstáculos cuando quieres aprender.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Miembro superior. Anatomía.

60 views

Published on

Descripción de la anatomía básica del miembro superior.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Miembro superior. Anatomía.

  1. 1. Miembro Superior Mtro. Posada Arévalo
  2. 2. Ya que hemos revisado la anatomía de la cabeza, cuello, tórax, abdomen, pelvis y periné solo nos falta explorar a las masas óseas y musculares adheridas al tronco que le proporcionan a los primates su aspecto característico, y que el Homo sapiens sapiens ha usado y desarrollado para dominar por sobre las otras especies al combinar un cerebro de mayor tamaño y funciones, con estructuras que le proporcionan información además de movilidad y la capacidad de crear y modificar su entorno. (RECUERDEN QUE RESPETO CREENCIAS PERO ESTE ES UN CURSO DE ANATOMÍA)
  3. 3. Veremos la anatomía de los miembros, empezando hoy por el superior.
  4. 4. Su nombre actual es MIEMBRO SUPERIOR, antiguamente era EXTREMIDAD SUPERIOR. La palabra miembro procede del latín membrum que significa parte de un todo, extremo de un cuerpo físico o elemento de un conjunto.
  5. 5. Para la descripción del miembro superior utilizaremos la dirección anatómica clásica de cefálico a caudal. Los miembros tienden a tener una forma cilíndrica imperfecta y los estudiaremos de su parte central a la periferia, del interior al exterior.
  6. 6. Lo haremos así ya que el tejido que le da forma y sostén a todo el miembro es el tejido óseo, los huesos. Los huesos tienen a estar en la parte más interna del miembro, situación más evidente conforme nos acercamos al tronco.
  7. 7. El miembro superior tiene en su parte distal a la estructura motriz y sensitiva que junto con el cerebro han ofrecido al humano la oportunidad de modifi- car significativamente su entorno y aprovecharlo.No, no es el corazón, son las manos.
  8. 8. Las partes del miembro superior tienen como principal función ofrecer ventajas para el uso de las manos.
  9. 9. Conoceremos la anatomía de estas regiones. Escapular Hombro Brazo Codo Antebrazo MuñecaMano
  10. 10. En la descripción de los miembros cambia un poco el estilo. Por su movilidad puede haber confusión si decimos “cefálico” o “caudal”. Por eso se usan los términos PROXIMAL y DISTAL. Proximal.- cercano al tronco. Distal.- se aleja del tronco.
  11. 11. Usaremos la posición anatómica en nuestro estudio de está región. Recordemos; sujeto erguido, manos hacia caudal, palmas hacia el frente, hombro con ligera extensión, codo, muñeca y dedos en extensión y los dedos con ligera abducción.
  12. 12. Revisaremos diversas estructuras con el siguiente orden: Huesos. Músculos. Arterias. Venas. Nervios. Todas las estructuras que veremos son pares. Hay derechas e izquierdas.
  13. 13. Clavícula Escápula (YA NO SE LLAMA OMOPLATO) Húmero RadioUlna (YA NO SE LLAMA CÚBITO) Huesos del Carpo Huesos de los dedos
  14. 14. Escápula. ¡Ya no se llama omóplato! La escápula es el sitio en el que realmente el miembro superior se une al tórax, sin embargo, no se articula directamente con el tórax óseo. Lo hace por medio de la clavícula. En la escápula se articulan la clavícula y el húmero. Sirve de sitio de origen para varios músculos.
  15. 15. Escápula izquierda, cara posterior. Identificas que es la cara posterior porque ahí esta la espina. Por la cara anterior es total- mente lisa.
  16. 16. Escápula izquierda cara anterior ÁNGULO SUPERIOR BORDE LATERAL BORDE MEDIAL
  17. 17. En el acromion se articula la clavícula. En la cavidad glenoidea se articula el húmero. ÁNGULO SUPERIOR BORDE LATERAL BORDE MEDIAL
  18. 18. Las lesiones cerradas de escápula son muy raras ya que esta cubierta por músculos y es muy móvil. Las lesiones abiertas por objeto punzocortante o proyectil de arma de fuego si pueden dañar la escápula. El nombre procede del latín scapula, hombro.
  19. 19. Seguimos con la Clavícula ARTICULACIÓN ACROMIO CLAVICULAR. ARTICULACIÓN CLAVICULO ESTERNAL En este esquema podrás observar la forma en que la escápula y en conse- cuencia todo el miembro superior se une al tórax. La escápula se articula con la clavícula y ésta con el esternón.
  20. 20. Debido a estas articulaciones, cuando la persona cae sobre su hombro es la clavícula la que recibe la energía y se fractura. No se requiere golpe directo.
  21. 21. Clavícula derecha. Vista superior. Tiene forma de una “S” para tratar de absorber la energía doblán- dose pero hay un límite y se fractura. Puedes notar la parte más delgada que es donde se fractura.
  22. 22. Clavícula izquierda VISTA SUPERIOR VISTA INFERIOR A.- Extremidad esternal B.- Cuerpo C.- Tubérculo conoideo D y E.- Extremidad acromial F.- Cara articular acromial G.- Tuberosidad H.- Surco del músculo sub- clavio. I.- Impresión del ligamento costo clavicular. J.- Cara articular esternal. En letras rojas lo que no es necesario que aprendas y no vendrá en los exámenes.
  23. 23. El húmero es el hueso del brazo. Se articula con la escápula en la cavidad gle- noidea y la apófisis cora- coides forma una especie de techo de la articulación. CAVIDAD GLENOIDEA APÓFISIS CORACOIDES
  24. 24. El nombre Húmero procede del latín umerus que significa hombro. Se articula proximalmente con la cavidad glenoidea de la escápula y distalmente con la ulna y radio. Su parte proximal está en el hombro y la distal en el codo.
  25. 25. Húmero izquierdo. Ant Post ¿Cómo saber que es el izquierdo? En su extremo distal se articula con ulna y radio. Si flexionas el codo estos huesos se desplazan por la cara articular que está hacia adelante. En la cara posterior del extremo distal hay una cavidad en la que entra el olécranon de la ulna al extender el codo. Proximal la cabeza del húmero entra a la cavidad glenoidea que es medial.
  26. 26. Cabeza Cuello anatómico Cuello quirúrgico Surco intertubercular Cuerpo Fosa coronoidea Tróclea Cóndilo Tubérculo mayor Tubérculo menor Cresta del tubérculo mayor Cresta del tubérculo menor Epicóndilo lateral Capítulo Húmero izquierdo cara anterior
  27. 27. Tubérculo mayor Cuello quirúrgico Cuerpo Fosa del olécranon Cóndilo Tróclea Cabeza Cuello anatómico Epicóndilo medial Surco del nervio cubital
  28. 28. En el codo se articulan el húmero, radio y ulna. Hay que mencionar que el nombre actual es Ulna y el antiguo Cúbito. Pero persisten muchos nombres de estructuras relativas a la ulna y que se llaman cubitales. Por eso en está presentación verás el uso de los dos términos. Codo derecho cara anterior
  29. 29. ¿Cómo sabemos que es el codo derecho cara anterior? Es la cara anterior del húmero porque vemos la superficie articular y no hay fosa para el olécranon. El radio se articula muy poco con el húmero y es lateral. La tróclea es medial. La ulna se articula muy fuerte con el húmero y es medial
  30. 30. Húmero Codo Ulna Radio Carpo (muñeca) En el codo y muñeca se presenta algo excepcional que hace que el antebrazo tenga tanta movilidad. En el codo es la Ulna la que se relaciona estrechamente con el húmero. Pero en la muñeca es el radio el que se relaciona estrechamente con los huesos de la muñeca. Esa circunstancia y el hecho de que ulna y radio están unidos entre si por tejido elástico da mucha movilidad.
  31. 31. Gracias a la forma como están articulados radio, ulna y húmero es posible girar la mano casi 365 grados, o sea un giro completo. Y además podemos abducir y aducir la mano.
  32. 32. La ulna es medial estando en posición anatómica El radio es lateral Nemotecnia.- Radio, Ride, el radio está del lado del dedo que pide “raid”, ( ride in english)
  33. 33. Ulna izquierda Ant Post Lat Olécranon Cuerpo Cabeza
  34. 34. Ulna izquierda vista lateral. Articulación para el húmero con escotadura troclear. Olécranon Apófisis coronoides Tuberosidad Escotadura radial Cuerpo Cabeza Apófisis estiloides Si, se llama igual que la del Temporal. Hay que cambiarle el nombre.
  35. 35. Radio, del latín radius, rayo de luz. Por analogía los romanos llamaban así a los elementos que unían al eje de una rueda con la circunferencia de la misma. De ahí viene el radio geométrico y los rayos de las llantas de las carretas, motocicletas o bicicletas. El radio es el hueso lateral del antebrazo, del lado del pulgar. En el codo está más unido a la ulna que al húmero, y en la muñeca su participación en la articulación es total. En la muñeca puede retirarse la cabeza de la ulna sin que haya mucho problema con la función.
  36. 36. Cabeza Circunferencia articular Cuello Tuberosidad Cresta supraestiloidea Apófisis estiloides. Si, otra. CuerpoRadio izquierdo cara anterior. Lo identificas porque la tuberosidad es anterior y la apófisis estiloides es lateral.
  37. 37. Muñeca. No se conoce la razón por la que desde el siglo XI se empezó a usar como nombre de región del cuerpo humano. Muñeca derecha vista anterior. La identificas porque el radio es lateral y es el que interviene totalmente en esta articulación. Es anterior porque el pisiforme está en la cara palmar. Pisiforme Ulna Radio
  38. 38. Se integra por 8 huesos. Escafoides Trapezoide Trapecio Semilunar Piramidal Pisiforme Ganchoso Grande “Tres tristes gatos enganchan peces piramidales Sergio Eduardo” Empiezas distal y lateral siguiendo la dirección contraria a la de las manecillas del reloj. Así los aprendí.
  39. 39. En la mano se rompe la regla anatómica de que las estructuras se cuentan o numeran de medial a lateral. El dedo pulgar se describe como primer dedo siendo que es el quinto dedo. Esto ha tenido conse- cuencias legales por la descripción de heridas y amputaciones en los servi- cios de urgencias
  40. 40. Por lo anterior es válido llamarles Meñique, Anular, Medio, Índice y Pulgar. Observa que a excepción del pulgar los dedos tienen un metacarpo, falange proximal, falange media y falange distal. El pulgar no tiene falange media.
  41. 41. Los dedos de la mano tienen movimientos de flexión total, extensión limitada, aducción y abducción. El pulgar tiene más movimientos y es el dedo más importante.
  42. 42. Pasaremos a los músculos. Sólo veremos los importantes para la práctica médica diaria. En términos generales los músculos de la escápula y tórax mueven el brazo. Los del brazo mueven el antebrazo. Los del antebrazo giran el antebrazo, abducen, aducen, flexionan y giran la muñeca, además de flexionar y extender los dedos. Sólo el meñique y el pulgar tienen músculos propios. Los demás dedos comparten musculatura para la flexión y extensión. Todos los dedos tienen músculos para la abducción y aducción.
  43. 43. Para unificar criterios al describir los músculos recuerda que: Los músculos esqueléticos se contraen para acercar dos huesos. Habitualmente uno de sus extremos se adhiere mediante tejido fibroso a una parte ósea fija o semi fija. A esto llamamos ORIGEN. Su extremo se adhiere mediante tejido fibroso a otro hueso que se moverá por acción de la contracción del músculo y a esta parte le llamamos INSERCIÓN. Hay músculos compuestos de varias masas de tejido, como formando otros músculos adyacentes, pero son parte del mismo músculo y cumplen la misma función. A estas partes les llamamos CABEZAS (antes vientres).
  44. 44. NO veremos todos los músculos. Sólo los más importantes y que dominan los movimientos básicos del miembro superior.
  45. 45. MÚSCULO DELTOIDES Es un músculo del hombro, la base ancha se origina en la clavícula y en la escápula. Se forma un tendón del músculo que se inserta en la cara externa del húmero. (tuberosidad deltoidea) Función: Elevar el brazo hasta llegar a su posición horizontal
  46. 46. MÚSCULO SUPRAESPINOSO Se origina en la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero. Función: Es similar a la del músculo deltoides, pues permite elevar el brazo, pero tiene más importancia para iniciar el movimiento de separación del brazo Éste músculo es muy común que se lesione en deportistas del base ball y tenis. Lo identificas fácil SUPRA arriba de la ESPINA.
  47. 47. MÚSCULO INFRAESPINOSO Se origina en la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero. FUNCIÓN es posibilitar la rotación del brazo hacia el exterior.
  48. 48. MÚSCULO REDONDO MAYOR Se origina en el ángulo inferior de la escápula y se inserta en la cresta del tubérculo menor del húmero Función: Lleva el brazo hacia dentro y atrás.
  49. 49. MÚSCULO REDONDO MENOR Se origina en el borde lateral superior de la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo mayor del húmero. Función: Es rotar lateralmente el húmero
  50. 50. MÚSCULO SUBESCAPULAR Se origina en la cara anterior de la escápula y se inserta en el tubérculo menor del húmero. Función: Es girar el brazo y llevarlo hacia adentro
  51. 51. MUSCULO CORACOBRAQUIAL Su parte superior se origina en la apófisis coracoides de la escápula, y se inserta en la cara medial del humero. Función: Es elevador del brazo y depresor del hombro
  52. 52. MÚSCULO BICEPS BRAQUIAL Situado en la cara anterior del brazo. Tiene dos cabezas, una larga y otra corta. Ambos se insertan en el radio. El cabeza corta es medial y el cabeza larga lateral. Función: Flexión potente del codo . . Esta estructura es la que le dio su nombre a los músculos. En nuestra cultura le decimos “Conejo”. Los griegos le llamaban “Ratón”. Ratón es mus en latín la lengua que predominó después. MUS.- ratón CULIS.- pequeño Músculo, Ratoncito.
  53. 53. MÚSCULO TRICEPS BRAQUIAL Situado en la cara posterior del brazo. Se llama así porque tiene tres cabezas que no tiene caso que aprendas ahora. Se origina en parte proximal del húmero y se inserta en el olécranon Extiende el codo. Es antagonista del bíceps.
  54. 54. MÚSCULO PRONADOR Su origen está en la parte proximal lateral del antebrazo y se inserta en el radio Función: Flexiona el codo y lleva al antebrazo a pronación.
  55. 55. MÚSCULO SUPINADOR Ocupa toda la cara antero-lateral del antebrazo, se origina en el húmero y se inserta en el radio distal. Función: Producen movimientos de supinación, es decir, vuelven la mano hacia adentro. Antagonista del m. pronador.
  56. 56. MÚSCULO BRAQUIORRADIAL Está en la cara lateral y superficial del antebrazo. Tiene origen en el húmero y se inserta en la apófisis estiloides del radio. Función: Flexión del antebrazo con la mano en posición neutral, entre pronación y supinación, como en el acto de ofrecer la mano a otra persona en el saludo.
  57. 57. MÚSCULOS PALMARES M. flexor radial del carpo (antes palmar mayor) Función: Son flexores de la muñeca y mano. Están en el plano más superficial y por eso son los más frecuentes en lesionarse. Los puedes ver si intentas flexionar la muñeca contra una resistencia. Origen en húmero y fascia del antebrazo. Inserción en la base del segundo metacarpiano. M. palmar largo (antes palmar menor) Origen en el húmero e inserción en la aponeurosis palmar. Flexiona la mano y deprime la piel de la mano como creando una cavidad cuando usas la mano para tomar agua.
  58. 58. MÚSCULOS FLEXORES DE LOS DEDOS GRUPO SUPERFICIAL GRUPO PROFUNDO La función de ambos grupos es la flexión de los dedos y en consecuencia flexión de la muñeca. En su parte proximal y media la mayor parte del tejido es muscular. Al dirigirse a los dedos se transforman en tendones. El nombre te orienta hacia cual es más accesible a las lesiones. Su inserción que veremos adelante te permite diagnosticar cuál esta dañado en las heridas por arma cortante en el antebrazo.
  59. 59. MÚSCULO FLEXOR SUPERFICIAL DE LOS DEDOS Esta inmediatamente por debajo de los músculos palmares. Se origina en húmero, radio y cúbito y se inserta en la cara anterior de la falange media de los dedos 2 a 5 (recuerda que por error internacional se cuenta invertido, el quinto es el meñique) En su inserción forma una especie de túnel para que por debajo pase el tendón del músculo flexor profundo en cada dedo. Flexiona los dedos hasta la falange media. Si un paciente con herida cortante de la cara anterior del antebrazo no puede flexionar los dedos pero las puntas de los dedos si, tiene lesión del flexor superficial.
  60. 60. INSERCIÓN DE TENDONES FLEXORES DE LOS DEDOS Observa como el tendón superficial se inserta en la falange media y crea una hendidura para el flexor profundo que se inserta más distal.
  61. 61. MÚSCULO FLEXOR PROFUNDO DE LOS DEDOS Por su inserción, una persona con una herida cortante de antebrazo anterior o muñeca que puede flexionar los dedos pero no la punta de los dedos tiene lesión del tendón profundo. Si no puede flexionar en ninguna magnitud el o los dedos, tiene lesión de superficial y profundo.
  62. 62. La regla es fácil. Si la lesión en el antebrazo es en la cara anterior es posible la lesión de los músculos y tendones flexores. Si la lesión es de la cara posterior es posible la lesión de los músculos y/o tendones extensores que veremos a continuación.
  63. 63. MÚSCULO EXTENSOR DE LOS DEDOS Situado en la parte media de la superficie dorsal del antebrazo. Origen en el húmero y en la fascia del antebrazo. Inserción de los dedos 2 al 5. No se inserta directamente al hueso sino a una banda de tejido fibroso que rodea los dedos. Por eso la extensión de los dedos no es tan precisa. Los movimientos flexores son mucho más útiles y precisos. Por eso hay más tendones flexores. Función: Es extensor de las falanges sobre los metacarpianos y estos sobre el antebrazo.
  64. 64. MÚSCULO EXTENSOR CUBITAL DEL CARPO Se encuentra en la región posterior del antebrazo. Se origina en el húmero y se inserta en la base del metacarpiano 5. Función: Tiene acción opuesta a los músculos palmares, y permite extender y aducir la mano.
  65. 65. MÚSCULO ADUCTOR DEL PULGAR Es un músculo de la mano, se ubica en la parte lateral o externa de la región anterior o palmar. FUNCIÓN: Su acción permite que el dedo pulgar se aproxime a los otros.
  66. 66. MÚSCULOS OPONENTE DEL PULGAR Y ABDUCTOR DEL PULGAR Se encuentran en la región palmar lateral FUNCIÓN: Mediante la acción de estos músculos, el dedo pulgar se aleja de los otros dedos.
  67. 67. MÚSCULOS LUMBRICALES Músculos que están entre los metacarpos y al contraerse flexionan las falanges proximales y extienden las distales, como haciendo una letra L invertida con mano y dedos.
  68. 68. Ahora veremos arterias, venas y nervios. Es muy simple pero muy útil en la práctica médica diaria.
  69. 69. ARTERIAS Llevan sangre rica en oxígeno con la presión sistólica proporcionada por la contracción del ventrículo izquierdo y con la presión diastólica al relajarse el ventrículo, cerrarse la válvula aórtica y contraerse las paredes de los vasos. Su lesión es mucho más grave que las de las venas y por ello tienden a ser más profundas y mediales que las venas. Por lo común están muy cerca de los huesos. Una regla importante para que aprendas más fácil su ubicación es que en las articulaciones siempre están en la superficie de flexión. En primer lugar están mas protegidas, pero además se evita la lesión que tendrían por estiramiento si estuvieran en la cara de extensión.
  70. 70. ARTERIAS Miembro Superior Derecho Anterior AXILAR. Procede de la subclavia. BRAQUIAL (antes humeral) CIRCUNFLEXA HUMERAL
  71. 71. ARTERIAS. CODO Y ANTEBRAZO ANTERIOR DERECHOS BRAQUIAL ULNAR (ANTES CUBITAL) RADIAL ARCO PALMAR PROFUNDO INTEROSEA ANTERIOR
  72. 72. ARTERIAS. MANO DERECHA ANTERIOR. LAS IMPORTANTES ESTÁN EN ESTA CARA. ULNAR ARCO SUPERFICIAL METACARPIANAS DIGITALES PALMARES PROPIAS RADIAL ARCO PROFUNDO PRINCIPAL DEL PULGAR METACARPIANAS
  73. 73. VENAS Las venas regresan la sangre al corazón con los productos de desecho de la región. Es sangre pobre en oxígeno y rica en bióxido de carbono. Las venas son más amplias que las arterias pero de paredes mucho más delgadas y poco músculo. La presión interna es mínima y la sangre fluye hacia el tórax gracias a la contracción de los músculos de las regiones que cruzan. Conforme se acercan al corazón las venas van aumentando de calibre. Las venas tienden a ser superficiales lo que favorece usarlas para introducir medicamentos. Las venas tienen trayectos múltiples y fácilmente se forman otras de acuerdo a la demanda de los tejidos. Las venas profundas tienden a ubicarse junto a una arteria y suelen ser dos por cada arteria. Las venas se describen de distal a proximal.
  74. 74. RED VENOSA DORSAL DE LA MANO En la mano y el antebrazo las venas tienden a ser más abundantes y grandes en la cara dorsal.
  75. 75. VENAS DEL DORSO DE LA MANO CEFÁLICA Le pusieron ese nombre porque creían que llevaba su contenido a la cabeza. BASÍLICA Le pusieron ese nombre por ser la principal del antebrazo
  76. 76. VENAS SUPERFICIALES DEL ANTEBRAZO IZQUIERDO CEFÁLICA MEDIANA DEL CODO CEFALICA BASÍLICA SON LAS MÁS USADAS PARA APLICAR MEDICAMENTOS POR MEDIO DE CATÉTER. LA MEDIANA DEL CODO ES LA MÁS USADA PARA EXTRAER SANGRE.
  77. 77. VENAS PROFUNDAS DEL ANTEBRAZO. CARA ANTERIOR. ULNARES O CUBITALES. HABITUALMENTE SON DOS RADIALES HABITUALMENTE SON DOS BRAQUIALES
  78. 78. VENAS SUPERFICIALES DEL BRAZO. CARA ANTERIOR. CEFÁLICA BASÍLICA
  79. 79. VENAS SUPERFICIALES Y PROFUNDAS DEL BRAZO DERECHO SUBCLAVIA AXILAR CEFÁLICA TORACOEPIGÁSTRICAS BRAQUIAL BASÍLICA MEDIANA DEL CODO RADIAL
  80. 80. NERVIOS DEL MIEMBRO SUPERIOR. TERRITORIOS. En este momento no es necesario que te aprendas estos territorios de cada nervio. Sólo debes tenerlos en cuenta y cuando estudies ortopedia, traumatología o neurología los verás a fondo. A continuación veremos la ubicación de esos nervios.
  81. 81. NERVIOS DEL MIEMBRO SUPERIOR Se originan en el plexo braquial que vimos a principio de año en el cuello. De las raíces nerviosas cervical quinta y hasta la primera raíz torácica.
  82. 82. NERVIOS CUBITAL MEDIANO
  83. 83. NERVIOS El Mediano y el cubital inervan la cara anterior de la mano. El radial la cara dorsal del pulgar al anular. El nervio radial se ubica en posición posterior.
  84. 84. NERVIOS RADIAL CUBITAL DIGITALES Los nervios más distales se usan mucho en la práctica médica diaria, sobre todo en Cirugía General y Traumatología. Los nervios mediano y digitales los bloqueamos con un anestésico local para efectuar procedimientos quirúrgicos.
  85. 85. Del drenaje linfático del miembro superior no hay mucho que tocar a este nivel. Lo que debes observar es que los vasos siguen el trayecto de las venas, y que a nivel axilar y supraclavicular se ubican los ganglios linfáticos. En fisiología y microbiología revisarás su función y te quedará claro el por qué de su ubicación.
  86. 86. No hay obstáculos cuando quieres aprender.

×