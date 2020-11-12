Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Laith Press - Home Page - Digtal and Offset Printing Services WE Offers You A Commercial Printing Technique That Produces ...
OUR SERVICES OFFSET PRINTING DIGITAL PRINTING We Offer You A Commercial Printing Technique That Produces Consistent And Hi...
DESIGN SERVICE • Company Identity (Stationery) With Creative Designs. • Business Card | Flyers | Brochure | Folder | Paper...
Location Salama Bin Akwa 35 & 37 Amman Our hours 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Sunday -Thursday Contact us Phone: 064645160 Email: lai...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laithpress

2 views

Published on

WE Offers You A Commercial Printing Technique That Produces Consistent And High Quality Printed Materials Which Suits Your Business-Laith Press

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laithpress

  1. 1. Laith Press - Home Page - Digtal and Offset Printing Services WE Offers You A Commercial Printing Technique That Produces Consistent And High Quality Printed Materials Which Suits Your Business-Laith Press
  2. 2. OUR SERVICES OFFSET PRINTING DIGITAL PRINTING We Offer You A Commercial Printing Technique That Produces Consistent And High Quality Printed Materials Which Suits Your Business. High Quality Digital Printing Services Enables Us To Provide Your Business With Faster Turnaround And Greater Efficiency Than Ever Before
  3. 3. DESIGN SERVICE • Company Identity (Stationery) With Creative Designs. • Business Card | Flyers | Brochure | Folder | Paper Bags| Envelops | Letterhead
  4. 4. Location Salama Bin Akwa 35 & 37 Amman Our hours 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Sunday -Thursday Contact us Phone: 064645160 Email: laith@laithpress.com

×