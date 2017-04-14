Tennis ebook

비즈니스 모델의 가장 중요한 경쟁력 내용적인 측면  각 스포츠 분야마다 황제라 칭해지는 위대한 선수들이 있습니다. 그들은 남다른 멘탈의 소유자들일 것입니다. 제가 그들만한 능력은 없겠지만, 아주 어렸을 때부 터 테니스...
비즈니스 모델의 가장 중요한 경쟁력 기술적인 측면  현재 시중에 나와 있는 종이책 교본이나, 유튜브 동영상 등은 수용자 측면에서 보다 직 관적이고 직접적인 체험을 할 수 없다는 단점이 있어서 실질적인 스킬 연마에 다소...
테니스의 비법이란 것이 존재하는가? 수년 간, 수백 번 고쳐 쓴 테니스 비법  수년 간, 수백 번의 좌절과 환희 속에서 테니스의 비법은 완성되어 갔습니다. 그 노력의 결실이라고 생각해주셨으면 좋겠습니다.  과학적 검...
