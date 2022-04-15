Why People Like Sapphire Rings - 5 Reasons.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 15, 2022
Apr. 15, 2022
Sapphire rings are unique, and many celebrities love to use sapphire jewelry to augment themselves. Here are 5 reasons why people are obsessed with the sapphire engagement rings.

  1. 1. Why People Like Sapphire Rings: 5 Reasons
  2. 2. Intro What is the favorite gemstone for an engagement ring? Most of you would say diamond! Well, diamonds are the most popular choice for engagement rings. But sapphires are now breaking the barriers and emerging as one of the favorite gemstones for an engagement ring. Let me tell you, diamonds are now a very common choice for an engagement ring. So, why not go for something unique that just makes you appear different from the crowd? If you want to have a unique and bold look at any party, get yourself a beautiful blue sapphire engagement ring. Sapphire rings are unique, and many celebrities love to use sapphire jewelry to augment themselves. Here are 5 reasons why people are obsessed with the sapphire engagement rings.
  3. 3. 1. Unique Appearance You always want something that suits your personality and style statement. The majestic and unexpected sapphires are one of the gemstones that match your style and make you look unique. Sapphire is a one-of-a- kind gemstone; you instantly make yourself distinct from others the moment you wear a sapphire. So, if you ever find yourself being the center of attention at any party, don’t be surprised because it’s the magic of sapphire. Sapphires are also a great choice for engagement rings. It will make your SO look unique and gorgeous, among other things.
  4. 4. 2. Sapphires are Affordable Getting your engagement ring without flowing stacks of money into it is great, isn’t it? While buying diamonds require a lot of money, sapphires are affordable to add to your jewel box. Make your engagement astounding with the majestic sapphire ring. Sapphires are incredible and less costly than diamonds and make significant engagement rings. So, if you want your engagement to be grand, go with the blue sapphire ring. Your partner will adore you more for getting a dazzling sapphire engagement ring for her. Blue sapphire is the favorite gemstone for an engagement ring and every woman wants to have it in her jewelry collection.
  5. 5. 3. Appreciated by Royal Families Royal families played a key role in making the sapphire gemstone so popular. British royal families have been adorning themselves with the magical sapphire for a very long time. Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and Kate Middleton are in love with sapphire jewelry. The blue sapphire engagement ring of Kate Middleton is one of the most famous rings worldwide. Make your engagement royal by giving it a royal touch. Buy a blue sapphire engagement ring for her and make her feel like a queen.
  6. 6. 4. Range of Colors Don’t just settle for one color while you have many color options. Sapphire comes in various shades, including pink, yellow, purple, blue, etc. Every color of sapphire has its own meaning, symbolism, and significance. Choose to style differently every day with colorful sapphire gemstones jewelry. Pick your engagement ring as per your personality and choices to make your day special. Want to buy a sapphire engagement ring that suits you perfectly and matches your style? Check out the preset engagement ring collection of GemsNY.
  7. 7. 5. Loved by Celebrities Sapphires are charismatic! The charm of the sapphire has impressed many known celebrities worldwide as well. Celebrities are in love with the magnificent sapphire. They love to fashion themselves with the splendid sapphire. Hollywood celebrities like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren have walked on the red carpet with dazzling sapphire jewelry. Also, Mary-Kate Olsen, Victoria Beckham, Penelope Cruz, and Elizabeth Hurley love to carry beautiful sapphire jewelry with them.
  8. 8. Consult GemsNY Website: www.gemsny.com Call: 1-888-436-7692 Address: 20 West 47th Street, Suite 606, New York, NY 10036 Business Hours: Monday - Friday 09:00 AM - 6:30 PM, Saturday - 10:30 AM - 3:00 PM

