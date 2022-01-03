Take Control of Your Cloud

Learn how scale cloud resources up and down in real time without scripting. Save up to 30% on cloud costs and improve performance. See the demo of Envisor Cloud Control and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/



Senturus offers a full spectrum of services for business analytics. Our resource library has hundreds of free live and recorded webinars, blog posts, demos and unbiased product reviews available on our website at: https://senturus.com/resources/