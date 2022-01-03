Take Control of Your Cloud

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Learn how scale cloud resources up and down in real time without scripting. Save up to 30% on cloud costs and improve performance. See the demo of Envisor Cloud Control and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/
Senturus offers a full spectrum of services for business analytics. Our resource library has hundreds of free live and recorded webinars, blog posts, demos and unbiased product reviews available on our website at: https://senturus.com/resources/
Be the first to like this
Learn how scale cloud resources up and down in real time without scripting. Save up to 30% on cloud costs and improve performance. See the demo of Envisor Cloud Control and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/ Senturus offers a full spectrum of services for business analytics. Our resource library has hundreds of free live and recorded webinars, blog posts, demos and unbiased product reviews available on our website at: https://senturus.com/resources/
Total views
85
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
2
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0