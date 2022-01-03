Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hundreds of resources Visit our Knowledge Center to download this presentation and explore other assets: senturus.com/re...
3 3 Introductions Keith Knowles Envisor Business Lead Senturus, Inc. Michael Weinhauer Director Senturus, Inc.
Agenda • Introductions • Introducing Envisor Cloud Control • Envisor Cloud Control demo • Q&A 4
Enjoy the full webinar presentation This slide deck is from the webinar Take Control of Your Cloud https://senturus.com/re...
Cloud spend is accelerating $197 $243 $314 $396 $482 $0 $100 $200 $300 $400 $500 $600 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Worldwide c...
Resource management On-Prem Servers • Low server utilization • Sizing based on vendor recommendations • Few applications p...
Cloud resource management Old way: Static resource sizing • Best guess at sizing – high water mark + X% headroom /growth •...
Without Envisor Cloud Control Introducing Envisor Cloud Control With Envisor Cloud Control • 30% reduction in cost • I...
Problems we solve • Surprise cloud bills • Over provisioned cloud resources • Under provisioned cloud resources • Autom...
Deploys in Minutes Intelligent Resource Scaling Active Resource Monitoring • Active, near real-time monitoring, analysis a...
Features and benefits Features • Monitor and manage multi-cloud accounts • Insights and recommendations • Alerting capa...
See the Envisor Cloud Control demo https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/
Learn more about Envisor https://senturus.com/products/envisor-control/ https://senturus.com/cases/saved-70-on-cloud...
Try Envisor Cloud Control for free Register and start the trial *No credit card required https://envisorio.chargebee.co...
Additional resources Insider viewpoints Technical tips Unbiased product reviews Product demos Upcoming events More on t...
Upcoming event •Extending Power BI Functionality with R •Learn the basics to get started •Thursday, Dec 2, 2021, 11am PT/2...
Your path to modern BI Accelerating self-service analytics for the enterprise 18
Decisions and actions Business needs Bridging the gap 19 Analysis-ready data
Full spectrum of BI services • Data preparation and modern data warehousing • Dashboards, reporting and visualizations in ...
21 Instructor-led online courses Self-paced learning Mentoring Tailored group sessions Complete BI training
A long, strong history of success •20+ years •1350+ clients •3000+ projects 22
Join the Senturus team Send your resume to: jobs@senturus.com We're hiring talented and experienced professionals • Sen...
© 2020 by Senturus, Inc. This presentation may not be reused or distributed without the written consent of Senturus, Inc. www.senturus.com 888 601 6010 info@senturus.com Thank You
Take Control of Your Cloud
Learn how scale cloud resources up and down in real time without scripting. Save up to 30% on cloud costs and improve performance. See the demo of Envisor Cloud Control and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/

Senturus offers a full spectrum of services for business analytics. Our resource library has hundreds of free live and recorded webinars, blog posts, demos and unbiased product reviews available on our website at: https://senturus.com/resources/

Take Control of Your Cloud

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Hundreds of resources Visit our Knowledge Center to download this presentation and explore other assets: senturus.com/resources 2
  3. 3. 3 3 Introductions Keith Knowles Envisor Business Lead Senturus, Inc. Michael Weinhauer Director Senturus, Inc.
  4. 4. Agenda • Introductions • Introducing Envisor Cloud Control • Envisor Cloud Control demo • Q&A 4
  5. 5. Enjoy the full webinar presentation This slide deck is from the webinar Take Control of Your Cloud https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic- capacity-scaling/ To view the FREE video recording and download this deck, go to https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic- capacity-scaling/ 5
  6. 6. Cloud spend is accelerating $197 $243 $314 $396 $482 $0 $100 $200 $300 $400 $500 $600 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Worldwide cloud spend by year (Billions)
  7. 7. Resource management On-Prem Servers • Low server utilization • Sizing based on vendor recommendations • Few applications per server Virtual Machines • Increased server utilization • Capacity bound by physical hardware • Many applications per physical server Cloud 1.0 • Servers on demand • Near infinite scalability • 20 - 30% average server utilization Cloud 2.0 • Cloud native applications • Intelligent scaling • 75% average server utilization
  8. 8. Cloud resource management Old way: Static resource sizing • Best guess at sizing – high water mark + X% headroom /growth • Increase size when performance issues surface • 20 - 30% utilization New way: Intelligent scaling • Scale resources to match the task/demand • Optimize performance and Spend • 75%+ utilization
  9. 9. 9 Without Envisor Cloud Control Introducing Envisor Cloud Control 9 With Envisor Cloud Control • 30% reduction in cost • Improved peak capacity
  10. 10. Problems we solve 10 • Surprise cloud bills • Over provisioned cloud resources • Under provisioned cloud resources • Automation of cloud resource management • Purpose oriented resource sizing
  11. 11. Deploys in Minutes Intelligent Resource Scaling Active Resource Monitoring • Active, near real-time monitoring, analysis and alerting • Optimizes performance and cost • Intelligently scales resources to align with demand First generation cost management applications Rearview mirror analysis of invoice details • Based on billing data using daily snapshots • Focused on cost allocations and obvious cost reduction • Recommendations are static, one-time changes Cloud provider tools Native cost management and scaling capabilities • Recommendations are static, one-time changes • Scaling requires scripting, difficult to configure and maintain • Lacks single pane of glass across multiple cloud accounts and providers What makes Envisor different?
  12. 12. 12 Features and benefits Features • Monitor and manage multi-cloud accounts • Insights and recommendations • Alerting capabilities • Schedule and orchestrate actions • Create and manage logical resource groups • Visualization tools 12 Benefits • Reduce cloud spend by 30% or more • Improve performance • Reduce administration costs • Shrink build windows • Reduce system lockup
  13. 13. See the Envisor Cloud Control demo https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/ 13
  14. 14. 14 Learn more about Envisor 14 https://senturus.com/products/envisor-control/ https://senturus.com/cases/saved-70-on-cloud- costs-while-decreasing-etl-load-times/
  15. 15. 15 Try Envisor Cloud Control for free Register and start the trial *No credit card required https://envisorio.chargebee.com/hosted_p ages/checkout?subscription_items[item_p rice_id][0]=Professional-USD- Monthly&subscription_items[quantity][0]= 1 15
  16. 16. Additional resources 16 Insider viewpoints Technical tips Unbiased product reviews Product demos Upcoming events More on this subject
  17. 17. Upcoming event •Extending Power BI Functionality with R •Learn the basics to get started •Thursday, Dec 2, 2021, 11am PT/2pm ET 17
  18. 18. Your path to modern BI Accelerating self-service analytics for the enterprise 18
  19. 19. Decisions and actions Business needs Bridging the gap 19 Analysis-ready data
  20. 20. Full spectrum of BI services • Data preparation and modern data warehousing • Dashboards, reporting and visualizations in Power BI, Cognos and Tableau • Hybrid BI environments (migrations, security, etc.) • Software to accelerate bimodal BI and migrations • BI services and support retainer (expertise on demand) • Training and mentoring 20
  21. 21. 21 Instructor-led online courses Self-paced learning Mentoring Tailored group sessions Complete BI training
  22. 22. A long, strong history of success •20+ years •1350+ clients •3000+ projects 22
  23. 23. 23 Join the Senturus team Send your resume to: jobs@senturus.com We’re hiring talented and experienced professionals • Senior Azure Architect • Modern Analytics Solution Architect • Senior Microsoft BI Architect • ETL Developer • And more See job descriptions: https://senturus.com/company/business-analytics-careers/
  24. 24. © 2020 by Senturus, Inc. This presentation may not be reused or distributed without the written consent of Senturus, Inc. www.senturus.com 888 601 6010 info@senturus.com Thank You

Learn how scale cloud resources up and down in real time without scripting. Save up to 30% on cloud costs and improve performance. See the demo of Envisor Cloud Control and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/azure-aws-dynamic-capacity-scaling/ Senturus offers a full spectrum of services for business analytics. Our resource library has hundreds of free live and recorded webinars, blog posts, demos and unbiased product reviews available on our website at: https://senturus.com/resources/

