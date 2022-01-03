Extending Power BI Functionality with R

Learn the basics to get started using R with Power BI. Discover how to set up the software and what libraries are needed. See how to use R scripts to create data, connect to a data source, build a visual and transform data. Using R, you can leverage data sources, functions and visualizations not directly built into Power BI. See the demos and download this deck: https://senturus.com/resources/using-r-with-power-bi/





