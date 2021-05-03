Copy Link Here : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1592333990-[READ-PDF]-About-Face:-Amazing-Transformations-Using-the-Secrets-of-the-Top-Celebrity-Makeup-Artist-.pdf The New York Times bestselling author of The Wrinkle Cure presents an astonishing program to reverse the aging process--inside and out.Dr. Nicholas Perricone has helped millions of people maintain younger looking skin. But in order to truly look and feel younger, readers must preserve the entire body, not just the skin. Now, Dr. Perricone reveals a groundbreaking, 28-day program that promises to help readers stay young forever. The secret is neuropeptides, the biggest breakthrough in anti-aging medicine. The book explains the science behind neuropeptides and the incredible results that can be achieved by regulating and controlling these chemicals in the body. Dr. Perricone reveals a structured program designed to remove wrinkles, speed up metabolism and weight loss, and enhance mood, brain function, and overall health. This three pronged attack on aging includes Dr. Perricones exclusive list of 10 superfoods to rejuvenate the body, revolutionary nutritional supplements, and state-of-the-art topical applications. THE PERRICONE PROMISE is the book everyone must own--no matter what their age.