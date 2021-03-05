In 1994 Peter J. Hotez's nineteenmonthold daughter Rachel was diagnosed with autism. Dr. Hotez a pediatricianscientist who develops vaccines for neglected tropical diseases affecting the world's poorest people became troubled by the decadeslong rise of the influential antivaccine community and its inescapable narrative around childhood vaccines and autism.In Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel's Autism Hotez draws on his experiences as a pediatrician vaccine scientist and father of an autistic child. Outlining the arguments on both sides of the debate he examines the science that refutes the concerns of the antivaccine movement debunks current conspiracy theories alleging a coverup by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and critiques the scientific community's failure to effectively communicate the facts about vaccines and autism to the general public all while sharing his very pers