LEADSLEAP The Only Online Marketing Tools You Need

Make Money by Surfing Website
LeadsLeap is all about driving traffic/leads and creating lists. It has lots of useful tools to promote your website and affiliate links - and it's free. Whether you have your own website or are promoting your business elsewhere, LeadsLeap is powerful and definitely beneficial for you. There is nothing to lose and no reason not to try.
You can create your own ads with an affiliate link (or a link to any website, subject to administrator approval) in LeadsLeap for other members to see. In order to post an ad, you must earn credits.
I think this is a great bonus if you want to grow your leads (subscribers) and start email marketing right away without spending any money. With LeadsLeap, you can do all of this for free. PopupXpert allows you to create a registration form to capture leads and integrate them with LeadsLeap's autoresponder with relative ease.
I really recommend you to join and try LeadsLeap, you can try it for free or you can also try The Premium Membership, which allows you to earn a higher percentage of referral commissions and more versatile access to all areas, but keep in mind that there is so many things you can do to earn with LeadsLeap for free.
There is also a great royalty free promotion product that you can offer to your visitors. Click here to sign up now and don't forget to check that out too. https://leadsleap.com/?r=pandorabounty

Have a nice day,
Cheers
@pandorabounty

LeadsLeap - Free Traffic, Advertise, SEO and More

  1. 1. LeadsLeapSince 2008  Login Join FREE! Unsolicited Testimonial... " I have been a member of LeadsLeap for many years, most of the time Pro and sometimes Free, but I have never cancelled my membership because of the great tools that I am using. I have been using a “reputable” list management system for many years which has become more and more a disappointment (poor delivery of messages, signups not receiving their double optin message, etc.) so I decided to try LeadsLeap again. To my surprise I discovered that LeadsLeap was offering Sendsteed (it shows that I haven’t pay attention to the update message sent out, shame on me!). I gave it a go and discovered how easy it was to set an autoresponder up and to load follow up emails. So thanks again Kenneth for creating so much value for us Internet marketers. You are definitely THE best! " ­ John Magellon Excerpted from a comment in LeadsLeap Blog What can you get from LeadsLeap? In short, YOU'll have access to ALL these once you join FREE...  FREE tra몭c to your websites  FREE autoresponder service, your own list, not co-owned  FREE page builder, hosting included  FREE popup generator, hosting included  FREE link tracker that can di몭erentiate bot vs human tra몭c  Make FREE money while bene몭ting from all these!  119K Members  28M Real Visitors Sent  56K App Use
  2. 2. 4 Ways To Get You Tra몭c And Leads Let me be honest with you... Our main income source comes from TRAFFIC GENERATION. That's how we earn enough money to maintain multiple servers to power the free tools that we o몭er. Since TRAFFIC GENERATION is our bread and butter, you bet we are doing everything possible to make it work better and better! No snake oil here. I'll explain the 4 ways we use to bring you tra몭c and leads. Free Tra몭c Advertise, SEO, more... Free Tools Every tool you need Free Money 4 di몭erent ways Testimonials More than 200 Need to 몭nd out more? Click the options below to learn more. Basically, almost everything you need to create a successful online business can be found in your FREE membership. Seeing is believing. Create an account now and see what is available to you. Cancel it if you don't like. Who knows, it may be the turning point for your online success, like many of our members! Click Here To Join LeadsLeap FREE!
  3. 3. You decide if they make sense to you. 1. Advertise to LeadsLeap Members First, you can post an ad like those below: Your ad will be shown to our members. Our members are incentivized to view your ads. I know what you're thinking... "So, this is just another tra몭c exchange or PTC program, where members click an ad, wait for a 10-20 second countdown to lapse, then move on to another ad to earn more credits." No. Such a `countdown´ system is 몭awed. Let me ask you, if there is a countdown, what will you do when the time is up? Yes, you will leave! This kind of countdown system pushes visitors away from your ad after 10-20 seconds, instead of encouraging them to stay and learn more about your o몭er. We do it di몭erently. We have created a proprietary system to measure visitor sur몭ng duration for 3rd- party links. With this system, we know who are really sur몭ng and how long they've surfed. We reward members based on their sur몭ng duration. The longer they surf your ad, the more credits they earn. If your o몭er is interesting, they are 'incentivized' to stay and 몭nd out more. Read our blog and see what others say about our unique ad viewing system > READ
  4. 4. HERE. Our members include a몭liate marketers, website owners, bloggers and individuals looking for ways to make more money and get more tra몭c. If they are your target audience, you wouldn't want to miss this chance to reach out to them FREE! 2. Advertise to The World Ok, I am exaggerating when I say advertise to the world. What happen is we run a PPC program. We reward publishers and marketers to show your ads on their websites and in their tracking links. Let's look at the stats... Our ad impressions are more than 400k per day. Our ad widgets are shown in over 4,000 websites and blogs PLUS over 30,000 trackers that are shown in the most popular tra몭c exchanges, Paid To Click(PTC) programs, safelists, and forums. Is this the industry you want to target? If your answer is YES, then we o몭er you a shortcut to reach out across the entire industry. "Wow! I'm blown away at how Kenneth Koh, LeadsLeap founder, has constantly taken this program to new levels. Honestly, I have only been using this system for a few months, but the utility of the Leadsleap program never ceases to amaze me. When I check my advertizing to see which ads are performing the best, Leadsleap is always at the top of the list in sending me lots of traffic." Keith Dyer 21stCenturyProfits.blogspot.com  "LeadsLeap is light years ahead of every other lead generation tool I have used. The tools are easy to use, and they are absolutely unique :­). LeadsLeap has produced quality traffic for my other half's blog, which is in a very small and specialized niche. It also produces quality signups for every program I have advertised to date. I look forward to using LeadsLeap for a long long time!" 
  5. 5. 3. Get Search Engine Tra몭c One of the proven ways to get quality leads is by writing product reviews and getting tra몭c from the Search Engines. LeadsLeap operates a search engine optimized Social Review Directory - Take a look at it HERE. Not any kind of content will rank well in the Search Engines. First, LeadsLeap.com is an aged authority site. Second, the Social Review is a consolidated review directory, with unique and fresh reviews being added from time to time. It is a great resource for people looking for di몭erent reviews from real users. Search Engines love our Social Review because it provides true values to their users. 4. Multiply A Few Leads Into Thousands LeadsLeap system comes with a 10-level network builder. Imagine if you refer 10 people to LeadsLeap and they do the same, you will have 100 extra followers at Level 2, 1000 followers at Level 3, 10000 followers at Level 4...... and 10 billion followers at level 10! Eva j Landry fortunestraffic.com "Social Review is incredible! I've already received a lot of clicks for the programs I'm promoting. The review for one of my programs is on the #1 page in Google’s search results. It's a very good way for generating an endless stream of traffic for our sites!" David Martinet adventures­in­im­land.com 
  6. 6. Well, that's in theory. Realistically, it's much lower. But still pretty explosive! Take a look at the case studies below: You may be wondering, "Is this MLM?" No, we are not. Our 10-level network is only for leads building purpose. Our program is free to join. Our a몭liate program is a one-level a몭liate program. It's free to become an a몭liate. "Is this a safelist? Will I be 몭ooded with tons of emails?" We are NOT a safelist or mailer system. Members can't email members. "Then, how do I contact my 10-levels of followers?" We have a unique, sustainable and annoyance-free communication system that allows you to reach out to 10 levels of your followers unobtrusively. This system is more e몭ective and more sustainable than member-to-member email or private message. Here's what our members said... "This Downline­Text­Message feature is a really intelligent way to stay in touch with your people without annoying them, and yes, this feature goes 10­Levels deep. So you will not only be able to reach your personally referred people, but all they refer, and all they refer, and all they refer, and so on until the 10th level." Till Geissinger  blog.tigerthilo.de 
  7. 7. Join LeadsLeap Family Now! "When I first joined LeadsLeap, I really didn't know how well it would work but figured it's worth a try. I've been a pro member since the first day I joined, and looks like I will stay this way til the end. The traffic has helped a lot, the downline messages have generated buyer leads, and the commission of $137.88 today makes it even more profitable. It has opened new ways for my blog to be profitable as well, so why would I ever stop using this platform? Great job on creating LeadsLeap, I'm glad I made this decision." Jaye Carden jayecarden.com  ABOUT LEADSLEAP Why Join? LeadsLeap Blog Members Area OUR SERVICES The Real Tracker Autoresponder System Landing Page Builder Popup Generator Online Social Review SUPPORT Member Support Non-Member Support GET STARTED NOW JOIN FREE "I have been a member of leadsleap.com for several years. I have always
  8. 8. enjoyed quality tra몭c from their system and my a몭liate payments are always paid on time. What an AWESOME program!" — Dan Richmond, myguaranteedvisitors.com Recommended by pandorabounty LeadsLeap.com © 2008-2022. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service Another quality product by Easttech Pte Ltd. Registered in Singapore. Registration No.: 200301652W.

