Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad Author : Joel Grus Language : English Grade Level...
q q q q q q Author : Joel Grus Pages : 330 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 149190...
[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad
[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad
q q q q q q Author : Joel Grus Pages : 330 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 149190...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad

2 views

Published on

[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad

  1. 1. [PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad Author : Joel Grus Language : English Grade Level : 1-5 Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces Format : BOOKS Seller information : Joel Grus ( 3? ) Link Download : https://junglesor.blogspot.com/?book=149190142X Synnopsis : This is a first-principles-based, practical introduction to the fundamentals of data science aimed at the mathematically-comfortable reader with some programming skills. The book covers: The important parts of Python to know The important parts of Math / Probability / Statistics to know The basics of data science How commonly-used data science techniques work (learning by implementing them) What is Map-Reduce and how to do it in Python Other applications such as NLP, Network Analysis, and more
  2. 2. q q q q q q Author : Joel Grus Pages : 330 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 149190142X ISBN-13 : 9781491901427
  3. 3. [PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad
  4. 4. [PDF] Data Science from Scratch: First Principles with Python | For Ipad
  5. 5. q q q q q q Author : Joel Grus Pages : 330 pages Publisher : O Reilly Media 2015-04-30 Language : English ISBN-10 : 149190142X ISBN-13 : 9781491901427

×