Історичне краєзнавство Керівник гуртка Будзанівська Н.М.
Історичне краєзнавство- сходинка до пізнання учнями рідного краю, реалізації інтересів у вивченні навколишнього середовища...
Основні завдання:  Знайомитися та вивчати пам’ятки історії і культури, формувати особистісне сприйняття дослідженого мате...
Знайомство із планами на рік
Плануємо подорож, екскурсію
Екскурсія в шкільний музей
Екскурсія в Приватбанк
історичне краєзнавство

історичне краєзнавство

