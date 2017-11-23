Download Read Do Cows Meow? (A Lift-the-Flap Book) (Salina Yoon ) Ebook Free Ebook Online

Moo, meow, BAA! Kids will have a blast as they lift the flaps to learn lots of barnyard animal sounds.Do cows sing? Do cows cuckoo? All I know is cows go . . . MOO! Simple, rhythmic, and lots of fun, this big, brightly illustrated board book will have kids happily imitating all kinds of animal “talk.�? For each creature--including a sheep, duck, frog, and cat—a giant “mouth�? flap lifts up to reveal a new animal sound that will surely inspire a symphony of baa-ing, ribbiting, and meowing. And, at the end, children can open two barnyard gates to see and say all the animal sounds again.

