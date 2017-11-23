-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Download Read Do Cows Meow? (A Lift-the-Flap Book) (Salina Yoon ) Ebook Free Ebook Online
Donwload Here http://edubooks.site/?book=1402789564
Moo, meow, BAA! Kids will have a blast as they lift the flaps to learn lots of barnyard animal sounds.Do cows sing? Do cows cuckoo? All I know is cows go . . . MOO! Simple, rhythmic, and lots of fun, this big, brightly illustrated board book will have kids happily imitating all kinds of animal “talk.�? For each creature--including a sheep, duck, frog, and cat—a giant “mouth�? flap lifts up to reveal a new animal sound that will surely inspire a symphony of baa-ing, ribbiting, and meowing. And, at the end, children can open two barnyard gates to see and say all the animal sounds again.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment