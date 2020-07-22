Akram terengganu mt t6 2016 bk5 k2 (soalan) 1 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 1 Rajah 1 menunjukkan satu kad nombor. Rajah 1 i) Tulis nombor itu dalam perkataan. [1 markah] ii) Bu...
3 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK .3 Terdapat 132 000 biji epal hijau dan 128 000 biji epal merah di dalam sebuah kotak. Semua epal itu...
4 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 5 Rajah 5 menunjukkan isi padu 1baldi cat. i) Pak Samad memerlukan 120 l cat untuk mengecat rumahnya....
5 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 7 Jadual 7 menunjukkan barangan yang dibeli oleh Puan Nani di pasar. i) Berapakah jumlah jisim, dalam...
6 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 8 Di dalam sebuah bakul terdapat 4 biji epal dan beberapa biji oren. Nisbah bilangan epal kepada bila...
7 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 9 Jadual 9 menunjukkan penggunaan pendapatan Puan Rossa dalan bulan Jun. Pendapatan Puan Rossa dalam ...
8 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 10 Rajah 10 menunjukkan jisim dua jenis buah-buahan. Jisim nanas tidak ditunjukkan. i) Jisim nanas ad...
9 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 11 Rajah 11 menunjukkan harga sebuah kereta antik. i) Bundarkan RM85 856.65 kepada ringgit terdekat. ...
10 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 1cm 1cm 12 Rajah 12 menunjukkan sebuah segi empat sama RSTU. i) Hitung perimeter, dalam cm, seluruh ...
11 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 13 Rajah 13 menunjukkan sebuah bentuk 3 dimensi. i) Namakan bentuk di atas. [1 markah] i) Hitung isi...
12 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 14 Rajah 14 menunjukkan perbualan 3 orang budak. i) Hitung, dalam cm, jumlah ketinggian 3 orang buda...
13 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 15 Jadual 15 menunjukkan data jisim murid Tahun 6 Arif. Jisim (g) 124 130 136 140 Bilangan murid 1 2...
  1. 1. 2 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 1 Rajah 1 menunjukkan satu kad nombor. Rajah 1 i) Tulis nombor itu dalam perkataan. [1 markah] ii) Bundarkan 276 043 kepada puluh ribu terdekat. [1 markah] 2 Rajah 2 menunjukkan koleksi empat jenis bentuk. i) Tulis pecahan yang mewakili bentuk daripada seluruh Rajah 2. [1 markah] ii) Hitung peratusan bentuk daripada seluruh koleksi itu. [2 markah] 1 2 Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 276 043 Rajah 2 2 3
  2. 2. 3 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK .3 Terdapat 132 000 biji epal hijau dan 128 000 biji epal merah di dalam sebuah kotak. Semua epal itu dimasukkan sama banyak ke dalam 13 buah bakul. Berapakah bilangan epal yang ada di dalam setiap bakul? [2 markah] 4 Jadual 3 menunjukkan isi padu jus oren dalam 4 buah bekas R, S, T dan U. (i) Hitung jumlah, dalam ml, isi padu jus oren di atas. [2 markah] (ii) Hitung min isi padu jus oren dalam sebuah bekas. [2 markah] Bekas Isi padu jus oren ( l ) R 8 S 2�6 T 3�3 U 5�2 Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 4 4 3 2 Jadual 3
  3. 3. 4 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 5 Rajah 5 menunjukkan isi padu 1baldi cat. i) Pak Samad memerlukan 120 l cat untuk mengecat rumahnya. Berapakah bilangan baldi cat yang sama, yang diperlukan oleh Pak Samad untuk mengecat rumahnya? [2 markah] ii) Harga 1 baldi cat ialah RM198.60. Hitung jumlah yang perlu dibayar oleh Pak Samad untuk kesemua cat yang dibelinya. [2 markah] 6 Rosli dilahirkan 53 tahun yang lalu. Umur isterinya adalah 9 tahun lebih muda daripada Rosli. Berapakah jumlah umur mereka sekarang, dalam abad dan tahun? [3 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 15 l Rajah 5 6 3 5 4
  4. 4. 5 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 7 Jadual 7 menunjukkan barangan yang dibeli oleh Puan Nani di pasar. i) Berapakah jumlah jisim, dalam kg, keempat-empat barang di atas? [2 markah] ii) Berdasarkan jawapan (i), lukiskan jarum pada muka penimbang di bawah. [1 markah] iii) Harga 1 kg ayam adalah RM7.00 . Hitung jumlah harga ayam yang perlu dibayar oleh Puan Nani? [2 markah] Barang Jisim Ayam 1�35 kg Ikan 1�52 kg Pes tomyam 340 g Serbuk kari 50 g kurang daripada pes tomyam Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa Jadual 7 7 5
  5. 5. 6 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 8 Di dalam sebuah bakul terdapat 4 biji epal dan beberapa biji oren. Nisbah bilangan epal kepada bilangan oren ialah 2:5. i) Hitung bilangan oren. [2 markah] ii) Berapakah jumlah epal dan oren di dalam bakul itu? [1 markah] iii) 2 biji epal dan 6 biji oren dikeluarkan dari bakul itu. Cari nisbah bilangan epal kepada bilangan oren yang tinggal di dalam bakul itu. [2 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 8 5
  6. 6. 7 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 9 Jadual 9 menunjukkan penggunaan pendapatan Puan Rossa dalan bulan Jun. Pendapatan Puan Rossa dalam bulan Jun ialah RM3 500. i) Nyatakan satu aset yang dimiliki Puan Rossa. [1 markah] ii) Hitung jumlah liabiliti Puan Rossa dalam bulan Jun. [2 markah] iii) Hitung peratus aset daripada jumlah pendapatan Puan Rossa pada bulan Jun. [2 markah] Penggunaan Nilai wang (RM) Ansuran rumah 600 Ansuran kereta 560 Hutang kad kredit 304 Pelaburan 250 Simpanan 800 Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa Jadual 9 9 5
  7. 7. 8 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 10 Rajah 10 menunjukkan jisim dua jenis buah-buahan. Jisim nanas tidak ditunjukkan. i) Jisim nanas adalah 4 kali jisim betik. Hitung jisim nanas, dalam kg dan g. [2 markah] ii) Iqmal telah makan 3 4 daripada jisim nanas dan 1 2 daripada jisim betik. Hitung baki jisim nanas dan betik, dalam g, yang tinggal. [3 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 0.32 kg Rajah 10 10 5
  8. 8. 9 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 11 Rajah 11 menunjukkan harga sebuah kereta antik. i) Bundarkan RM85 856.65 kepada ringgit terdekat. [1 markah] ii) Jika wang simpanan dalam akaun Encik Iman berjumlah RM60 000. Berapakah jumlah wang yang diperlukan lagi untuk mendapatkan kereta antik tersebut? [2 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa Rajah 11 RM85 856.65 11 3
  9. 9. 10 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 1cm 1cm 12 Rajah 12 menunjukkan sebuah segi empat sama RSTU. i) Hitung perimeter, dalam cm, seluruh rajah di atas. [2 markah] ii) Pada petak grid yang disediakan, lukis sebuah segi empat tepat yang mempunyai luas yang sama dengan luas rajah di atas. [2 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa R S U T 6 cm Rajah 12 12 4
  10. 10. 11 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 13 Rajah 13 menunjukkan sebuah bentuk 3 dimensi. i) Namakan bentuk di atas. [1 markah] i) Hitung isi padu, dalam cm�, bentuk itu. [2 markah] ii) Hitung jumlah panjang, dalam cm, bagi sisi kawasan berlorek. [2 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 6 cm 8 cm 5 cm Rajah 13 13 5
  11. 11. 12 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 14 Rajah 14 menunjukkan perbualan 3 orang budak. i) Hitung, dalam cm, jumlah ketinggian 3 orang budak itu. [2 markah] ii) Cari min tinggi, dalam m, bagi seorang budak. [3 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 14 5 Tinggi saya 1�26 m. Tinggi saya lebih 0�3 m daripada awak, Salmi. Tinggi saya 171cm. Rajah 14 Salmi Adam Rafik
  12. 12. 13 BK5 MATEMATIK 2 SK 15 Jadual 15 menunjukkan data jisim murid Tahun 6 Arif. Jisim (g) 124 130 136 140 Bilangan murid 1 2 3 2 Jadual 15 i) Nyatakan mod. [1 markah] ii) Nyatakan julat. [1 markah] iii) Hitung min. [3 markah] Untuk Kegunaan Pemeriksa 15 5 KERTAS SOALAN TAMAT

