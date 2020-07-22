[2016] modul matematik upsr perak excellent [ ppd perak]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modul UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI ( UPSR ) MATEMATIK MAKLUMAN: 1. Modul Latihan ini dibina oleh Jurulatih Matematik be...
1. PENGENALAN 2. PANDUAN PENGGUNAAN MODUL 3. BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL 4. NOMBOR DAN OPERASI 5. PECAHAN 6. PERPULUHAN...
Sejajar dengan pelaksanaan Kurikulum Standard Sekolah Rendah (KSSR) dan melengkapi Pentaksiran Berasaskan Sekolah (PBS) di...
Kandungan yang terdapat dalam kertas Matematik 015 (SK), 025 (SJKC) dan 035 (SJKT):  Kertas 1 ( 015 / 01, 025 / 01, 035 /...
MODUL LATIH TUBI UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) 2016 Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 merupakan b...
SENARAI NAMA PANEL-PANEL PENGGUBAL MODUL UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) 2016 PENYELARAS (JPN) PN. ROHAYA BINTI MEO...
PANDUAN PENGGUNAAN MODUL Penerimaan CD Modul Penghayatan dan Penelitian Modul Modul ini mengandungi soalan-soalan latih tu...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : NOMBOR DA...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Jadual yang ti...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 9. Berikut adalah...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PECAHAN 1...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Fatin mempunya...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Encik Amir mem...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PERPULUHA...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. 15·03 + 6·97 =...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PERATUS 1...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Jadual di bawa...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : WANG 1. J...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 6. Jadual menunju...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : MASA DAN ...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Jadual menunju...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PANJANG, ...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 6. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : RUANG 1. ...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : KOORDINAT...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3 .Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4 . Rajah menunju...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK Pelancong A Pelan...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 ...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : NISBAH DA...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PENGURUSA...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Jadual menunju...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Carta palang m...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : KEBOLEHJA...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjuk...
Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Tandakan ( / )...
BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) MATEMATIK UPSR JABATAN PENDIDIKAN NEGERI PERAK TAHUN...
BIL. TOPIK TARIKH-TARIKH PELAKSANAAN CATATAN: 8 RUANG 9 KORDINAT 10 NISBAH DAN KADARAN 11 PENGURUSAN DATA 12 KEBOLEHJADIAN...
  1. 1. Modul UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI ( UPSR ) MATEMATIK MAKLUMAN: 1. Modul Latihan ini dibina oleh Jurulatih Matematik berpengalaman adalah sebagai suatu panduan kepada pihak sekolah dalam usaha memantapkan kefahaman dalam menggunakan format baharu UPSR 2016. 2. Modul ini mesti dimanfaat sepenuhnya oleh pihak sekolah selain daripada penggunaan modul lain yang dibina di peringkat Pejabat Pendidikan Daerah (PPD) atau hasil binaan guru sendiri. 3. Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Perak akan memantau penggunaan modul melalui satu sistem yang akan dimaklumkan. Selamat maju jaya. Sektor Pengurusan Akademik http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  2. 2. 1. PENGENALAN 2. PANDUAN PENGGUNAAN MODUL 3. BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL 4. NOMBOR DAN OPERASI 5. PECAHAN 6. PERPULUHAN 7. PERATUS 8. WANG 9. MASA DAN WAKTU 10. PANJANG, JISIM DAN ISIPADU 11. RUANG 12. KOORDINAT 13. NISBAH DAN KADARAN 14. PENGURUSAN DATA 15. KEBOLEHJADIAN ISI KANDUNGAN http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  3. 3. Sejajar dengan pelaksanaan Kurikulum Standard Sekolah Rendah (KSSR) dan melengkapi Pentaksiran Berasaskan Sekolah (PBS) di samping membudayakan Kemahiran Berfikir Aras Tinggi (KBAT), maka format Peperiksaan Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah ( UPSR ) tahun 2016 bagi kertas Matematik 015 (SK), 025 (SJKC) dan 035 (SJKT) telah ditambahbaik berbanding dengan format kertas Matematik sedia ada. Format Baru UPSR 2016 berbentuk ujian bertulis bagi mata pelajaran Matematik dilaksanakan bertujuan untuk mentaksir pencapaian akademik murid dengan mematuhi standard yang ditetapkan. Format baharu ini lebih menguji tentang kemahiran asas, kemahiran mengira dan kemahiran mengaplikasi murid-murid dalam pembelajaran Matematik. Berikut merupakan perubahan dan format baharu UPSR mata pelajaran Matematik bagi tahun 2016: BIL PERKARA KERTAS 1 KERTAS 2 1 Jenis Instrumen Ujian Objektif Ujian Subjektif 2 Jenis Item Objektif Aneka Pilihan Objektif pelbagai bentuk Respons terhad 3 Bilangan Soalan 40 15 soalan 4 Jumlah Markah 40 60 5 Tempoh Masa 1 jam 1 jam 6 Konstruk Mengetahui Memahami Mengaplikasi Mengetahui Memahami Mengaplikasi Menganalisis Menilai Mencipta Menyelesai Masalah CAKUPAN KONTEKS 7 Kaedah penskoran Dikotumus Analitikal PENGENALAN http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  4. 4. Kandungan yang terdapat dalam kertas Matematik 015 (SK), 025 (SJKC) dan 035 (SJKT):  Kertas 1 ( 015 / 01, 025 / 01, 035 / 01 )  Kertas 2 ( 015 / 02, 025 / 02, 035 / 02 ) MATEMATIK KERTAS 1 ( 015 / 01, 025 / 01 , 035 / 01 ) Matematik Kertas 1 mengandungi 40 soalan berbentuk objektif. Pada dasarnya ia menyamai format yang lama cuma berlaku sedikit perubahan mengenai konstruk yang diuji. Antara konstruk yang diberi penekanan dalam Matematik Kertas 1 ini adalah kemahiran Mengetahui dan Memahami, kemahiran Mengira dan kemahiran Mengaplikasi. Konstruk Mengaplikasi yang diuji hanyalah pada aras mudah sahaja. Namun begitu cakupan soalan merangkumi semua tajuk yang dipelajari oleh murid dari Tahun 1 hingga Tahun 6 serta menepati objektif mata pelajaran Matematik Sekolah Rendah. Wajaran yang diperolehi calon daripada kertas ini ialah 40 markah di mana markah penuh bagi satu soalan ialah 1 markah dan markah keseluruhan pula adalah sebanyak 40 %. Tempoh masa yang diperuntukkan untuk menjawab soalan Kertas 1 adalah selama 1 jam. MATEMATIK KERTAS 2 ( 015 / 02, 025 / 02 , 035 / 02 ) Matematik Kertas 2 pula mengalami perubahan yang besar jika dibandingkan dengan format sebelum ini. Soalan Matematik Kertas 2 berbentuk subjektif dan bilangan soalan yang terdapat dalam kertas ini adalah sebanyak 15 soalan. Terdapat soalan yang mempunyai pecahan soalan atau soalan berstruktur. Wajaran yang diperolehi calon daripada 15 soalan dalam Kertas 2 ini ialah 60 markah dan markah keseluruhan pula adalah sebanyak 60%. Tempoh masa yang diperuntukkan untuk menjawab soalan Kertas 1 adalah selama 1 jam. http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  5. 5. MODUL LATIH TUBI UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) 2016 Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 merupakan bahan latih tubi tambahan berbentuk topikal yang dibina bagi membantu murid-murid Tahun 6 menguasai kemahiran- kemahiran asas Matematik dan Kemahiran Berfikir Aras Tinggi (KBAT) yang perlu dikuasai oleh murid-murid sekolah rendah bersesuaian dengan format baru UPSR 2016. Modul UPSR ini berfokus kepada soalan-soalan objektif sebagai latihan kepada murid-murid untuk menjawab soalan Matematik Kertas 2. Panel-panel penggubal modul ini terdiri daripada Guru-Guru Cemerlang dan Jurulatih Utama Matematik Negeri Perak. Modul ini juga dapat membantu guru dalam proses pengajaran dan pembelajaran bagi memastikan ianya digunakan oleh murid-murid berprestasi cemerlang dan sederhana. Murid-murid berpotensi lulus juga boleh menggunakan modul ini agar dapat menguasai kemahiran asas Matematik. OBJEKTIF: Diharapkan agar guru: 1. Dapat membantu dan membimbing murid mendapatkan jawapan dengan menggunakan kaedah yang termudah (bagi murid lemah/berpotensi lulus) 2. Dapat menjadikan modul ini sebagai bahan bantu mengajar dalam pengajaran dan pembelajaran 3. Dapat menjadikan modul ini sebagai panduan untuk mempelbagaikan bentuk-bentuk soalan ujian dan peperiksaan 4. Dapat menggunakan modul ini seoptimum mungkin sebelum Peperiksaan Percubaan UPSR 2016. 5. Dapat mengisi borang BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) MATEMATIK UPSR 2016 secara berkala untuk tujuan pemantauan oleh pegawai JPN/PPD Diharapkan agar murid: 1. Dapat membuat persediaan menghadapi soalan-soalan yang menjurus ke arah format baru UPSR 2016 2. Dapat mengukuhkan pemahaman murid melalui latih tubi yang sistematik 3. Dapat memberi keyakinan diri kepada murid untuk menjawab soalan-soalan format baru UPSR http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  6. 6. SENARAI NAMA PANEL-PANEL PENGGUBAL MODUL UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) 2016 PENYELARAS (JPN) PN. ROHAYA BINTI MEOR AHMAD (PEGAWAI CEMERLANG) – MATEMATIK PANEL-PANEL PENGGUBAL: 1. HJ. ROSLI BIN MAUN SK TITI GANTONG, BOTA 2. HJH. ROHANA BINTI ZAKARIA SK GOPENG, GOPENG, (TMN. GOPENG BARU) 3. ZAITON BINTI AHMAD SK METHODIST, PARIT BUNTAR 4. ZUREIDA BINTI HJ. HURI SK ISKANDAR PERDANA, SERI ISKANDAR 5. HJ. MAHADI KAMIL BIN MOKHTAR SK SIMPANG EMPAT, HUTAN MELINTANG 6. ROHAYANEE BINTI AMRAN SK PASUKAN POLIS HUTAN, ULU KINTA 7. MIS’AINI BINTI SELIMAN SK GUGUSAN LEKIR, SITIAWAN 8. IZWAN BIN ABDUL RASHID SK DATIN KHADIJAH, KUALA KANGSAR 9. NOR HISHAM BIN AYOB SK ISKANDAR PERDANA, SERI ISKANDAR http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  7. 7. PANDUAN PENGGUNAAN MODUL Penerimaan CD Modul Penghayatan dan Penelitian Modul Modul ini mengandungi soalan-soalan latih tubi berbentuk topikal . Oleh itu guru boleh menggunakan modul ini selepas selesai melaksanakan P&P berkaitan sesuatu tajuk dan membimbing murid-murid menjawab soalan- soalan latihan mengikut format baru UPSR Perbanyakkan Modul (Cetak ikut tajuk) Edarkan Modul (Bahan Cetakan) kepada murid Penggunaan modul adalah secara berkala (mengikut tajuk) / mengikut kesesuaian serta boleh diulangi sehingga murid dapat mengusai kemahiran Panduan Penggunaan  Digunakan sebagai bahan tambahan dalam pengajaran dan pembelajaran  Digalakkan guru menggunakan modul setelah menghabiskan sesuatu tajuk yang diajar atau sebagai bahan pentaksiran  Guru bertindak sebagai fasilitator semasa murid menggunakan modul ini dan membimbing murid mendapatkan jawapan serta langkah kerja yang terbaik / bersesuaian dengan tahap kebolehan murid  Guru perlu membimbing murid yang lemah sehingga dapat menguasai kemahiran yang diajar  Sekiranya perlu, guru boleh mengubahsuai soalan untuk disesuaikan dengan pelbagai kebolehan murid http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  8. 8. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : NOMBOR DAN OPERASI 1. Rajah menunjukkan sekeping kad angka. i. Tukarkan nombor itu kepada nombor bulat. ( 1 markah ) ii. Bundarkan nombor itu kepada ratus ribu yang terdekat. ( 1 markah ) 2. Rajah menunjukkan sekeping kad angka. i. Apakah nilai tempat bagi digit yang digariskan? ( 1 markah ) ii. Cerakinkan nombor itu mengikut nilai digit yang betul. ( 1 markah ) 3. Rajah menunjukkan satu pola nombor. Berdasarkan pola nombor di atas: i. Apakah pola nombor itu? ( 1 markah ) ii. Daripada pola nombor itu nyatakan bilangan nombor perdana di antara nombor 80 hingga 90. ( 1 markah ) 0.43juta 689 345 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  9. 9. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4. Rajah menunjukkan sekeping kad angka. i. Tuliskan nombor itu dalam nombor bulat. ( 1 markah ) ii. Tukarkan nombor itu dalam perpuluhan juta. ( 1 markah ) 5. Rajah menunjukkan dua keping kad angka. i. Apakah hasil tambah kedua – dua nombor itu? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah beza nilai di antara dua nombor itu? ( 1 markah ) 6. Halim ada sebakul buah mangga. Dia membungkus 300 biji mangga ke dalam setiap kotak. Selepas membungkus sama banyak kesemua mangga itu ke dalam 30 buah kotak, dia masih ada 15 biji mangga yang tinggal. i. Berapakah biji mangga yang ada di dalam bakul itu pada mulanya? ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan jumlah kotak yang diperlukan oleh Halim sekiranya setiap kotak mengandungi kurang 20 biji daripada setiap bungkusan yang awal. ( 2 markah ) 75 2 juta 4 700 0000.48 juta http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  10. 10. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Jadual yang tidak lengkap ini menunjukkan bilangan murid dalam tiga buah kelas. Kelas Seroja mempunyai 5 orang murid lelaki lebih daripada Kelas Teratai . Jumlah murid dalam 3 kelas itu ialah 134 orang. i. Hitungkan beza bilangan murid 6 Seroja dengan 6 Teratai. ( 2 markah ) ii. Hitungkan jumlah bilangan murid lelaki. ( 2 markah ) 8. Jadual menunjukkan bilangan penduduk di empat buah bandar . Bandar Populasi Penduduk Bandar R 4.2 juta Bandar S Kurang 4 1 juta daripada populasi Bandar R Bandar T Lebih 2. 6 juta orang daripada Bandar S Bandar P Lebih 345 000 orang daripada jumlah populasi Bandar S dan Bandar T i. Berapakah jumlah penduduk di Bandar S? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah beza penduduk Bandar R dengan Bandar P? ( 1 markah ) iii. Sekiranya semua bandar mengalami pertambahan populasi sebanyak 0.3 juta orang, hitungkan jumlah semua penduduk . ( 3 markah ) Kelas Lelaki Perempuan Melor 16 25 Seroja 16 Teratai 22 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  11. 11. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 9. Berikut adalah perbualan antara seorang guru dengan empat orang muridnya tentang bilangan tin minuman yang dikumpul oleh mereka dalam Program Kitar Semula yang dianjurkan oleh sekolah mereka bersempena Pesta Pantai yang diadakan selama sebulan. Berdasarkan perbualan di atas: a) Hitung bilangan tin minuman yang dikumpul oleh Musa. (1 markah) b) Hitung jumlah bilangan tin minuman yang dikumpul oleh kesemua murid itu. (2 markah) Guru: Berapa bilangan tin minuman yang dikumpul oleh kamu, Rahim? Rahim: Saya mengumpul 400 tin minuman, cikgu. Guru: Kamu pula, Kamal? Kamal: Setengah daripada jumlah yang diperoleh Rahim, cikgu. Guru: Bagaimana pula dengan kamu, Musa? Musa: 1 4 1 kali bilangan tin minuman yang dikumpul oleh Rahim, cikgu. Guru: Kamu, Iman? Iman: Saya mengumpul sebanyak 180 tin lebih daripada kutipan Musa. http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  12. 12. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PECAHAN 1. Rajah menunjukkan sekeping kad nombor. i. Selesaikan. ( 1 markah ) ii. Darabkan jawapan (i) dengan 9 5 ( 1 markah ) 2. Rajah menunjukkan satu tugasan yang telah dibuat oleh Saiful. Buktikan ayat matematik yang diberi adalah benar. ( 2 markah ) 3 4 1 x 5 4 = 2 2 1 x 5 = 12 2 1 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  13. 13. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan sekeping kad nombor. i. Selesaikan. ( 1 markah ) ii. Bahagikan jawapan (i) dengan 4. ( 1 markah ) 4. Rajah menunjukkan hasil kerja Arman menyelesaikan soalan matematik yang diberi oleh Cikgu Rashdan Cikgu Rashdan menyatakan jawapan yang ditunjukkan oleh Arman adalah salah. i. Buktikan. ( 2 markah ) ii. Lukis dan lorekkan pecahan yang mewakili jawapan (i). ( 2 markah ) 5 3 ÷ 5 4 = 6 10 3 ÷ 1 5 4 = 10 7 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  14. 14. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Fatin mempunyai sebiji kek . Ia memberi 8 3 daripada kek itu kepada kawannya dan 6 1 daripada baki kek itu kepada jirannya. i. Apakah pecahan kek yang tinggal sebelum diberikan kepada jirannya? ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan baki keknya. ( 3 markah ) 6. Ah Seng ada dua buah rak buku. Setiap rak mempunyai 40 buah buku. 5 1 daripada bilangan buku dalam rak pertama dan 8 3 daripada bilangan buku dalam rak kedua dimakan anai-anai. i. Hitungkan bilangan buku yang rosak di dalam rak pertama. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan bilangan buku yang elok di dalam rak kedua. ( 1 markah ) iii. Hitungkan bilangan buku yang elok di dalam kedua-dua rak. ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  15. 15. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Encik Amir membeli buah manggis , buah duku dan buah rambutan. Jisim buah manggis ialah 5 8 5 kg dan jisim buah duku ialah 1 4 1 kg kurang daripada buah manggis. Jisim buah rambutan ialah 2 2 1 kg kurang daripada buah duku. i. Hitungkan jisim buah duku yang dibeli oleh Encik Amir. ( 1 markah ) ii. Cari jisim buah rambutan yang dibeli oleh Encik Amir. ( 3 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  16. 16. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PERPULUHAN 1. Rajah menunjukkan panjang seutas tali. i. Encik Sariman membeli 7 gulung tali yang sama. Hitungkan jumlah panjang tali semuanya. ( 1 markah ) ii. Semua tali itu dipotong kepada beberapa bahagian yang sama panjang dan setiap bahagian panjangnya adalah 7.36m. Hitungkan jumlah potongan tali yang diperolehi Encik Sariman. ( 3 markah ) 2. Rajah di bawah menunjukkan dua keping kad nombor. i. Darabkan nilai digit 8 dengan nilai digit 4 bagi kad nombor itu. ( 1 markah ) ii. Bahagikan hasil jawapan (i) dengan 4. ( 2 markah ) 73.6m 8.706 9.245 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  17. 17. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan satu kad ayat matematik yang tidak lengkap. i. Selesaikan. ( 2 markah ) ii. Bundarkan jawapan kepada dua tempat perpuluhan. ( 1 markah ) 4. Jadual di bawah menunjukkan jisim bagi dua buah buku. i. Hitung jisim dalam kg, buku B. ( 1 markah ) ii. Isma membeli 12 buah buku A dan 26 buah buku B . Hitungkan jumlah jisim buku yang dibeli oleh Isma. ( 3 markah ) Buku Jisim Buku A 5.05 kg Buku B 0∙4 kg lebih ringan dari buku A 12.54 ÷ 4 x 0.2 = http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  18. 18. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjukkan satu garis nombor. Nilai R dan nilai S tidak ditunjukkan. i. Tuliskan nilai bagi: R: ( 1 markah ) S: ( 1 markah ) ii. Hasil darab R dan S dibahagi dengan 4. Berikan jawapan kepada 1 tempat perpuluhan. ( 2 markah ) 6. Rajah menunjukkan isipadu air dalam sebuah bekas. Bala menuangkan kesemua air itu ke dalam 4 buah bekas pada kadar yang sama. Isipadu bagi 2 buah bekas dimasukkkan ke dalam sebuah tong air untuk dibuat minuman. i. Hitungkan isipadu air dalam setiap bekas. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah jumlah isipadu air, dalam mℓ, yang terdapat dalam tong itu sekarang? ( 2 markah ) 6.6 7 R 7.8 S 48∙32ℓ http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  19. 19. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. 15·03 + 6·97 = × 100. i. Apakah nombor yang patut diisi dalam petak P itu? ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan nombor dalam jika dibahagi dengan 7. ( 2 markah ) P Di bah agi den gan P http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  20. 20. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PERATUS 1. Rajah menunjukkan jumlah wang simpanan Rin pada bulan Disember 2015. Pada akhir bulan Disember 2015 pihak bank telah memberikan dividen sebanyak 15 % daripada jumlah wang simpanannya. i. Berapakah jumlah dividen yang diperolehinya? ( 1 markah ) ii. Pada awal bulan Januari 2016 Rin telah mengeluarkan wang simpanannya sebanyak 20 % daripada jumlah wangnya pada akhir bulan Disember 2015. Berapakah baki wang Rin sehingga akhir bulan Januari 2016? ( 3 markah ) 2. Rajah menunjukkan harga jual sebuah rumah banglow di Ipoh . Setiap pembeli bumiputera diberikan diskaun sebanyak 10 % daripada harga rumah tersebut. i. Hitungkan jumlah diskaun itu. ( 1 markah ) ii. Encik Saiful membeli rumah itu dengan mendapat tambahan diskaun sebanyak 5 % lagi. Hitungkan harga baru rumah itu setelah mendapat tambahan diskaun daripada harga asal rumah itu. ( 2 markah ) RM 95 860 RM 429 150 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  21. 21. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan wang kepunyaan Alex sebelum dan selepas mendapat faedah daripada simpanannya. i. Hitungkan peratus faedah yang diterima oleh Alex ke atas wang simpanannya. ( 2 markah ) ii. Dalam tempoh tersebut dia menambah simpanannya sebanyak RM5 000. Hitungkan jumlah wang simpanannya dengan kadar faedah yang sama. ( 3 markah ) 4. Carta pai menunjukkan peratusan jenis pekerjaan bagi 600 orang penduduk di Taman Gemilang. i. Berapakah peratusan pekerjaan sebagai guru daripada seluruh penduduk di taman itu? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah beza bilangan guru dengan bilangan pekerja buruh? ( 2 markah ) RM20 000 RM21 600 Bekerja sendiri 15% Buruh 35% Pekerja Kilang 30% Guru http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  22. 22. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjukkan dua jenis barang yang dibeli oleh Puan Rozi. Puan Rozi membeli sepasang kasut dan sebuah pembakar roti dan mendapat diskaun sebanyak 30 % bagi setiap barang. i. Berapakah harga sepasang kasut selepas diskaun? ( 1 markah ) ii. Dia membayar RM257.80 untuk kedua-dua barang tersebut. Hitungkan harga asal pembakar roti itu. ( 3 markah ) 6. Encik Ikram menjual motosikalnya dengan kadar 30% lebih daripada harga asal. Dia mendapat keuntungan sebanyak RM1 440. i. Berapakah harga jual motor itu? ( 2 markah ) ii. Hitungkan harga kos motor itu . ( 2 markah ) RM360 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  23. 23. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Jadual di bawah menunjukkan bilangan akhbar yang dijual oleh empat buah kedai. Kedai M Kedai N Kedai P Kedai Q 45 670 16 902 15 694 35 678 75 % daripada jumlah akhbar yang dijual oleh empat kedai itu adalah akhbar Bahasa Melayu. i. Hitungkan jumlah akhbar Bahasa Melayu yang telah dijual. ( 2 markah ) ii. Sebanyak 75% akhbar bukan Bahasa Melayu telah dijual . Hitungkan bilangan akhbar bukan Bahasa Melayu yang belum dijual . ( 3 markah ) 8. Rajah menunjukkan harga jual sebuah komputer riba. Syarikat Haikal mendapat keuntungan RM1 710 selepas menjual 3 buah komputer riba tersebut. i. Hitungkan peratusan keuntungan sebuah komputer. ( 2 markah ) ii. Berapakah harga kos sebuah komputer riba? ( 2 markah ) RM3 800 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  24. 24. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : WANG 1. Jadual menunjukkan senarai harga dua jenis barangan komputer. Izdihar membeli sebuah skrin dan 4 buah pencetak. i. Hitungkan jumlah harga bagi 4 buah pencetak. ( 2 markah ) ii. Berapakah jumlah wang yang perlu dibayar oleh Izdihar? ( 2 markah ) iii. Berapakah jumlah baki yang diterima sekiranya Izdihar membayar dengan menggunakan wang berjumlah RM 2 500? ( 1 markah ) 2. Jadual menunjukkan harga bagi dua jenis buah anggur. i. Berapakah harga bagi 1kg anggur hitam? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah jumlah harga bagi 1.5kg anggur merah dan 4kg anggur hitam? ( 2 markah ) iii. Izyan mempunyai wang sebanyak RM 51. Dia hendak membeli anggur merah. Hitungkan jisim, dalam kg yang terdekat, anggur merah yang dapat dibelinya. ( 2 markah ) Barang Harga seunit Skrin RM790.90 Pencetak RM425.90 Anggur Harga (setiap 100g) Merah RM2.80 Hitam RM3.60 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  25. 25. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan harga dua jenis barang. Razi mempunyai 65 keping wang kertas RM100 dan 45 keping wang kertas RM50. Dia hendak membeli barang-barang seperti ditunjukkan. i. Hitungkan wang yang Razi ada. ( 1 markah ) ii. Adakah ia mempunyai baki wang? Jika ya, hitungkan bakinya. ( 3markah ) 4. Jadual menunjukkan harga bagi dua jenis air minuman. i) Hitungkan harga setin jus jambu merah. ( 2 markah ) ii) Hitungkan jumlah harga, dalam RM, bagi setin jus oren dan 2 tin jus jambu merah. ( 2 markah ) Jus Harga Setin Oren 75 sen Jambu merah 3 kali harga jus oren RM850.60 RM6 435.90 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  26. 26. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjukkan harga sehelai baju yang diimport. Harga beg tidak ditunjukkan. Sebuah pasar raya memberikan potongan harga ke atas barangan yang dibeli. Iwani ada RM590. Dia menggunakan 50% daripada wang tersebut untuk membeli sehelai baju dan 5 3 daripada baki wangnya digunakan untuk membeli sebuah beg. i. Hitung harga baju yang dibeli oleh Iwani. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah harga sebuah beg? ( 2 markah ) iii. Berapakah harga kedua-dua item itu selepas menerima diskaun? ( 2 markah ) RM 357 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  27. 27. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 6. Jadual menunjukkan senarai barang yang dibeli oleh Pn. Yusnira. Kuantiti Item Harga Semeter Harga 8 m Kain RM24.60 RM196.80 4 m Kain renda JUMLAH Pn. Yusnira membayar dengan menggunakan 9 keping wang kertas RM50 dan mendapat baki sebanyak RM 5.90. i. Hitungkan jumlah wang Pn. Yusnira. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah jumlah 1 m kain renda yang dibeli oleh Pn. Yusnira. ( 3 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  28. 28. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : MASA DAN WAKTU 1. Rajah menunjukkan waktu Lina tiba di rumah pada waktu malam. i. Nyatakan waktu Lina tiba di rumahnya dalam sistem 12 jam. ( 1 markah ) ii. Nyatakan 45 minit selepas waktu yang ditunjukkan dalam sistem 24 jam. ( 1 markah ) 2. i. 9 tahun 6 bulan + 7 tahun 9 bulan = ……… dekad …….. tahun. ( 1 markah ) ii. 6 abad 78 tahun + 8 abad 88 tahun = Berikan jawapan dalam dekad dan tahun . ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  29. 29. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan waktu Faten memulakan perjalanan dari rumahnya ke rumah abangnya pada suatu petang. Dia mengambil masa 3 jam 45 minit untuk sampai ke rumah abangnya. i. Pada pukul berapakah ia sampai di rumah abangnya? ( 1 markah ) ii. Faten berada dirumah abangnya selama 4 1 10 jam. Pada pukul berapakah dia memulakan perjalanannya untuk pulang ke rumah? ( 2 markah ) 4. Umur Encik Adam adalah 3 dekad 9 tahun. Umur Encik Fahmi 4 dekad 7 tahun manakala umur Encik Hadi pula 2 dekad 4 tahun lebih tua daripada Encik Adam . i. Hitungkan, dalam tahun, umur Encik Hadi. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan, dalam tahun, min umur mereka. ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  30. 30. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Jadual menunjukkan masa yang diambil oleh Auni untuk melakukan empat jenis aktiviti. i. Hitungkan tempoh masa Auni menyapu lantai. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan jumlah masa aktiviti yang diambil oleh Auni untuk menyiapkan semua aktiviti. ( 2 markah ) 6. Tempoh masa perjalanan Hana dari Kuala Lumpur ke Taiping ialah 4 jam 30 minit. Perjalanan dari Taiping ke rumahnya mengambil masa 5 3 jam. Hana tiba di rumahnya pada pukul 3.15 p.m. i. Nyatakan waktu Hana tiba di rumahnya dalam sistem 24 jam. ( 1 markah ) ii. Nyatakan waktu Hana bertolak dari kuala Lumpur. ( 2 markah ) iii. Sekiranya dalam perjalanan Hana berhenti rehat selama 0.5 jam di Hentian Rehat Tapah , pada pukul berapakah ia akan tiba dirumahnya? ( 2 markah ) Aktiviti Masa Cuci baju 7.30 a.m. – 8.35 a.m. Sapu lantai 8.40 a.m. – 9.10 a.m. Lap tingkap 9.30 a.m. – 10.10 a.m. Cuci kereta 10.15 a.m. – 11.30 p.m. http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  31. 31. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Rajah menunjukkan waktu mula suatu pertandingan memasak. Tempoh masa pertandingan ialah 2 1 1 jam. Puan Uzma berjaya menyiapkan masakannya dalam tempoh kurang 25 minit daripada waktu sebenar pertandingan itu. i. Hitungkan masa yang digunakan oleh Puan Uzma untuk menyiapkan masakannya. ( 2 markah ) ii. Pada pukul berapakah pertandingan memasak itu tamat? ( 2 markah ) 8. Rajah menunjukkan waktu mula suatu mesyuarat pada suatu pagi . Mesyuarat berlangsung selama 1 jam 30 minit . Hisham meninggalkan bilik mesyuarat 4 3 jam lebih awal. i. Nyatakan waktu mula mesyuarat itu dalam sistem 24 jam. ( 1 markah ) ii. Pukul berapakah Hisham meninggalkan mesyuarat itu? ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  32. 32. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PANJANG, JISIM DAN ISIPADU 1. Jadual menunjukkan ketinggian tiga orang murid. MURID TINGGI Nurul 147cm Balqis 0.3m lebih rendah daripada Nurul Zulaika 5 1 m lebih tinggi daripada Balqis i. Hitungkan dalam cm, ketinggian Balqis. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah beza, dalam cm, tinggi di antara Nurul dengan Zulaika? ( 1 markah ) iii. Hitungkan jumlah, dalam m, ketinggian mereka. ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  33. 33. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjukkan peta jalan bagi empat buah bandar M , N , O dan P. Jarak dari OP = MN Jarak dari N ke O adalah kurang 8.06 km daripada jarak MN. i. Hitungkan jarak, dalam km, dari N ke O. (1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan jarak, dalam m, dari M ke P. ( 2 markah ) 3. Rajah menunjukkan jarak bagi sebuah hospital dan sebuah kompleks kerajaan dari pusat bandar melalui jalan yang sama. i. Berapakah jarak, dalam m , dari pusat bandar ke hospital. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah jarak, dalam m, dari kompleks kerajaan ke hospital? ( 2 markah ) M PO N 35km Hospital : 3∙5km Kompleks : 950m Kerajaan http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  34. 34. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4. Rajah menunjukkan jisim 5 paket susu dan seekor ayam. i. Nyatakan bacaan, dalam g , penimbang itu. ( 1 markah ) ii. Jisim seekor ayam ialah 1.7kg . Setiap paket susu mempunyai jisim yang sama. Hitung jisim, dalam g, sepaket susu. ( 2 markah ) 5. Jadual menunjukkan sebuah bil yang tidak lengkap. Kuantiti Item Harga seunit Harga 5 kg Bawang 4 kg Sotong RM38.40 3 kg Daging RM29.50 Jumlah RM 261.10 i. Berapakah jumlah harga bagi sotong dan bawang? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah harga 3 kg bawang? ( 2 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  35. 35. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 6. Rajah menunjukkan jisim sebuah kotak X dan jisim pemberat Y. Berapakah jisim, dalam g, pemberat yang perlu ditambah kepada Y supaya penimbang itu seimbang? ( 2 markah ) 7. Rajah menunjukkan isipadu jus anggur dalam bekas M dan N. Hitung isipadu jus anggur, dalam mℓ, yang dituang dari bekas M ke bekas N supaya kedua-dua bekas mengandungi isipadu jus anggur yang sama banyak. ( 3 markah ) 3∙4 kg 500 g X Y M N 1∙2 ℓ 500 mℓ http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  36. 36. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : RUANG 1. Rajah menunjukkan dua poligon sekata R dan S. Berdasarkan pada poligon itu namakan: Poligon R : ( 1 markah ) Poligon S : ( 1 markah ) 2. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah segi empat sama KLMN dan sebuah segi tiga LMQ. NMQ ialah garis lurus. Panjang NM ialah 5 3 daripada panjang NQ. i. Hitungkan panjang NM. ( 1 markah ) ii. Kira luas , dalam cm², seluruh rajah. ( 2 markah ) R S 6 cm K L N M Q http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  37. 37. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan segiempat tepat KLMN dan segiempat sama PQRM. LPM dan NMR ialah garis lurus. Panjang LP = PM. Perimeter seluruh rajah ialah 42 cm. i. Hitungkan panjang KL. ( 2 markah ) ii. Hitungkan , dalam cm 2 , luas seluruh rajah. ( 2 markah ) 4. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah kuboid. Isipadu bagi kuboid itu adalah 162 cm3. i. Hitungkan tinggi kuboid itu . ( 2 markah ) ii. Sekiranya panjang bagi setiap sisi ditambah sebanyak 3 cm, hitungkan isipadu baru kuboid itu. ( 2 markah ) K L N M QP R 2 cm 9 cm 3 cm http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  38. 38. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah bekas berbentuk kuboid yang berisi air. Air itu memenuhi 5 2 daripada isipadu bekas itu. i. Berapakah tinggi, dalam cm, kuboid itu? ( 2 markah ) ii. Berapakah isi padu, dalam cm3 , bekas itu? ( 2 markah ) 6. Rajah menunjukkan dua buah kubus S dan T. Isipadu kubus S ialah 343 cm³ . Panjang sisi T adalah 2cm lebih daripada sisi S. i. Nyatakan panjang sisi bagi kubus S. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitung isipadu, dalam cm³, kubus T. ( 2 markah ) 5 cm 4 cm 6 cm S T http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  39. 39. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 7. Rajah menunjukkan kuboid R dan kubus S. i. Hitungkan luas semua permukaan kuboid R. ( 2 markah ) ii. Berapakah bilangan kubus S yang diperlukan untuk mengisi 2 1 daripada isipadu kuboid R? ( 3 markah ) 8. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah segi tiga sama kaki WSQ dan dua segi empat sama, QRUV dan RSTU yang sama. Panjang WR ialah 2 1 daripada panjang RU . Hitungkan luas, dalam cm2, kawasan yang berlorek. ( 3 markah ) 10 cm 8 cm 4 cm R S 2 cm R Q U W S TV 16 cm R http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  40. 40. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : KOORDINAT 1. Rajah menunjukkan kedudukan empat orang murid pada satah Cartes. Berdasarkan kedudukan 4 orang murid pada satah Cartes: i. Nyatakan koordinat bagi kedudukan Azura dan Ranjit. ( 2 markah ) ii. Hitungkan jarak Alia dari kedudukan Azura melalui Haikal. ------------ unit mengufuk. ------------ unit mencancang. ( 2 markah ) 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Azura Alia Ranjit Haikal http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  41. 41. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjukkan satah Cartes. i. Plotkan kedudukan Rahimah pada koordinat (3,7) dan kedudukan Yusnira pada koordinat (7, 0 ). ( 2 markah ) i. Hitungkan jarak kedudukan Yusnira dengan Rahimah melalui koordinat ( 3, 0 ). ------------ unit mengufuk. ------------ unit mencancang. ( 2 markah ) 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  42. 42. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3 .Rajah menunjukkan kedudukan lima orang murid pada satah Cartes. Berdasarkan kedudukan 5 orang murid pada satah Cartes: i. Nyatakan koordinat kedudukan bagi Lim dan Danizh. ( 2 markah ) ii. Rachel berada pada kedudukan 5 unit pada paksi mengufuk dan 7 unit paksi mencancang dari koordinat ( 4, 1 ). Plotkan kedudukan Rachel pada satah Cartes di atas. ( 2 markah ) 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Danizh Saiful Lim Farah http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  43. 43. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 4 . Rajah menunjukkan satah Cartes. i. Plotkan kedudukan Chan pada koordinat ( 6 , 2 ) dan kedudukan Suzie pada koordinat ( 8 , 0 ). ( 2 markah ) ii. Zack berada pada kedudukan asalan . Dia bergerak dua petak ke kanan dan 4 petak ke atas. Seterusnya dia bergerak lagi 3 petak ke kanan . Pada satah Cartes di atas plotkan kedudukan akhir Zack. ( 2 markah ) 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  44. 44. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK Pelancong A Pelancong A Pelancong B Pelancong B 5. Berikut merupakan perbualan di antara dua orang pelancong yang baru tiba di sebuah bandar. Berdasarkan pada perbualan di atas, plotkan kesemua kedudukan tempat-tempat yang dinyatakan pada satah Cartes yang disediakan. ( 2 markah ) Selepas itu saya hendak menuju ke hotel yang berada di koordinat (3, 5). Oh! Tempat tinggal saya hanya 5 unit ke kanan dari hotel awak. Nanti kita jumpa di sana . Saya hendak pergi ke taman rekreasi yang berada pada koordinat ( 7 , 5 ). Saya pula hendak pergi ke pejabat pos pada koordinat ( 8, 0 ). http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  45. 45. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 41 2 3 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  46. 46. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : NISBAH DAN KADARAN 1. Rajah menunjukkan jisim dua bekas gula. i. Nyatakan nisbah jisim gula bekas P kepada jisim gula bekas Q. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berdasarkan kepada nisbah di 1(i), sekiranya jisim bekas P ditambah sebanyak 12 kg lagi, berapakah nisbah jisim gula bekas P berbanding jumlah jisim semua gula. ( 2 markah ) 2. Rajah menunjukkan harga bagi 3 jenis kain yang berlainan. i. Nyatakan nisbah harga kain berwarna biru kepada harga kain berwarna kuning. ( 1 markah ) ii. Nyatakan nisbah bagi harga kain berwarna hijau kepada jumlah harga kain semuanya. ( 1 markah ) RM 180 k RM 540 RM 810 16 kg3 kg P Biru Kuning Hijau Q http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  47. 47. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Rajah menunjukkan harga bagi 3 longgok durian. Berdasarkan di atas: i. Berapakah harga bagi 18 biji durian yang sama? ( 1 markah ) ii. Maimunah membayar sebanyak RM 50.00 kepada penjual durian itu. Hitungkan bilangan durian yang diperolehinya . ( 2 markah ) 4. Jadual menunjukkan kadar penggunaan minyak petrol bagi sebuah kereta tempatan. Berdasarkan kenyataan di atas : i. Berapa liter petrol yang diperlukan untuk jarak perjalanan sejauh 125km? ( 1 markah ) ii. Harga bagi 1 liter petrol adalah bersamaan dengan RM 2.10 . Berapakah jumlah harga bagi perjalanan di (i) ( 2 markah ) 1 liter petrol = 12.5km RM 20 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  48. 48. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Rajah menunjukkan tawaran harga untuk setiap pembelian cermin hiasan sempena hari raya. Harga asal setiap cermin hiasan ialah RM35. Kedai Murni telah menawarkan setiap pembelian 3 buah cermin pada kadar RM 100.00 akan mendapat sebuah cermin percuma. i. Berapakah bilangan cermin yang akan diperolehi Puan Alia jika dia membayar sebanyak RM500? ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah penjimatan yang diperolehi Puan Alia jika dia hendak membeli sebanyak 12 buah cermin pada masa tawaran berbanding dengan tanpa tawaran? ( 3 markah ) BELI 3 PERCUMA 1 http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  49. 49. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : PENGURUSAN DATA 1. Piktograf menunjukkan jumlah pungutan mata bagi tiga rumah sukan. Jumlah pungutan mata bagi Rumah Hijau tidak ditunjukkan. ☺ mewakili 50 mata Rumah Hijau mendapat jumlah pungutan mata tertinggi. Bilangan pungutan mata Rumah Hijau adalah 150 lebih daripada rumah yang kedua tertinggi. i. Berapakah jumlah mata bagi Rumah Merah, Rumah Kuning dan Rumah Hijau. ( 2 markah ) ii. Nyatakan bilangan ☺ yang perlu diisi untuk Rumah Hijau. ( 2 markah ) 2. Carta Palang menunjukkan bilangan buku yang dijual dalam tempoh empat bulan. i. Nyatakan mod bilangan buku yang telah dijual. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan min bagi jualan buku setiap bulan. ( 2 markah ) Rumah Merah ☺☺☺☺☺☺ Rumah Kuning ☺☺☺☺ Rumah Biru ☺☺☺☺☺ Rumah Hijau 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 SEPT OKT NOV DIS 800 900 Bulan Bulan BilanganBuku http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  50. 50. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Jadual menunjukkan markah bagi empat orang murid dalam satu ujian Matematik. Nama Murid Markah Leong 70 Nasir 75 Siva 57 Amin 90 i. Hitungkan julat markah mereka. ( 1 markah ) ii. Hitungkan min markah bagi setiap murid. ( 2 markah ) 4. Piktograf menunjukkan jualan kereta bagi tempoh 4 bulan. Januari Febuari Mac April i. Nyatakan mod jualan kereta bagi tempoh 4 bulan itu. ( 1 markah ) ii. Berapakah beza bilangan jualan bulan Januari berbanding dengan min jualan 4 bulan tersebut? ( 3 markah ) Mewakili 5 buah kereta http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  51. 51. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 5. Carta palang menunjukkan bilangan pekerja di pejabat P, Q, R, S dan T. 5 2 daripada jumlah pekerja adalah lelaki. Hitung jumlah kesemua bilangan pekerja perempuan. ( 2 markah ) 6. Carta Pai menunjukkan taburan calon UPSR di kalangan lima buah sekolah K, L, M, N dan O. Jumlah calon di kelima-lima buah sekolah tersebut ialah 8 600. Berapakah bilangan calon di sekolah N? ( 2 markah ) 500 100 200 300 400 Bilangan Pekerja Pejabat P Q R S T L 10% M 30%K 25% O 15% N http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  52. 52. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK TOPIK : KEBOLEHJADIAN 1. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah bekas yang mengandungi 35 biji bola berwarna hitam dan sebiji bola berwarna putih. Iman hendak mengambil sebiji bola yang berwarna putih daripada bekas itu . i. Tandakan (√ ) kemungkinan peristiwa dia mendapat bola berwarna putih. ii. Tandakan (√ ) kemungkinan peristiwa dia mendapat bola berwarna hijau. Sama kemungkinan Mustahil ( 1 markah )Pasti MustahilBesar kemungkinan ( 1 markah )Kecil kemungkinan http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  53. 53. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 2. Rajah menunjukkan sebuah bekas yang berisi seekor ikan keli dan seekor ikan patin. i. Tandakan (√ ) apakah kemungkinan peristiwa ikan yang diambil oleh seorang peniaga adalah ikan keli. ii. Tandakan (√ ) apakah kemungkinan peristiwa ikan yang diambil oleh seorang peniaga adalah ikan talapia. Sama kemungkinan Besar kemungkinan Kecil kemungkinan Besar kemungkinan ( 1 markah ) ( 1 markah ) Pasti Mustahil http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  54. 54. Modul Unggul Prestasi Semarak Realiti (UPSR) 2016 BIDANG MATEMATIK SEKTOR PENGURUSAN AKADEMIK, JPN PERAK 3. Tandakan ( / ) pada petak yang menunjukkan kebolehjadian sesuatu peristiwa itu akan berlaku. Peristiwa Kebolehjadian Mustahil Kecil kemungkinan Sama kemungkinan Besar kemungkinan Pasti Satu hari 30 jam Selepas bulan Januari adalah bulan Feb Melambung syiling dan mendapat ‘kepala’ atau ‘ekor’ Melambung dadu untuk mendapat nombor 1 Bilangan permukaan bagi sebuah kubus adalah 6 ( 5 markah ) http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  55. 55. BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL UNGGUL PRESTASI SEMARAK REALITI (UPSR) MATEMATIK UPSR JABATAN PENDIDIKAN NEGERI PERAK TAHUN 2016 NAMA GURU : …………………………………… TAHUN : …………………………………… CATATAN : Borang ini WAJIB DIREKODKAN dari masa ke semasa oleh guru mata pelajaran Matematik TETAPI tidak perlu dihantar ke JPN/PPD. Ianya bertujuan untuk merekodkan perancangan dan pelaksanaan oleh guru dan memudahkan guru mengisi Instrumen Pengesanan Pelaksanaan Dan Penggunaan Modul-Modul Intervensi JPN yang perlu dihantar ke JPN secara berkala – 2 kali setahun (Mei, Ogos). BORANG REKOD PELAKSANAAN MODUL UPSR ini perlu ditunjukkan kepada para pemantau JPN/PPD apabila diminta. Borang ini disyorkan disimpan dalam fail ataupun dalam poket BUKU REKOD MENGAJAR HARIAN. BIL. TOPIK TARIKH-TARIKH PELAKSANAAN CATATAN 1 NOMBOR DAN OPERASI 2 PECAHAN 3 PERPULUHAN 4 PERATUS 5 WANG 6 MASA DAN WAKTU 7 PANJANG, JISIM DAN ISIPADU http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html
  56. 56. BIL. TOPIK TARIKH-TARIKH PELAKSANAAN CATATAN: 8 RUANG 9 KORDINAT 10 NISBAH DAN KADARAN 11 PENGURUSAN DATA 12 KEBOLEHJADIAN http://www.maths-catch.com/soalanpercubaan.html

