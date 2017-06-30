Semiologia da cianose

Universidade Estadual do Maranhão Centro de Estudos Superiores de Caxias Disciplina:Semiologia Médica I Departamento de Me...
Cianose ● Conceito: -Coloração azulada (de azul-claro a lilás intenso) da pele e mucosas - Hemoglobina reduzida (desoxi-he...
Cianose OBS.: - Pacientes intensamente anêmicos não apresentarão cianose, mesmo com tensão do oxigênio sanguíneo alta; - A...
Características Onde se observar coloração: ● Lábios ● Ponta do nariz ● Região malar (bochechas) ● Lóbulos das orelhas ● L...
Classificação Quanto à localização: ● Generalizada ● Segmentar Quanto à intensidade: ● Leve ● Moderada ● Grave Tipos funda...
Cianose Tipo Central ● Insaturação arterial excessiva ● Ocorre nas seguintes situações: a) Diminuição da tensão de oxigêni...
Cianose Tipo Periférica ● Consequência da perda exagerada de oxigênio ao nível capilar Pode ser causada por: - Estase veno...
Cianose Tipo Mista ● Associação dos mecanismos responsáveis por cianose de tipo central e periférico ● Caso típico: Insufi...
Cianose por alteração da hemoglobina ● Alterações bioquímicas da hemoglobina podem impedir que a fixação do pigmento – ele...
Fisiopatologia • Cianose é a hipoxemia arterial ou a presença anormal de pigmentos de hemoglobina dentro da circulação; • ...
POR QUE AZUL? • A hemoglobina (Hb) saturada de oxigênio chama-se oxi-hemoglobina e tem cor vermelho-vivo, ao passar pelos ...
GERALMENTE ASSOCIADA COM: • A diminuição da fração de oxigênio inspirado; • Difusão diminuída. obs:Cianose pode estar ause...
Quadro Clínico • cor azulada na pele de alguma parte do corpo, como mãos, pernas, braços e também nas mucosas; • tontura; ...
Desencadeantes  Vão desde a falta de oxigênio no ar inspirado até a incapacidade da hemoglobina fixar o oxigênio. -Doença...
-Doenças pulmonares: • doença obstrutiva pulmonar crônica • pneumonia • bronquiolite • asma -Doenças circulatórias: • doen...
Exame Físico •Inspeção •Palpação •Percussão •Ausculta
Inspeção • O paciente deve ser examinado à luz natural; • Investiga-se a superfície corporal e as partes mais acessíveis d...
Tipos • Central: Sinal clínico: língua, mucosas orais e pele azuladas (doenças que prejudiquem a ventilação ou a oxigenaçã...
Acrocianose • Cianose persistente nas partes distais dos membros, acompanhada de hipotermia e hiperidrose dos dedo e mãos.
Doença de Raynaud • A alteração da coloração da pele se dá de modo seqüencial, iniciando-se com palidez seguida de cianose...
Prevenção • Manter cuidados com a saúde para não desencadear doenças circulatórias,cardíacas ou pulmonares.
Diagnóstico • a história clínica • exame físico • Exames complementares:exames de sangue para saber os níveis de células v...
Tratamento • Se a causa for simples,apenas evitar o fator desencadeante; • Na Cianose periférica, normalmente desaparece c...
  1. 1. Universidade Estadual do Maranhão Centro de Estudos Superiores de Caxias Disciplina:Semiologia Médica I Departamento de Medicina Cianose
  2. 2. Cianose ● Conceito: -Coloração azulada (de azul-claro a lilás intenso) da pele e mucosas - Hemoglobina reduzida (desoxi-hemoglobina) com valores iguais ou superiores a 5g/100ml OBS.: - A quantidade normal de hemoglobina reduzida é de 2,6g/100ml
  3. 3. Cianose OBS.: - Pacientes intensamente anêmicos não apresentarão cianose, mesmo com tensão do oxigênio sanguíneo alta; - A impregnação da pele por bilirrubina dificulta o reconhecimento da cianose.
  4. 4. Características Onde se observar coloração: ● Lábios ● Ponta do nariz ● Região malar (bochechas) ● Lóbulos das orelhas ● Língua, palato e faringe ● Extremidades das mãos e dos pés (leito ungueal e polpas digitais) Outros sintomas relacionados: ● Irritabilidade ● Sonolência ● Torpor ● Crises convulsivas ● Dor anginosa ● Hipocratismo digital ● Nanismo ou infantilismo
  5. 5. Classificação Quanto à localização: ● Generalizada ● Segmentar Quanto à intensidade: ● Leve ● Moderada ● Grave Tipos fundamentais: ● Cianose Central ● Cianose Periférica ● Cianose Mista ● Cianose por alteração da hemoglobina
  6. 6. Cianose Tipo Central ● Insaturação arterial excessiva ● Ocorre nas seguintes situações: a) Diminuição da tensão de oxigênio no ar inspirado (grandes altitudes) b) Hipoventilação pulmonar c) "Shunt" venoarterial ● Oxigenoterapia é eficaz na cianose central
  7. 7. Cianose Tipo Periférica ● Consequência da perda exagerada de oxigênio ao nível capilar Pode ser causada por: - Estase venosa; - Diminuição funcional ou orgânica do calibre dos vasos da microcirculação; -Cianose segmentar sempre é do tipo periférica.
  8. 8. Cianose Tipo Mista ● Associação dos mecanismos responsáveis por cianose de tipo central e periférico ● Caso típico: Insuficiência cardíaca congestiva grave – apresenta: ● Congestão pulmonar ● Estase venosa periférica
  9. 9. Cianose por alteração da hemoglobina ● Alterações bioquímicas da hemoglobina podem impedir que a fixação do pigmento – elevando o nível de insaturação; ● Ocorre em metaemoglobinas e sulfemoglobinas – provocadas por interação medicamentosa (sulfas, nitritos, antimaláricos) ou intoxicações endógenas. OBS.: A cianose generalizada pode ser periférica, por alteração da hemoglobina ou por alteração pulmonar ou cardíaca (cianose central).
  10. 10. Fisiopatologia • Cianose é a hipoxemia arterial ou a presença anormal de pigmentos de hemoglobina dentro da circulação; • O oxigênio que o sangue contém é transferido para as células e o sangue se torna pobre em oxigênio, azulado e com isso - onde a pele for mais delgada, nas mucosas ou nos lábios, por exemplo - aparece uma cor azulada; • Em média o sangue de uma pessoa normal, adulta, contém de 12,5 até 15 gramas de hemoglobina. Quando 5 gramas ou mais da hemoglobina do sangue arterial estão sem oxigênio, costuma surgir na pele ou nas mucosas uma cor azulada, denominada de cianose.
  11. 11. POR QUE AZUL? • A hemoglobina (Hb) saturada de oxigênio chama-se oxi-hemoglobina e tem cor vermelho-vivo, ao passar pelos capilares parte do O2 é liberado aos tecidos e a Hb é reduzida formando-se uma quantidade de desoxi- hemoglobina (ou hemoglobina reduzida) de cor azulada.
  12. 12. GERALMENTE ASSOCIADA COM: • A diminuição da fração de oxigênio inspirado; • Difusão diminuída. obs:Cianose pode estar ausente: • Em anêmicos: ausente pela falta de hemoglobina para ser oxidada.
  13. 13. Quadro Clínico • cor azulada na pele de alguma parte do corpo, como mãos, pernas, braços e também nas mucosas; • tontura; • desmaio.
  14. 14. Desencadeantes  Vão desde a falta de oxigênio no ar inspirado até a incapacidade da hemoglobina fixar o oxigênio. -Doenças cardíacas: • sopro cardíaco • cardiopatia congênita: cianóticas tetralogia de Fallot coração esquerdo hipoplásico
  15. 15. -Doenças pulmonares: • doença obstrutiva pulmonar crônica • pneumonia • bronquiolite • asma -Doenças circulatórias: • doença de Raynaud -Intoxicação: • sulfas • medicamentos • overdose de drogas -Insuficiência de oxigênio devido grandes altitudes
  16. 16. Exame Físico •Inspeção •Palpação •Percussão •Ausculta
  17. 17. Inspeção • O paciente deve ser examinado à luz natural; • Investiga-se a superfície corporal e as partes mais acessíveis das cavidades em contato com o exterior; • A história do paciente e seus antecedentes pessoais e familiares são dados fundamentais.
  18. 18. Tipos • Central: Sinal clínico: língua, mucosas orais e pele azuladas (doenças que prejudiquem a ventilação ou a oxigenação pulmonar); • Periférica: Sinal clínico: pele azulada, mas a língua e mucosas orais não (ocorre pela demasiada desoxigenação pelos tecidos periféricos); • Mista (associação dos mecanismos da cianose central com a periférica).
  19. 19. Acrocianose • Cianose persistente nas partes distais dos membros, acompanhada de hipotermia e hiperidrose dos dedo e mãos.
  20. 20. Doença de Raynaud • A alteração da coloração da pele se dá de modo seqüencial, iniciando-se com palidez seguida de cianose e terminando com rubor.
  21. 21. Prevenção • Manter cuidados com a saúde para não desencadear doenças circulatórias,cardíacas ou pulmonares.
  22. 22. Diagnóstico • a história clínica • exame físico • Exames complementares:exames de sangue para saber os níveis de células vermelhas do sangue e oxigênio, radiografia de tórax para determinar o estado dos pulmões ou mesmo um ecocardiograma para verificar se o coração bombea o sangue adequadamente.
  23. 23. Tratamento • Se a causa for simples,apenas evitar o fator desencadeante; • Na Cianose periférica, normalmente desaparece colocando-se a parte cianótica em água morna; • Nas cianoses central e mista,uliliza-se oxigenoterapia.

