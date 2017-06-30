RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO MAYETH SELENI MONTOYA ORDOÑEZ TUTOR JUAN URAZAN CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAM...
Los psicólogos contemporáneos reconocen la influencia, tanto de la genética como del ambiente, en la forma de moldear la c...
• Los estudios sobre gemelos: Estudian a los gemelos idénticos que tienen la misma estructura genética, a diferencia de lo...
DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: En general, el comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general ...
ASPECTOS BIOQUÍMICOS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL En este sentido, sobresalen los estudios de Virkunnen et al, quienes re...
FACTORES AMBIENTALES Y COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL Para comprender el desarrollo de algunos rasgos asociados con el comporta...
LA DISFUNCIÓN SOCIAL COMO VARIABLE SUSCEPTIBLE DE RIESGO AMBIENTAL EN EL SÍNDROME DE TURNER La dificultad de las personas ...
REFERENCIAS: La Conducta Humana Y La Genética. http://www.abc.com.py/articulos/la-conducta-humana-y-la-genetica-818559.htm...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Relación Entre Genética Y Comportamiento

10 views

Published on

Genética Y Comportamiento

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Relación Entre Genética Y Comportamiento

  1. 1. RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO MAYETH SELENI MONTOYA ORDOÑEZ TUTOR JUAN URAZAN CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA PROGRAMA DE PSICOLOGÍA-PRIMER SEMESTRE MATERIA-BIOLOGÍA PUERTO ASÍS (PUTUMAYO) 2017
  2. 2. Los psicólogos contemporáneos reconocen la influencia, tanto de la genética como del ambiente, en la forma de moldear la conducta humana”. La genética de la conducta y la psicología evolutiva son las que estudian la influencia que la herencia tiene sobre la conducta. “La genética de la conducta estudia cómo determinados rasgos se transmiten de padres a hijos. La psicología evolutiva, como su nombre lo indica, pone de relieve los mecanismos evolutivos que explicarían el origen de varios comportamientos y procesos mentales”. Los psicólogos emplean varios métodos para estudiar las relaciones entre los genes y algunas conductas: • Los estudios de descendencia: Sirven para investigar la posibilidad de heredar ciertas características en animales criados en forma endogámica. • Los estudios de selección: Estudian la heredabilidad de un rasgo cruzando a los animales con otros que también lo tiene. Por medio de los estudios sobre la familia los científicos examinan las influencias genéticas en la conducta humana.
  3. 3. • Los estudios sobre gemelos: Estudian a los gemelos idénticos que tienen la misma estructura genética, a diferencia de los gemelos fraternos quienes tienen una semejanza genética igual a la de los simples hermanos. • Los estudios de adopción: Sirven para determinar la influencia que la herencia y el ambiente tienen en la conducta humana. Cuando los «factores hereditarios» de Mendel fueron conocidos y descritos a nivel bioquímico como nucleótidos o combinaciones de los mismos formando genes, la genética ha sido el cajón de sastre donde situar cómodamente el origen y control de múltiples características, simples o complejas, de la naturaleza humana. El avance prodigioso de la biología molecular y los últimos desarrollos en técnicas de análisis y modificación del material genético han proporcionado infinidad de ejemplos sobre la importancia que tiene el genotipo individual para explicar la constitución biológica de un ser vivo, sus posibilidades o deficiencias metabólicas, motoras y cognitivas, así como gran parte de sus reacciones o comportamientos habituales. Los investigadores en genética de la conducta entienden que los factores hereditarios intervienen, y bastante, en muchas conductas complejas, incluyendo capacidades cognitivas, personalidad y psicopatologías, por ejemplo podemos hablar del Comportamiento Antisocial y el Síndrome de Turner.
  4. 4. DESARROLLO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL: En general, el comportamiento antisocial puede definirse como un patrón general de desprecio y violación de los derechos de los demás, que comienza en la infancia o el principio de la adolescencia y continúa en la edad adulta. El comportamiento antisocial es un fenómeno muy amplio que incluye distintos tipos de acciones, de las cuales destacan diferentes tipos de agresión, robos, engaños, conductas impulsivas, ultrajes y violencia entre sus diferentes manifestaciones. Las consecuencias de todos estos comportamientos se traducen en una grave preocupación social en la actualidad, ya que constituyen el núcleo de la delincuencia violenta. Por ejemplo, cada año se producen más de 5,4 millones de crímenes violentos en Estados Unidos Conocer los mecanismos que causan este tipo de comportamientos, y también detectar precozmente a los individuos con riesgo de presentarlos, debe permitir esclarecer su etiopatogenia y, en consecuencia, poder ofrecer dianas de intervención preventiva y terapéutica durante el desarrollo.
  5. 5. ASPECTOS BIOQUÍMICOS DEL COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL En este sentido, sobresalen los estudios de Virkunnen et al, quienes relacionaron la función serotoninérgica con trastornos relacionados con el control de los impulsos. Con posterioridad, el grupo de Coccaro ha relacionado con bastante éxito la función serotoninérgica con comportamientos del espectro antisocial, como por ejemplo la agresión impulsiva. La serotonina (5-HT) no ha sido el único neurotransmisor implicado en el comportamiento antisocial, aunque sí el más importante. Concretamente, se ha demostrado que niveles bajos de 5-HT se asocian a niveles más elevados de impulsividad y agresividad, e incluso las manipulaciones que reducen los niveles de 5-HT incrementan posteriormente los niveles de impulsividad y agresividad. También se han visto implicados otros neurotransmisores, como la dopamina. Así, parece que el comportamiento agresivo requiere que las neuronas dopaminérgicas mesocorticolímbicas permanezcan intactas, aunque estas neuronas también están implicadas en aspectos motivacionales en otros comportamientos. Las hormonas esteroides también se han involucrado en comportamientos relacionados con la conducta antisocial, como la agresión
  6. 6. FACTORES AMBIENTALES Y COMPORTAMIENTO ANTISOCIAL Para comprender el desarrollo de algunos rasgos asociados con el comportamiento antisocial, como la agresividad, conviene entender el desarrollo natural de ésta. Quizás la mejor información actual proviene de los estudios longitudinales llevados a cabo por el grupo de Tremblay, de la Universidad de Montreal . Estos estudios, iniciados en la década de los años setenta, pusieron de relieve que, en contra de la percepción habitual, la edad en la que los niños son más agresivos es entre 1 y 4 años, y no durante la adolescencia, como habitualmente se considera. No obstante, cuando los adolescentes empiezan a separarse de los padres y amplían el repertorio de amistades o compañías, intensifican la gravedad de aquellos actos antisociales que puedan cometer. SÍNDROME DE TURNER El Síndrome de Turner es un trastorno cromosómico no heredable, determinado por la delección total o parcial del cromosoma X en el sexo femenino. Su incidencia poblacional es de 1:1900 mujeres nacidas vivas, sin embargo la frecuencia de aparición prenatal es aún mayor a la expuesta, ya que se estima que un 99% de los embarazos que portan esta anomalía terminan en abortos espontáneos durante el primer trimestre (Murphy, Mazzocco, Gerner, & Henry, 2006). Si bien el fenotipo externo es muy variable, ciertos rasgos físicos presentan un mayor índice de prevalencia poblacional, tales como: talla baja (100%), infertilidad (99%), ausencia de la maduración puberal (96%) y cardiopatía congénita (55%) (Ramos, 2003).
  7. 7. LA DISFUNCIÓN SOCIAL COMO VARIABLE SUSCEPTIBLE DE RIESGO AMBIENTAL EN EL SÍNDROME DE TURNER La dificultad de las personas con Síndrome de Turner para interactuar con sus pares es una característica ampliamente descripta en la literatura. En general presentan problemas para constituir nuevas relaciones, conformar y mantener relaciones de amistad y establecer pareja (Danielewicz & Pisula, 2005; Lesniak Karpiak, Mazzocco, & Ross, 2003). Durante el desarrollo atraviesan diversas situaciones disruptivas, consecuencia de las características físicas y psicológicas particulares del síndrome. Según Lesniak Karpiak et al. (2003) en la temprana infancia las relaciones sociales están menos estigmatizadas y dañadas que en la adolescencia. Consideraciones finales El análisis precedente da cuenta de como las particularidades genéticas, físicas y psicológicas que expresan las mujeres con Síndrome de Turner afectan la capacidad y calidad de sus relaciones sociales. Si bien en la infancia las dificultades en el aprendizaje solapan esta disfunción, en la adolescencia se vuelve más pronunciada teniendo repercusiones en la edad adulta. Los modelos propuestos para el estudio de la disfunción social indagan sobre la forma en que actúa el ambiente sobre el desarrollo psicológico, y de cómo a su vez éste se ve afectado por factores genéticos que actúan en interacción.
  8. 8. REFERENCIAS: La Conducta Humana Y La Genética. http://www.abc.com.py/articulos/la-conducta-humana-y-la-genetica-818559.html La determinación genética del comportamiento humano. Una revisión crítica desde la filosofía y la genética de la conducta. Moreno Muñoz M. http://www.ugr.es/~pwlac/G11_06Miguel_Moreno_Munoz.html Desarrollo del comportamiento antisocial: factores psicobiológicos, ambientales e interacciones genotipo-ambiente https://www.researchgate.net/publication/24024422_The_development_of_antisocial_beha vior_Psychobiological_and_environmental_factors_and_gene-environment_interactions Vulnerabilidad Social en el Síndrome de Turner: Interacción Genes-Ambiente (PSICOLOGIA CIÊNCIA E PROFISSÃO, 2009, 29 (2)) http://www.scielo.br/pdf/pcp/v29n2/v29n2a09

×