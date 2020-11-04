-
Be the first to like this
Published on
In 1970s Los Angeles, Josephine can't hide from the forces of Hollywood, Satanic Cults and creepy 16mm films collected by wealthy deviants. And when a struggling actor and his wounded friend cross her path, all hell will break loose, leaving ripples that echo all the way to modern time, where Nicolas Lash falls deeper into Josephine's spell. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' best-selling series just gets hotter! Collecting: Fatale 6-10
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment