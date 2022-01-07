Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 07, 2022
Will Taking A Pill Help You To Get Skinny? Let's Find Out

Health & Medicine
Jan. 07, 2022
One could argue that all weight loss supplements are a form of skinny pills. Their job is to help you lose weight, shed excess pounds, and slim down.

The difference is in how they help you lose weight. Some are designed to increase thermogenesis and fat loss while others boost metabolism and energy.

Although they might make you slimmer, not all of them work in the same way. We have reviewed many skinny pill reviews to help you understand the process.

We are not talking about the 'The Skinny Pill' currently being promoted. This is about weight loss pills in general. What exactly are they? What are they supposed to do?

Their mission is to help people lose weight. You will only see the difference when you dive into the details and learn how and why they do it.

This is the philosophy to follow with any new slimming pill. What exactly is it?

Type

There are two types of weight loss treatments:

1) Non-prescription drugs: These include diet pills like PhenQ or Alli that have shown FDA proof of human clinical trials results.

2) Dietary supplements: The manufacturers of these supplements are responsible for the safety and accuracy of their products. They are not subjected to FDA approval or review. This means that the quality of their research (in support of claims) and ingredients could vary.

Learn more from here: https://rb.gy/kqivke

Will Taking A Pill Help You To Get Skinny? Let’s Find Out

  1. 1. Will Taking A Pill Help You to Get Skinny? Let’s Find Out
  2. 2. Will Taking A Pill Help You To Get Skinny? Let’s Find Out • Introduction • What is a skinny pill? • How do skinny pills work? • Can a skinny pill such as PhenQ help you lose weight? Introduction You could argue that every weight loss supplement in existence is a type of skinny pill. After all, their job is to help you eliminate fat, shift those excess pounds and slim down. Yet, the difference between them all is ‘how’ they help you to lose weight. For instance, some seek to trigger thermogenesis and fat loss, whilst others aim to boost your metabolism and energy levels. They might be a pill that makes you skinny, but they don’t all work the same. To help you navigate the skinny pill phenomena, we have examined numerous skinny pill reviews and analysed how they work. Come take a look… What is a skinny pill? Now we aren’t talking about ‘The Skinny pill’ that is currently being marketed. We are talking about weight loss pills as a whole. What are they? What are they designed to do? At their core, their mission is to help you lose weight. They only differ when you get down to the nitty gritty and discover how they achieve this and what they use to do it.
  3. 3. And this is the philosophy you should take with any new skinny pill – what exactly is it? Type Weight loss treatments fall into two groups: 1) Non-prescription drugs – these cover skinny diet pills such as PhenQ and Alli who have provided the FDA with proof of results (for effectiveness) from human clinical trials. 2) Dietary supplements – the manufacturers of these supplements are solely responsible for the safety of their pills and for making honest claims. They are not subject to FDA review or approval, meaning the quality of their research (in order to support claims) and ingredients may vary. Expectations Next you need to consider your expectations. For instance, whilst many might claim to be a skinny pill, they aren’t miracle workers. Alone, they will have minimal impact on your diet. However, combined with a healthy low-calorie diet and physical exercise, they can help you to efficiently lose weight.
  4. 4. Interpretation Any pill can claim that they can help you to lose weight, but without proof these words are just that – words. When it comes to searching for a skinny pill for weight loss, you need to search for the phrase ‘clinically proven’. This means that there is clinical evidence to support it. Just remember though to do a little digging and take a look at this research, as their websites won’t always provide you with the exact details of what was found. Similarly, you need to learn how to interpret this research. Is there more than one clinical trial? How long did it last? What was concluded? If for example, there is only one brief clinical trial that only produced modest results at best (because the trial wasn’t long enough to prove it can encourage long term weight loss), then you may find that it isn’t as effective as they are claiming it to be. Safety It can be difficult to judge the safety of a diet pill when there is little research surrounding it. That is why it is always important that you never take a products word for it, and instead take the time to look into its effects – both the good ones and the negative ones. You should look to see if it is FDA approved and if any of the ingredients included have been banned. Similarly, you should examine all of its side effects. Research If you haven’t already guessed it, research is key if you’re serious about finding a skinny diet pill that can support your weight loss. So whether you’re intrigued about one you’ve found online or you’re considering an over-the-counter version, do your research and pay your dues. How do skinny pills work? There is one thing we need to make clear – skinny diet pills are NOT miracle workers. Look at any of the skinny pills reviews currently on the web and you’ll see that everyone who is successful didn’t use them on their own, but combined them with regular exercise and a healthy diet. Basically, instead of relying on skinny pills to do all the hard work, they treated these pills as a tool for supporting their weight loss – and it worked! And with this mind-set you can do the same.
  5. 5. By understanding how they work and how they can benefit your weight loss, you can choose the right diet pill for you. NOTE: some skinny pills do more than one job. For instance, you’ll encounter some that offer a combination of tricks – suppress your appetite and increase fat burn – in their quest to help you lose weight. Types of skinny diet pills o Appetite suppressants – these work in one of two ways. Some aim to curb your cravings by making you feel fuller for longer, whilst others influence your sugar levels, decreasing your appetite. In either case, by reducing your appetite, you will naturally eat fewer calories and will start to lose weight. Example: if eaten 30 minutes before a meal, Glucomannan (a root fiber) encourages feelings of fullness by absorbing water and becoming ‘gel like’. It then sits in your gut making you feel full and less inclined to eat/snack. • Popular appetite suppressants: PhenQ, Garcinia Cambogia, Glucomannan and Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA). • Metabolism boosters – these help to boost your calorie burn by raising your metabolic rate. As your metabolism rises this can stimulate fat burn and enable you to burn off excess fat. At the same time, they can elevate your energy levels, giving you the stamina to exercise for longer. • Popular metabolism boosters: Caffeine and Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA). • Fat burners – most fat burners work by triggering thermogenesis and raising your internal body temp. In doing so, this increases the amount of fat that is taken from your fat stores to fuel your body – thus helping to reduce fat storage. And as you burn this fat, you will burn more calories! Yet this is not all they can do. In truth, there are a variety of fat burners that tackle fat in a number of different ways: • Decrease cell regeneration by making it harder for fat cells to multiply (preventing the accumulation of fat) • Reduces the amount of fat picked up in your bloodstream • Inhibits fat absorption into the body (instead forcing more fat to be expelled during digestion and excretion) • Shed fat without compromising your muscles (good news for bodybuilders) • Inhibits fat producing enzymes and increases serotonin (together they can reduce cravings and help to reduce fat stores) • Inhibits the breakdown of fat in your gut (reducing the amount of calories you take in from fat) • Increases levels of adiponectin (a hormone)
  6. 6. • Changes the metabolism of fat cells • Increases the activity of norepinephrine (a hormone that helps you to burn fat) • Raise levels of cAMP (a compound) which can stimulate fat burn • Popular fat burners: PhenQ, Garcinia Cambogia, Caffeine, Raspberry ketones, Green Tea Extract, Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA). • Performance enhancers – whilst these are typically used to stimulate muscle growth, increase your energy levels and give you the stamina to workout harder and for longer many have the added side effect of helping to bolster the amount of calories you burn. Combine with a low calorie diet and this can lead to greater weight loss. Can a skinny pill such as PhenQ help you lose weight? Yes, but we acknowledge that this weight loss cannot be achieved with PhenQ alone. Instead, we are one of the few skinny diet pill creators that openly encourage customers to combine it with good food choices and exercise to help maximize their results. Like many supplements, PhenQ harnesses a range of natural ingredients – α-Lacys Reset® (accelerates your metabolism and bolsters thermogenesis), Capsimax powder (triggers thermogenesis and prevents formation of new fat cells), Chromium picolinate (curbs sugar and carb cravings), caffeine (boosts fat burn, increases energy and keeps you
  7. 7. focused), Nopal (energy) and L-carnitine fumarate (turns fat stores into energy) – to help nudge your weight loss in the right direction. Through a combination of burning stored fat, stimulating your metabolic and thermogenic rates, suppressing your appetite, blocking fat production and raising your energy levels; each of these elements works hard to assist your weight loss and elevate your endeavours to exercise more, eat right and get skinny. So can PhenQ help you to lose weight? Yes it can. Click Here For more information on PhenQ Conclusion So, is there a pill that makes you skinny? In many ways – yes there is. True, they’re not miracle workers and won’t ‘magic’ the excess weight away. However, as long as you do your research, look for clinical studies/FDA approval, and accept that food changes and exercise are a MUST; then you can easily add a skinny pill to your diet and experience real and credible results. All we ask is that you make sure you choose one that is right for YOU and suits your dietary needs e.g. need to shift excess fat? Pick a fat burner. Been diagnosed with an underactive thyroid? Opt for a metabolic booster that can raise your metabolism. Do that and you’ll be one step closer to success.

One could argue that all weight loss supplements are a form of skinny pills. Their job is to help you lose weight, shed excess pounds, and slim down. The difference is in how they help you lose weight. Some are designed to increase thermogenesis and fat loss while others boost metabolism and energy. Although they might make you slimmer, not all of them work in the same way. We have reviewed many skinny pill reviews to help you understand the process. We are not talking about the 'The Skinny Pill' currently being promoted. This is about weight loss pills in general. What exactly are they? What are they supposed to do? Their mission is to help people lose weight. You will only see the difference when you dive into the details and learn how and why they do it. This is the philosophy to follow with any new slimming pill. What exactly is it? Type There are two types of weight loss treatments: 1) Non-prescription drugs: These include diet pills like PhenQ or Alli that have shown FDA proof of human clinical trials results. 2) Dietary supplements: The manufacturers of these supplements are responsible for the safety and accuracy of their products. They are not subjected to FDA approval or review. This means that the quality of their research (in support of claims) and ingredients could vary. Learn more from here: https://rb.gy/kqivke

