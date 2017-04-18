www.campusasegurador.com Formación e-learning Curso de Turismo en espacios rurales Formato e-learning CAMPUS ASEGURADOR ww...
FICHA TÉCNICA DEL CURSO [TURISMORURAL] TURISMO EN ESPACIOS RURALES ALCANCE Y OBJETIVOS DEL CURSO: Objetivo general  Conoc...
CONTENIDOS FORMATIVOS: El curso de Turismo en espacios rurales se compone los siguientes temas: 1. El espacio rural y las ...
Reconocer las posibilidades y potencialidades del entorno para el desarrollo de turismo en espacios rurales.

Curso online Turismo en espacios rurales

  1. 1. www.campusasegurador.com Formación e-learning Curso de Turismo en espacios rurales Formato e-learning CAMPUS ASEGURADOR www.campusasegurador.com contacto@segurosred.es
  2. 2. FICHA TÉCNICA DEL CURSO [TURISMORURAL] TURISMO EN ESPACIOS RURALES ALCANCE Y OBJETIVOS DEL CURSO: Objetivo general  Conocer en profundidad la temática de turismo en espacios rurales.  Reconocer las posibilidades y potencialidades del entorno para el desarrollo de turismo en espacios rurales.  Impulsar el desarrollo de turismo en espacios rurales de una región o entorno específico. DESTINATARIOS DEL CURSO: Este curso formativo está dirigido a personas interesadas en el turismo rural como actividad económica y responsables del desarrollo turístico en municipios o zonas rurales. FORMATO Y MATERIALES DEL CURSO: Este curso se realiza en formato e-learning a través de la plataforma on-line www.campusasegurador.com. Los materiales que se entregan al alumno son:  Datos de acceso a la plataforma de e-learning www.campusasegurador.com.  En la plataforma e-learning el temario está en formato e-learning.  El curso está formado por cuatro temas.  Cada tema del curso tiene una prueba cuestionario en formato test con diez preguntas.  Una vez que el alumno haya estudiado los cuatro temas del curso y realizado las correspondientes pruebas cuestionarios puede realizar el examen final. DURACIÓN DEL CURSO: 40 horas.
  3. 3. CONTENIDOS FORMATIVOS: El curso de Turismo en espacios rurales se compone los siguientes temas: 1. El espacio rural y las nuevas posibilidades 2. El turismo en espacios rurales 3. Oferta y demanda del Turismo Rural 4. El Turismo Rural en el mundo. INSCRIPCIÓN EN EL CURSO Y DATOS DE CONTACTO: Para darse de alta en el curso en formato el-learning contacte con nosotros a través del email contacto@segurosred.es. Puede darse de alta en el curso a través de la propia plataforma e-learning www.campusasegurador.com.

