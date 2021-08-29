Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫املؤلف‬ / ‫ماكسويل‬ ‫سي‬ ‫جون‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫ملخص‬ ‫اجلزء‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫تلخيص‬ / ‫م‬ . ‫زارعي‬ ‫سينا‬ 1 ( ‫القائد‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫بداخلك...
‫الرئيسة‬ ‫األفكار‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫التلخيص‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يغين‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ولكنه‬ ‫للكتاب‬ . ‫فو‬ ‫وتضيف‬ ‫كثرية‬...
‫هو‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫هدف‬ ( : ‫باملهارا‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرئيسة‬ ‫والقيم‬ .) ‫ّمة‬ ‫د‬‫مق‬ 3
- ‫القدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ّي‬‫ل‬‫تو‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫املشروعات‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫األولوية‬ ‫العل‬ ‫يا‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ناجح‬ ‫هي‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫...
- ‫احلياة‬ ‫قصرية‬ ‫للغاية‬ ، ‫لذا‬ ‫علينا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستمتع‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫وحنن‬ ‫ننجز‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫أعمالنا‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫نستمتع‬ ‫بها‬ ‫فه...
- ‫إذا‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫ّرا‬‫ك‬‫مف‬ ‫ّدا‬ ‫ي‬‫ج‬ ‫فأنت‬ ‫حباجة‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫خ‬ ‫لق‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫جدول‬ ...
- ‫احلقيقة‬ ‫هي‬ ّ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫قيادة‬ ‫أنفسنا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫كثري‬ ‫من‬ ‫األحيان‬ ‫تكو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أصعب‬ ‫ّة‬ ‫م‬‫مه‬ ‫تواجهنا‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يوم‬ ....
- ‫الثقة‬ ‫حتتاج‬ ‫إىل‬ ،‫شخصني‬ ‫فدور‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يثق‬ ‫هو‬ ‫املخاطرة‬ ‫بالثقة‬ ‫بالشخص‬ ‫اآلخر‬ ‫ودور‬ ‫املوثوق‬ ‫ب...
- ‫النجاح‬ ‫يف‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫كبري‬ ‫على‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالهلا‬ ‫وحتظى‬ ...
- ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫ختتلف‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الذكاء‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫باختاذ‬ ‫اخليارات‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ . - ‫مصدر‬ ‫إحساسنا‬ ‫بالتقدير‬ ‫وك...
- ‫الشخصية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتطور‬ ‫بسهولة‬ ‫وهدوء‬ ‫بل‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫اخلربة‬ ‫والتجربة‬ ‫واملعاناة‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫ميكن‬ ‫تعزيز‬ ‫الروح‬ . ...
- ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫يشعرون‬ ‫بالتأثري‬ ‫الشديد‬ ‫لطبيعتهم‬ ‫الدا‬ ‫خلية‬ ،‫واخلارجية‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫هي‬ ‫انعكاس‬ ‫لإلنسان‬ . -...
- ‫لقد‬ ‫قام‬ ‫عاملنا‬ ‫باستبدال‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫روح‬ ‫بكلمة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫وهما‬ ‫لي‬ ‫س‬ ‫الشيء‬ ‫ذاته‬ ، ‫ّما‬‫ل‬‫فك‬ ‫ّزنا‬‫ك‬‫ر‬ ‫ع...
- ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املقام‬ ،‫األول‬ ‫ّك‬ ‫ن‬‫فإ‬ ‫بذلك‬ ‫تبع‬ ‫تركيزك‬ ‫عن‬ ،‫نفسك‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ي...
‫االلكرتوين‬ ‫يد‬‫رب‬‫ال‬ : Zarie81@gmail.com ‫املدونة‬ : http://bepositiveandmakelife.blogspot.com/ ‫للتواصل‬ 15
ملخص كتاب (تطوير القائد بداخلك 2.0) - الجزء الثاني

  1. 1. ‫املؤلف‬ / ‫ماكسويل‬ ‫سي‬ ‫جون‬ ‫كتاب‬ ‫ملخص‬ ‫اجلزء‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫تلخيص‬ / ‫م‬ . ‫زارعي‬ ‫سينا‬ 1 ( ‫القائد‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫بداخلك‬ 2.0 )
  2. 2. ‫الرئيسة‬ ‫األفكار‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عبارة‬ ‫التلخيص‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫يغين‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ولكنه‬ ‫للكتاب‬ . ‫فو‬ ‫وتضيف‬ ‫كثرية‬ ‫أبوابا‬ ‫تفتح‬ ‫القراءة‬ ‫عديدة‬ ‫ائد‬ ‫ّصات‬ ‫خ‬‫املل‬ ‫ّرها‬‫ف‬‫تو‬ ‫ال‬ . ‫تنبيه‬ 2
  3. 3. ‫هو‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫هدف‬ ( : ‫باملهارا‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫ت‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرئيسة‬ ‫والقيم‬ .) ‫ّمة‬ ‫د‬‫مق‬ 3
  4. 4. - ‫القدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫ّي‬‫ل‬‫تو‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫املشروعات‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫األولوية‬ ‫العل‬ ‫يا‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫ناجح‬ ‫هي‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫قائد‬ ‫ناجح‬ ‫ّمه‬‫ل‬‫تع‬ . - ‫ّر‬ ‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫به‬ ،‫وافعله‬ ‫ّر‬ ‫ر‬‫وق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫أال‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫به‬ ‫وال‬ ‫تفعله‬ . - ‫يف‬ ،‫النهاية‬ ‫ميكن‬ ‫للقائد‬ ‫ّي‬‫ل‬‫التخ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫أي‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫باستث‬ ‫ناء‬ ‫ّل‬ ‫م‬‫حت‬ ‫املسؤولية‬ ‫النهائية‬ . 4
  5. 5. - ‫احلياة‬ ‫قصرية‬ ‫للغاية‬ ، ‫لذا‬ ‫علينا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نستمتع‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫وحنن‬ ‫ننجز‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫أعمالنا‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫نستمتع‬ ‫بها‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫متنحنا‬ ‫مكافآت‬ ‫داخ‬ ‫لية‬ ‫كبرية‬ . - ‫كلما‬ ‫ازدادت‬ ‫املسؤوليات‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫ّلها‬ ‫م‬‫تتح‬ ،‫كقائد‬ ‫ازدا‬ ‫دت‬ ‫مسؤولية‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫هامش‬ ‫يف‬ ‫حياتك‬ . - ‫الذكاء‬ ‫االنفعالي‬ ‫هو‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلدراك‬ ‫وفهم‬ ‫العواطف‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫داخلك‬ ‫وداخل‬ ،‫اآلخرين‬ ‫والقدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تطبيق‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫الوعي‬ ‫للتحكم‬ ‫يف‬ ‫سلوكك‬ ‫وعالقاتك‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ . 5
  6. 6. - ‫إذا‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫ّرا‬‫ك‬‫مف‬ ‫ّدا‬ ‫ي‬‫ج‬ ‫فأنت‬ ‫حباجة‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫خ‬ ‫لق‬ ‫مساحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫األعمال‬ ‫اخلاصة‬ ‫بك‬ ‫من‬ ‫أجل‬ ‫حتقيق‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫األمر‬ . - ‫إذا‬ ‫كنت‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫يف‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫حاالتك‬ ‫فإنك‬ ‫حم‬ ‫تاج‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫إجياد‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫ّة‬ ‫د‬‫ع‬ ‫إلعادة‬ ‫شحن‬ ‫طاقتك‬ . - ‫ليس‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫الكثري‬ ‫من‬ ‫األشياء‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫متنح‬ ‫القائد‬ ‫عائدا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫بريا‬ ‫كاألولويات‬ ‫ّدة‬ ‫ي‬‫اجل‬ ، ‫هلذا‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫هي‬ ‫مفتاح‬ ‫القيادة‬ . 6
  7. 7. - ‫احلقيقة‬ ‫هي‬ ّ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫قيادة‬ ‫أنفسنا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫كثري‬ ‫من‬ ‫األحيان‬ ‫تكو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫أصعب‬ ‫ّة‬ ‫م‬‫مه‬ ‫تواجهنا‬ ‫كل‬ ‫يوم‬ . - ‫الشخص‬ ‫ذو‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫القومية‬ ‫سيجعل‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫جديرا‬ ‫بأي‬ ‫منصب‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫منحه‬ ‫ّاه‬ ‫ي‬‫إ‬ . - ‫على‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫من‬ ‫ّه‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ميكنك‬ ‫العودة‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫املاضي‬ ‫يا‬ ‫صديقي‬ ‫والبدء‬ ‫من‬ ،‫جديد‬ ‫ميكن‬ ‫ألي‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يبدأ‬ ‫اآلن‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫يضع‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫متاما‬ . 7
  8. 8. - ‫الثقة‬ ‫حتتاج‬ ‫إىل‬ ،‫شخصني‬ ‫فدور‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫يثق‬ ‫هو‬ ‫املخاطرة‬ ‫بالثقة‬ ‫بالشخص‬ ‫اآلخر‬ ‫ودور‬ ‫املوثوق‬ ‫به‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يكو‬ ‫ن‬ ‫جديرا‬ ‫بالثقة‬ . - ‫ليس‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫ما‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أسهل‬ ‫من‬ ‫القول‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫ما‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أصعب‬ ‫من‬ ‫تنفيذه‬ ‫يوما‬ ‫بعد‬ ،‫يوم‬ ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تقدر‬ ‫به‬ ‫اليوم‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫أن‬ ‫جتدد‬ ‫وعدك‬ ‫بتنفيذه‬ ‫وتقرر‬ ‫جمددا‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫به‬ ‫غدا‬ ‫وك‬ ‫ل‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫يليه‬ . - ‫الثقة‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫ضروري‬ ‫يف‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ميكنك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تقبله‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تتخلى‬ ،‫عنه‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫ختليت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫ختل‬ ‫يت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫القيادة‬ . 8
  9. 9. - ‫النجاح‬ ‫يف‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫كبري‬ ‫على‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫خلق‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالهلا‬ ‫وحتظى‬ ‫املوهبة‬ ‫باحلماية‬ ‫ع‬ ‫ن‬ ‫طريقها‬ ‫ويتعزز‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫بواسطتها‬ . - ‫هناك‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫أبعاد‬ ‫للشخصية‬ ‫هي‬ : ‫األصالة‬ ‫وإدارة‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫والتواضع‬ ‫والشجاعة‬ . - ‫األفضل‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫كثريا‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نسري‬ ‫بعرج‬ ‫عرضي‬ ‫من‬ ‫أن‬ ‫نسري‬ ‫متبخرتين‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫متواصل‬ . 9
  10. 10. - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫ختتلف‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الذكاء‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫باختاذ‬ ‫اخليارات‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ . - ‫مصدر‬ ‫إحساسنا‬ ‫بالتقدير‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫سعينا‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫ّران‬ ‫ث‬‫يؤ‬ ‫يف‬ ‫شخصياتنا‬ . - ‫التواضع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ُكتب‬ ‫ي‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫صفة‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫تطويرها‬ ‫مبرور‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لوقت‬ ‫ّما‬‫ل‬‫ك‬ ‫تقبلت‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫لديك‬ ‫وتغاضيت‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫ضعف‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ . 10
  11. 11. - ‫الشخصية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تتطور‬ ‫بسهولة‬ ‫وهدوء‬ ‫بل‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫اخلربة‬ ‫والتجربة‬ ‫واملعاناة‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫ميكن‬ ‫تعزيز‬ ‫الروح‬ . - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫االستمرار‬ ‫يف‬ ‫عيش‬ ‫حياة‬ ‫خبلق‬ ‫سليم‬ ‫وشخصية‬ ‫س‬ ‫ليمة‬ ‫يتطلب‬ ‫ّرا‬‫ك‬‫تف‬ ‫مستمرا‬ ‫وصدقا‬ ‫شديدا‬ ‫وشجاعة‬ ‫لفعل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫لصواب‬ . - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫ما‬ ‫ّقه‬‫ق‬‫حن‬ ‫داخليا‬ ‫ّر‬ ‫ي‬‫سيغ‬ ‫الواقع‬ ،‫اخلارجي‬ ‫فالشخصية‬ ‫ُبنى‬ ‫ت‬ ‫من‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اخلارج‬ . 11
  12. 12. - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫يشعرون‬ ‫بالتأثري‬ ‫الشديد‬ ‫لطبيعتهم‬ ‫الدا‬ ‫خلية‬ ،‫واخلارجية‬ ‫اليت‬ ‫هي‬ ‫انعكاس‬ ‫لإلنسان‬ . - ‫لتطوير‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫ولكي‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أعظم‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫من‬ ،‫اخلارج‬ ‫ال‬ ّ ‫د‬‫ب‬ ‫من‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نقاط‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫وال‬ ّ ‫د‬‫ب‬ ‫من‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ّل‬ ‫ب‬‫ق‬ ‫الفشل‬ ‫ّم‬‫ل‬‫والتع‬ ‫منه‬ . - ‫الثمرة‬ ‫النامجة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫السليمة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الداخل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫احرتام‬ ‫الذات‬ ‫ويأتي‬ ،‫هذا‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلجنازات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫النجاحات‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫من‬ ‫اختاذ‬ ‫اخليارات‬ ‫الصحيحة‬ . 12
  13. 13. - ‫لقد‬ ‫قام‬ ‫عاملنا‬ ‫باستبدال‬ ‫كلمة‬ ‫روح‬ ‫بكلمة‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫وهما‬ ‫لي‬ ‫س‬ ‫الشيء‬ ‫ذاته‬ ، ‫ّما‬‫ل‬‫فك‬ ‫ّزنا‬‫ك‬‫ر‬ ‫على‬ ‫أنفسنا‬ ‫زاد‬ ‫جتاهلنا‬ ‫أرواحنا‬ . - ‫احلياة‬ ‫املنقسمة‬ ‫تفصلنا‬ ‫عن‬ ،‫روحنا‬ ‫أما‬ ‫احلياة‬ ‫املكت‬ ‫ملة‬ ‫ّي‬ ‫و‬‫فتق‬ ‫شخصيتنا‬ ‫وذاتنا‬ ،‫الداخلية‬ ‫وعندما‬ ‫تفقد‬ ‫أرو‬ ‫احنا‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫الكمال‬ ‫من‬ ،‫الداخل‬ ‫جيعلنا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫نعاني‬ ‫من‬ ‫اخلارج‬ . - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫جوهر‬ ‫القيادة‬ ‫الذاتية‬ ‫هو‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫بالصواب‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫القيام‬ ،‫به‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫باألمور‬ ‫اخلطأ‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫تريد‬ ‫الق‬ ‫يام‬ ‫به‬ . 13
  14. 14. - ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املقام‬ ،‫األول‬ ‫ّك‬ ‫ن‬‫فإ‬ ‫بذلك‬ ‫تبع‬ ‫تركيزك‬ ‫عن‬ ،‫نفسك‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫يصعب‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫أن‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫شخ‬ ‫صا‬ ‫أنانيا‬ ‫وهذا‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫يبين‬ ‫شخصيتك‬ . - ّ ‫ن‬‫إ‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫على‬ ‫حتويل‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫املؤسسة‬ ‫من‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫كونك‬ ‫عامل‬ ‫تغيري‬ ‫إجيابيا‬ ‫هي‬ ‫االختبار‬ ‫احلقيقي‬ ‫للقائد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫عظيم‬ . - ‫األشخاص‬ ‫بطبيعة‬ ‫احلال‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يقاومون‬ ‫التغيري‬ ‫بل‬ ‫يقاومون‬ ‫أن‬ ّ ‫م‬‫يت‬ ‫تغيريهم‬ . ‫هذه‬ ‫مسة‬ ‫مميزة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الطبيعة‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫إىل‬ ‫ح‬ ‫د‬ ‫كبري‬ . 14
  15. 15. ‫االلكرتوين‬ ‫يد‬‫رب‬‫ال‬ : Zarie81@gmail.com ‫املدونة‬ : http://bepositiveandmakelife.blogspot.com/ ‫للتواصل‬ 15

هدف الكتاب هو: (التعريف بالمهارات والقيم الرئيسة في مجال القيادة)

