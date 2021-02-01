2021.02.01 final prb corporate presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TSX-V: PRB WELL-FUNDED CANADIAN GOLD EXPLORER Corporate Presentation February 2021 ADVANCING VAL-D’OR EAST
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 2 Forward Looking Information This presentation may include certain “forward-looking statements...
682 866 770 722 2,557 2016 2018 2020 Highlights 3 M&I Resources (koz) Inferred Resources (koz) Increased the gold resource...
133 108 74 66 50 43 41 18 Probe Stock has Significant Upside Potential 4 *Thomson Reuters and Company presentations as of ...
Project Located on Prolific Gold Mining Belt 5 ABITIBI Greenstone Belt 200M Au oz Produced 30M Au oz Reserves Over 200Moz ...
Strategic Land Position in a World Class Mining District 6 DISTRICT SCALE One of the Largest Landholdings in Val-d’Or GOOD...
Val-d-Or Properties – Significant Exploration Upside 7 Less than 5% of Probe’s Val-d’Or Property has been explored 2016 0....
One of the Top Undeveloped Projects in Canada 8 *Mineral Resources Statement, GoldMinds Geoservices **Measured and Indicat...
9 Parallel Gold Trends Two Parallel Gold Trends Discovered to date Potential for Multiple New Trends ▷ New Exploration Tec...
10 Latest Drill Results – Courvan Trend ▷ The Courvan Trend is 1.5km east of Probe’s New Beliveau Deposit, and parallel to...
11 Latest Drill Results – Monique Property ▷ 100% Owned Property is 5km east of Probe’s New Beliveau deposit ▷ Active Mini...
12 Latest Drill Results – Cadillac Break East Option Property ▷ Optioned from O3 Mining south of Probe’s New Beliveau depo...
13 Advancing the Val d’Or East Project ENVIRONMENTAL CHARACTERIZATION COMPLETE ▷ Results show waste rocks and ores are non...
Detour Gold Project 14
Capital Structure PROBE METALS INC. Market capitalization $208.3 million Shares outstanding (basic) 130.2 million Shares o...
Management and Board 16 Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value DAVID PALMER President, Chief Executive Officer and D...
