Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMIMI FETAR DHE PROFESIONAL I THIRRËSIT Dr. Sedat ISLAMI https://fsidave.wordpress.com/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/...
Kush është THIRRËSI? Për ta kuptuar rolin e Thirrësit, duhet të rikthemi tek definicioni i Thirrjes (Da’ves). Nëse Da’veja...
Cila është vlera e THIRRËSIT? Thirrja detyrë pejgamberësh Emërtimi i Pejgamberëve me këtë emër (Ahzabë: 46) Vlera e mision...
Përse formimi fetar, kulturor dhe profesional i Thirrësve? 1) Katër shtyllat e Thirrjes Islame 2) Rëndësia e fesë për shoq...
Formimi i Thirrësit Tiparet e Thirrësit Formimi shpirtëror Formimi moral Formimi profesional
1. Formimi shpirtëror Sinqeriteti, i cili nënkupton kryerjen e misionit për hir të Allahut xh.sh Lidhja e fuqishme me Alla...
Mirësjellja Modestia Durimi Guximi Drejtësia Dukja 2. Formimi moral
3. Formimi shkencor Shkencat fetare Shkencat fetare Baza e ixhazetit Shkencat jofetare Rrethanat aktuale/politike Shkencat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

FORMIMI FETAR DHE PROFESIONAL I THIRRËSIT

25 views

Published on

Ligjëratë për studentët e FSI në Prishtinë https://fsidave.wordpress.com/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

FORMIMI FETAR DHE PROFESIONAL I THIRRËSIT

  1. 1. FORMIMI FETAR DHE PROFESIONAL I THIRRËSIT Dr. Sedat ISLAMI https://fsidave.wordpress.com/ https://www.facebook.com/groups/2625256754418555 Ligjërata III: 30 mars 2020
  2. 2. Kush është THIRRËSI? Për ta kuptuar rolin e Thirrësit, duhet të rikthemi tek definicioni i Thirrjes (Da’ves). Nëse Da’veja nënkupton përcjelljen e fesë tek njerëzit, mësimin e saj atyre dhe zbatimin në praktikë, atëherë Thirrësi është ai që kryen këtë punë, respektivisht përcjellë fenë tek njerëzit, ua mëson atë atyre dhe interesohet për zbatimin e saj në praktikë.
  3. 3. Cila është vlera e THIRRËSIT? Thirrja detyrë pejgamberësh Emërtimi i Pejgamberëve me këtë emër (Ahzabë: 46) Vlera e misionit sipas vlerës së mesazhit që përcillet Shpërblimi sipas llojit të veprës
  4. 4. Përse formimi fetar, kulturor dhe profesional i Thirrësve? 1) Katër shtyllat e Thirrjes Islame 2) Rëndësia e fesë për shoqërinë 3) Norma e përcjelljes së fesë 4) Thirrjet kur’anore për plotësim të roleve
  5. 5. Formimi i Thirrësit Tiparet e Thirrësit Formimi shpirtëror Formimi moral Formimi profesional
  6. 6. 1. Formimi shpirtëror Sinqeriteti, i cili nënkupton kryerjen e misionit për hir të Allahut xh.sh Lidhja e fuqishme me Allahun xh.sh., e cila nënkupton mosthyerjen para sfidave dhe problemeve. Shoqërimi i vepërmirëve, i cili reflekton në motivimin dhe mbushjen me energji të reja.
  7. 7. Mirësjellja Modestia Durimi Guximi Drejtësia Dukja 2. Formimi moral
  8. 8. 3. Formimi shkencor Shkencat fetare Shkencat fetare Baza e ixhazetit Shkencat jofetare Rrethanat aktuale/politike Shkencat humane

×