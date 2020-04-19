Successfully reported this slideshow.
Burimet dhe referencat e Daves Islame Dr. Sedat Islami Ligjërata II: 9 mars 2020
Hyrje Veprimtaria da’vetike doemos duhet të ketë referenca tek të cilat kthehet. Është gabim ajo që dikush ka menduar se k...
Burimet e Da’ves Islame Da’veja Islame Kur’ani Sunneti Sireja Sireja e H. Rrashidinëve Përvojat e dijetarëve
Kur’ani Fisnik 1) Çfarë e bën Kur’anin burim të parë? 2) Si mund të përfitojë thirrësi prej Kur’anit? 2 veçori të Kur’anit...
Sunneti Rëndësia: 1) Shpjegon referencën e parë 2) Ofron shpjegime të hollësishme për bazat, mënyrat, mjetet, vizionin e D...
Sireja pejgamberike Rëndësia e Sires Është ana praktike e Sunnetit. Rëndësia e saj qëndron në zgjidhjet që ofron për Daiun...
Beteja e Bedrit Sipas Sires • Shkaqet që çuan në këtë betejë • Përgatitja për këtë betejë • Detaje nga beteja: numri i pje...
Kritere të aplikimit të Sires në Dave Sireja Saktësia në transmetime Marrja në kosndieratë e elementit periodik në Sire In...
Sireja e Hulefai Rrashidinëve Ebu Bekri, Omeri, Uthmani dhe Aliu r.a., janë shokët më të dalluar të Muhammedit a.s. Kjo bë...
Përvojat e dijetarëve Referencë tjetër me rëndësi në Da’ven Islame është dhe përvoja e dijetarëve dhe thirrësve të dalluar...
Burimet dhe referencat e Daves Islame

  1. 1. Burimet dhe referencat e Daves Islame Dr. Sedat Islami Ligjërata II: 9 mars 2020
  2. 2. Hyrje Veprimtaria da’vetike doemos duhet të ketë referenca tek të cilat kthehet. Është gabim ajo që dikush ka menduar se kjo veprimtari thjesht i nënshtrohet përpjekjeve individuale të Duatëve (Thirrësve). Përderisa Da’veja Islame ka misionin që ka, atëherë thirrja në burimet e fesë, të cilën e kumton, është e domosdoshme. Dijetarët myslimanë kanë përshkruar burimet në vijim si burime kryesore të da’ves Islame: 1) Kur’ani Fisnik 2) Sunneti 3) Sireja 4) Sireja e Hulefai Rrashidinëve, dhe 5) Përvojat e dijetarëve dhe duatëve të dëshmuar Në këtë ligjëratë do të përshkruhet funksioni da’vetik i këtyre burimeve. Më saktë, do të mundohemi të përshkruajmë metodat se si një thirrës përfiton nga këto burime. Ligjërata ka rëndësi pasi që ofrohet si udhëzues për studentët se si të përfitohet nga këto burime.
  3. 3. Burimet e Da’ves Islame Da’veja Islame Kur’ani Sunneti Sireja Sireja e H. Rrashidinëve Përvojat e dijetarëve
  4. 4. Kur’ani Fisnik 1) Çfarë e bën Kur’anin burim të parë? 2) Si mund të përfitojë thirrësi prej Kur’anit? 2 veçori të Kur’anit • Libër udhëzimi • Gjithëpërfshirës Rrëfimet kur’anore • Metodologjia • Mbështetja morale Norma e Da’ves • Urdhri drejtuar Pejgamberit a.s. për kumtim • Urdhri drejtuar beismtarëve për kumtim Shtyllat e Da’ves • Tema e Da’ves • Metodat e Da’ves • Mjetet e Da’ves
  5. 5. Sunneti Rëndësia: 1) Shpjegon referencën e parë 2) Ofron shpjegime të hollësishme për bazat, mënyrat, mjetet, vizionin e Da’ves, moralin e daiut, trajtimin e meduvvit (audiencës)... • “Lehtësoni e mos vështirësoni!” (Buhariu dhe Muslimi)Metodologjia në Dave: • “Ti po shkon tek një grup, që janë ithtarë të librit (të krishterë), andaj le të jetë gjëja e parë që i thërret në të adhurimi për Allahun...” (Buhariu dhe Muslimi) Trajtimi i audiencës: • “Që Allahu ta udhëzojë nëpërmjet teje një njeri është më mirë se ta kesh pasurinë më të çmuar të kësaj bote.” (Buhariu dhe Muslimi) Shpërblimi për Daiun:
  6. 6. Sireja pejgamberike Rëndësia e Sires Është ana praktike e Sunnetit. Rëndësia e saj qëndron në zgjidhjet që ofron për Daiun. Duke qenë se jeta njëzetetrevjeçare e Muhammedit a.s., në davet përfshin gjëra të shumta, studiuesit kanë përshkruar rëndësinë e kësaj reference nga kjo perspektivë, respektivisht se si nuk ka situatë në të cilën gjendet ai e të mos ketë një zgjidhje nga Sireja. Sireja ofron shembullin e Muhammedit a.s., në Davet, gjëja që më së shumti na duhet neve, thirrësve. Në fakt, Sireja është përmbledhje historike, të cilën Da’veja e shfrytëzon për të përfituar profesionalisht. Sa për shembull, disa studiues kanë marrë Betejën e Bedrit dhe kanë bërë krahasime se si trajtohet nga të dyja fushat:
  7. 7. Beteja e Bedrit Sipas Sires • Shkaqet që çuan në këtë betejë • Përgatitja për këtë betejë • Detaje nga beteja: numri i pjesëmarrësve, vendi i betejës, viktimat nga të dyja palët • Epilogu i betejës Sipas Da’ves • Ndihma e Allahut për besimtarët • Rëndësia e faktorit shpirtëror në fitimin e betejave – beteja tjetër, e Uhudit, u humb, edhe pse forca ushtarake e fizike nuk mungoi • U vranë disa koka të qafirëve për tua hapur rrugën të dobëtëve (kategori audience sipas Da’ves) për ta pranuar Islamin.
  8. 8. Kritere të aplikimit të Sires në Dave Sireja Saktësia në transmetime Marrja në kosndieratë e elementit periodik në Sire Interpretimi i duhur i gjërave kader në jetën e Pejgamberit a.s.
  9. 9. Sireja e Hulefai Rrashidinëve Ebu Bekri, Omeri, Uthmani dhe Aliu r.a., janë shokët më të dalluar të Muhammedit a.s. Kjo bën që praktikat e tyre të jenë traditë që pasohet, madje edhe me tekst. Pejgamebri a.s., na ka porositur: “...mbahuni për Sunnetit tim dhe sunnetit të hulefai rrashidinëve...” [Ebu Davudi] Nga kjo perspektivë, fjalët dhe veprimtaria e tyre është më shumë se përvojë. Përvoja ngel përpjekje që mund të mos pranohet ndërsa praktika e këtyre Sahabeve është sunnet që pasohet. Në vazhdim disa shembuj: Ebu Bekri r.a. Omeri r.a. Uthmani r.a. Aliu r.a. 1. Mbajtja për Kur’anit dhe Sunnetit 2. Vendosmëria 3. Strategjia 1. Mbajtja për Kur’anit dhe Sunnetit 2. Ndryshimi administrativ 1. Strategjia 2. Trajtimi i audiencës 3. Praktika 1. Urtësia 2. Trajtimi i audiencës 3. Praktika
  10. 10. Përvojat e dijetarëve Referencë tjetër me rëndësi në Da’ven Islame është dhe përvoja e dijetarëve dhe thirrësve të dalluar. Nisur nga pozita që dijetarët kanë në fe (Dijetarët janë trashëgimtarë të Pejgamberëve...) atëherë ata janë shembuj me të cilët zhvillohet aktiviteti da’vetik. Rëndësia e tyre është e madhe. Ata shërbejnë si referencë për të kuptuar burimet paraprake. Kjo është porosi në vete për të qëndruar me dijetarë dhe thirrës të dalluar. Por, përderisa janë njerëz, ka disa kritere që duhet marrë parasysh: • Ata janë njerëz dhe mund të gabojnë andaj jo secila përvojë shërben për da’ve • Nga kjo perspektivë, përvojat që nuk përputhen me Kur’anin dhe Sunnetin, refuzohen

