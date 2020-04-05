Regulation CF provides an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act for certain crowdfunding transactions. To qualify for this exemption, the transactions must meet specific requirements, including limits on the dollar amount of the securities that may be sold by an issuer and the dollar amount that may be invested by an individual in a 12-month period. It also must be conducted through a registered intermediary that complies with specified requirements. These intermediaries are called “funding portals.” Title III also provides limitations on who may rely on the exemption and establishes specific liability provisions for material misstatements or omissions in connection with Section 4(a)(6)-exempt transactions.