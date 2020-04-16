[DevSecOps Live] DevSecOps: Challenges and Opportunities

In this Practical DevSecOps's DevSecOps Live online meetup, you’ll learn DevSecOps Challenges and Opportunities.



Join Mohan Yelnadu, head of application security at Prudential Insurance on his DevSecOps Journey.



He will cover DevSecOps challenges he has faced and how he converted them into opportunities.



He will cover the following as part of the session.

DevSecOps Challenges.

DevSecOps Opportunities.

Converting Challenges into Opportunities.

Quick wins and lessons learned.

… and more useful takeaways!