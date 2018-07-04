Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks M...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks B...
read to this highly entertaining book series and to reading in general."--Chicago Parent “Osborne's soothing, beautifully ...
Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks W...
Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks D...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks

4 views

Published on

Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks

  1. 1. Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks Books 1-8 of the New York Times bestselling Magic Tree House series plus an interview with Mary Pope Osborne! Meet Jack and Annie! Jack and his younger sister, Annie, are just regular kids. But when they discover a tree house in the woods, something magical happens. In books 1-4, Jack and Annie are whisked back in time to the Age of Dinosaurs, a medieval castle, ancient pyramids, and treasure-seeking pirates. In books 5-8, Jack and Annie's friend, Morgan le Fay, is in trouble! They must find four "M" things to free her from a spell. Their adventures take them to meet a ninja master in ancient Japan, flee a crocodile on the Amazon River, discover the cave people of the Ice Age, and blast off to the moon in the future. It's a difficult and dangerous mission, but Jack and Annie will do anything to save a friend! Audiobooks in this set include: Dinosaurs Before Dark (#1), The Knight at Dawn (#2), Mummies in the Morning (#3), Pirates Past Noon (#4), Night of the Ninjas (#5), Afternoon on the Amazon (#6), Sunset of the Sabertooth (#7), and Midnight on the Moon (#8). Mary Pope Osborne brings together just the right combination of history, magic, and fast-paced adventure to satisfy kids, parents, teachers, and librarians all over the world with her New York Times bestselling series. "Osborne's narration is low-key and well-paced. A great way to introduce children who are reluctant readers or can't yet
  4. 4. read to this highly entertaining book series and to reading in general."--Chicago Parent “Osborne's soothing, beautifully articulated voice and knack for characterization are reliably pleasing."—AudioFile
  5. 5. Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks Written By: Mary Pope Osborne. Narrated By: Mary Pope Osborne Publisher: Listening Library (Audio) Date: September 2011 Duration: 6 hours 1 minutes
  6. 6. Magic Tree House Collection Audiobook Free | Magic Tree House Collection ( online books ) : free downloadable audiobooks Download Full Version Magic Tree House Collection Audio OR Get now

×