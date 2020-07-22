Successfully reported this slideshow.
EPISTEMOLOGÍA
¿Qué es la epistemología? Disciplina que analiza cómo surge, se genera y se valida el conocimiento de las ciencias Mario B...
EPISTEMOLOGÍA: Rama de la Filosofía que intenta dar respuesta a los interrogantes: ¿qué es la ciencia?, ¿cómo se conoce?, ...
Epistemología deriva de dos vocablos griegos: Episteme y Logos Episteme: ciencia o conocimiento científico, utilizado por ...
¿Qué estudia la epistemología? • Estudia el origen, la estructura, los métodos y la validez del conocimiento y el grado de...
Se plantea cinco problemas: 1. ¿Puede el sujeto aprender del objeto? 2. ¿Es la razón o la experiencia la fuente de conocim...
Ramas de la epistemología • Lógica de las ciencias • Semántica de las ciencias • Ontología de las ciencias • Axiología de ...
La epistemología se puede clasificar en tres categorías: 1) Metacientíficas, parten de una reflexión sobre las ciencias y ...
Función de la epistemología Su función es analizar los preceptos que se emplean para justificar datos científicos. Factore...
En cada época de la historia existieron escuelas filosóficas que enseñaban sobre epistemología. EDAD MODERNA CONTEMPORÁNEA...
Durante la edad media existieron numerosos problemas filosóficos que rodeaban a la teoría del conocimiento, que fueron:  ...
La filosofía cristiana se plantea la existencia de un nuevo modo de pensar e interpretar el mundo, diferente del anterior,...
Según la teoría del conocimiento se distinguen cuatro elementos de vital importancia:  Sujeto que conoce  Objeto conocid...
En la época contemporánea existe un punto de partida para llegar al conocimiento total: El punto de partida es la OBSERVAC...
En la edad moderna y contemporánea surgieron criterios de la verdad y para la verdad: Los criterios de la Verdad:  Edad M...
Los métodos utilizados por la epistemología en las épocas moderna y contemporánea fueron:  Edad Moderna: Método Empírico ...
Síntesis: epistemología Fuente: Noro, Jorge Eduardo. (2013). “Epistemología” P. 42 en Curso de Epistemología. Material de ...
