Webinar - 2020-03-24 - Build your first Microsoft Teams app using SPFx

Congratulations! You’ve been working hard and you can now master the SharePoint Framework! How awesome would it be if the skills you developed could be reused in other emerging and bleeding-edge technologies? Like MS Teams? Your wishes just came true as it’s now absolutely possible to leverage the same SPFx toolchain to build great apps within Microsoft Teams! Come learn the basics of a Microsoft Teams App and how you can use the SharePoint Framework to build your next big application!



Benefits of Attending this Webinar:



-Get the roadmap to transfer your SPFx skills to Teams

-Leverage a new integration opportunity in MS Teams

-Understand how powerful SPFx is for multiple types of projects