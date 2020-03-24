Webinar - 2020-03-24 - Build your first Microsoft Teams app using SPFx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SharePoint Office 365 Microsoft Teams Build your first MicrosoftTeams App using SPFx
Hi! I’m Seb! @sebastienlevert | http://www.sebastienlevert.com | Product Lead at
Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform
Extensible Platform Bots Help users get tasks done in calls, conversations and online meetings Connectors Post rich update...
Tabs + Teams-aware webpages embedded in Microsoft Teams. + Can be added as part of a channel inside a team, a group chat o...
Bots + Enable the Conversation as a service scenarios + Reacting to conversations, acting as an assistant, etc. + Using th...
Messaging Extensions + Interactions with your services through buttons and forms + Fully integrated and native on all plat...
Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams
SharePoint Framework Components
SharePoint Framework + Since SPFx 1.8 + Availability to create Teams Tabs using the same tooling + SPFx 1.10 brought the a...
Make your Web Part available as a Teams tab { // ... "supportedHosts": ["SharePointWebPart", "TeamsTab"], // ... } HelloWo...
Add the required icons + Create a teams folder + Add an icon and an outline image for your app using your web part id + *O...
Bundle and package! gulp bundle gulp package-solution
Syncing it to Microsoft Teams
Magic
What’s the trick? + SharePoint Framewok Teams tabs use a jumpstart page that handles authentication + /_layouts/teamslogon...
Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
Demos
Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
Tips and Tricks
Understanding the Teams Context if (this.context.microsoftTeams) { this.context.microsoftTeams.getContext(context => { thi...
Supporting SP and Teams themes if(this._isRunningInTeams()) { import("./HelloWorld.Teams.module.scss"); if(this.props.team...
Making it event prettier + Use Office UI Fabric for anything that would be consumed through SharePoint and Teams + Use Flu...
Test with the real thing + Don’t just test in the Workbench, test in Teams + The web experience is nice, but sometimes mis...
It can be just about Teams… { // ... "hideFromToolbox": true, // ... } HelloWorldWebPart.json
Resources
Resources + https://github.com/sebastienlevert/sp-dev-fx-webparts/tree/dev/samples/react-graph-calendar + https://docs.mic...
Thank you! @sebastienlevert | http://www.sebastienlevert.com | Product Lead at
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Webinar - 2020-03-24 - Build your first Microsoft Teams app using SPFx

24 views

Published on

Congratulations! You’ve been working hard and you can now master the SharePoint Framework! How awesome would it be if the skills you developed could be reused in other emerging and bleeding-edge technologies? Like MS Teams? Your wishes just came true as it’s now absolutely possible to leverage the same SPFx toolchain to build great apps within Microsoft Teams! Come learn the basics of a Microsoft Teams App and how you can use the SharePoint Framework to build your next big application!

Benefits of Attending this Webinar:

-Get the roadmap to transfer your SPFx skills to Teams
-Leverage a new integration opportunity in MS Teams
-Understand how powerful SPFx is for multiple types of projects

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Webinar - 2020-03-24 - Build your first Microsoft Teams app using SPFx

  1. 1. SharePoint Office 365 Microsoft Teams Build your first MicrosoftTeams App using SPFx
  2. 2. Hi! I’m Seb! @sebastienlevert | http://www.sebastienlevert.com | Product Lead at
  3. 3. Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
  4. 4. Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
  5. 5. Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform
  6. 6. Extensible Platform Bots Help users get tasks done in calls, conversations and online meetings Connectors Post rich updates to channels Apps & Deployment All content across all teams and channels in one place Tabs Surface rich content within Teams Activity feed Engage users via feed notifications Messaging extensions Allow users to query and share rich cards in conversations Calling + Meetings Enhance Calls and online Meeting with Calling and Media bots Microsoft Graph Gateway to your data in Microsoft cloud Conversations Inform & notify Apps Dashboards & tools
  7. 7. Tabs + Teams-aware webpages embedded in Microsoft Teams. + Can be added as part of a channel inside a team, a group chat or as a personal app. + Built as any other webpages and leverages the Microsoft Teams Javascript SDKs
  8. 8. Bots + Enable the Conversation as a service scenarios + Reacting to conversations, acting as an assistant, etc. + Using the Bot Framework and all bots magical features (LUIS, Azure, etc.)
  9. 9. Messaging Extensions + Interactions with your services through buttons and forms + Fully integrated and native on all platforms + Can search, or initiate actions, in any system + Based on the Adaptive Card standard
  10. 10. Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
  11. 11. SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams
  12. 12. SharePoint Framework Components
  13. 13. SharePoint Framework + Since SPFx 1.8 + Availability to create Teams Tabs using the same tooling + SPFx 1.10 brought the availability of personal tabs and native mobile support!
  14. 14. Make your Web Part available as a Teams tab { // ... "supportedHosts": ["SharePointWebPart", "TeamsTab"], // ... } HelloWorldWebPart.json
  15. 15. Add the required icons + Create a teams folder + Add an icon and an outline image for your app using your web part id + *Only required if you have an existing pre SPFx 1.8 web part
  16. 16. Bundle and package! gulp bundle gulp package-solution
  17. 17. Syncing it to Microsoft Teams
  18. 18. Magic
  19. 19. What’s the trick? + SharePoint Framewok Teams tabs use a jumpstart page that handles authentication + /_layouts/teamslogon.aspx?spfx=true&dest={Url} + The web part is hosted on a page that holds “only” a single web part canvas + {Url}/_layouts/15/teamshostedapp.aspx?list={ListId}&id=1&web PartInstanceId={WebPartInstanceId}
  20. 20. Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
  21. 21. Demos
  22. 22. Agenda Tips and Tricks SharePoint Framework and Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams as a Development Platform Demos
  23. 23. Tips and Tricks
  24. 24. Understanding the Teams Context if (this.context.microsoftTeams) { this.context.microsoftTeams.getContext(context => { this._teamsContext = context; resolve(undefined); }); } else { resolve(undefined); } HelloWorldWebPart.ts
  25. 25. Supporting SP and Teams themes if(this._isRunningInTeams()) { import("./HelloWorld.Teams.module.scss"); if(this.props.teamsContext.theme == "dark") { import("./HelloWorld.Teams.Dark.module.scss"); } } HelloWorld.tsx
  26. 26. Making it event prettier + Use Office UI Fabric for anything that would be consumed through SharePoint and Teams + Use Fluent UI (Codename Stardust, codename Semantic UI) if your goal is to deliver a Teams- only SPFx web part
  27. 27. Test with the real thing + Don’t just test in the Workbench, test in Teams + The web experience is nice, but sometimes misleading + Test in your production environment (SSO, Conditional Access, etc.) + Use the Developer preview option
  28. 28. It can be just about Teams… { // ... "hideFromToolbox": true, // ... } HelloWorldWebPart.json
  29. 29. Resources
  30. 30. Resources + https://github.com/sebastienlevert/sp-dev-fx-webparts/tree/dev/samples/react-graph-calendar + https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/sharepoint/dev/spfx/web-parts/get-started/using-web-part-as-ms- teams-tab + https://github.com/SharePoint/sp-dev-training-spfx-teams-dev + https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/fabric + https://microsoft.github.io/fluent-ui-react/ + https://slevert.me/ESPC19-SPFx-Teams
  31. 31. Thank you! @sebastienlevert | http://www.sebastienlevert.com | Product Lead at

×