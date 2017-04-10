Marcos 10: 46-52 46 Depois, foram para Jericó. E, saindo ele de Jericó com seus discípulos e uma grande multidão, Bartimeu...
Quando confiamos jesus muda o nosso quadro

ESBOÇO DE SERMÃO

    1. 1. Marcos 10: 46-52 46 Depois, foram para Jericó. E, saindo ele de Jericó com seus discípulos e uma grande multidão, Bartimeu, o cego, filho de Timeu, estava assentado junto do caminho, mendigando. 47 E, ouvindo que era Jesus de Nazaré, começou a clamar, e a dizer: Jesus, filho de Davi, tem misericórdia de mim. 48 E muitos o repreendiam, para que se calasse; mas ele clamava cada vez mais: Filho de Davi! tem misericórdia de mim. 49 E Jesus, parando, disse que o chamassem; e chamaram o cego, dizendo-lhe: Tem bom ânimo; levanta-te, que ele te chama. 50 E ele, lançando de si a sua capa, levantou-se, e foi ter com Jesus. 51 E Jesus, falando, disse-lhe: Que queres que te faça? E o cego lhe disse: Mestre, que eu tenha vista. 52 E Jesus lhe disse: Vai, a tua fé te salvou. E logo viu, e seguiu a Jesus pelo caminho.
    2. 2. CEGO, MENDIGO SEM OCUPAÇÃO ASSIM BAR TIMEU ERA VISTO PELO EVANGELISTA MARCOS E PELAS PESSOAS.
    3. 3. SE FOSSEMOS PERSONAGEM PARA UM LIVRO COMO SERIA DESCRITO A NOSSA VIDA? Cego, Mendigo, Sem Ocupação como Bar Timeu Ou....
    4. 4. 1)Como está minha visão de Deus? 2)Sei da minha posição no Reino de Deus? 3)Qual te sido minha ocupação?
    5. 5. 1) Como os outros te veêm? 2) Como você se vê? 3) Como Deus te vê? Já parou e pensou nisto?
    6. 6. Bar Timeu como todos em Israel tinham ouvido falar de Jesus, sua mensagem e seus feitos eram anunciados em todos os cantos
    7. 7. E ouvindo que era Jesus 1) Ascendeu sua esperança – aumentou sua fé 2) Não parou de Clamar – venceu as adversidades 3) Mostrou gratidão - seguiu Jesus
    8. 8. QUANDO CONFIAMOS DEUS MUDA O NOSSO QUADRO Não era mais cego Não estava mais mendigando a beira do caminha Ocupou – se das coisas do Reino Jesus continua a mudar historias È preciso acreditar Vencer as adversidades pelo Clamor Pois Ele ouve e responde

    ×