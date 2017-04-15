Pascoa e seu simbolismo

Verdadeiro Sentido da Páscoa (Pêssach) Páscoa é a festa que marca o início do calendário bíblico de Israel e delimita as d...
Como os antigos judeus comemoravam esta data?
Segundo Ex capítulo 12, Páscoa deveria ser celebrada com um jantar familiar, onde um Cordeiro seria assado e comido por to...
Existem adereços especiais que nos ajudam a ver como a Páscoa era comemorada?
Estes elementos que faziam parte da Páscoa judaica, cada um tinha um significado especial. O Cordeiro Pascal: Lembrava a p...
Os Pães Asmos: Lembravam a saída urgente de Israel da terra do Egito. Esses pães asmos também representavam a separação en...
Água Salgada: Lembrava as lágrimas salgadas derramadas pelos israelitas durante os seus anos de escravidão no Egito.
Ervas Amargas (hb marór): Lembravam as amarguras da escravidão no Egito (Núm 9.11).
A Sopa de Frutas (hb charoshet): Lembrava a massa de tijolos que os filhos de Israel tinham de preparar na terra do Egito ...
1. E vos «tirarei» de debaixo da carga dos egípcios. 2. E vos «livrarei» da sua servidão. 3. E vos «resgatarei» com braços...
A forma como desde o século VI a.C. os judeus celebram a Festa de Páscoa é praticamente a mesma de hoje. Na mesa temos um ...
Os Judeus (sejam eles crentes em Yeshua ou não), celebram esta festa da forma descrita acima pois ela é um estatuto perpét...
Ovo de páscoa… pode? A Páscoa Cristã, oficializada pelos pais da Igreja Católica no séc IV d.C., foi instituída com o intu...
Páscoa, Festa Judaica, Cristã ou Pagã?
Portanto, ninguém vos julgue pelo comer, ou pelo beber, ou por causa dos dias de festa, ou da lua nova, ou dos sábados, qu...
Em primeiro lugar, é necessário esclarecer que a idéia dos coelhos que botam ovos de chocolate é de origem pagã. Este cost...
Por fim, vale realçar que semelhante ao Natal, a festa da Páscoa além de absorver idéias errôneas e idólatras do paganismo...
  1. 1. Verdadeiro Sentido da Páscoa (Pêssach) Páscoa é a festa que marca o início do calendário bíblico de Israel e delimita as datas de todas as outras festas na Bíblia. Páscoa (Pêssarr, em hebraico) significa literalmente “passagem” (pois o Senhor “passou” sobre as casas dos filhos de Israel, poupando-os. Ex 12:27). É uma FESTA instituída por Deus como um memorial para que os filhos de Israel jamais se esquecessem que foram escravos no Egito, e que o próprio Deus os libertou com mão poderosa, trazendo juízo sobre os deuses do Egito e sobre Faraó. (Ex 12). Páscoa fala de memória, de identidade.
  2. 2. Como os antigos judeus comemoravam esta data?
  3. 3. Segundo Ex capítulo 12, Páscoa deveria ser celebrada com um jantar familiar, onde um Cordeiro seria assado e comido por todos. O jantar também deveria ter o pão asmo ou sem fermento (matzá, em hebraico) e ervas amargas. O pão sem fermento nos ajuda a lembrar que na noite da Páscoa no Egito, comemos às pressas e o pão não teve tempo de fermentar. As ervas amargas nos lembram de como nossa vida era amarga quando éramos escravos de Faraó. Por volta do ano 550 a.C., os judeus criaram uma seqüência para o jantar (chamada de Hagadá), que incluía o RELATO do Êxodo, os 4 cálices de vinho e o Charosset (pasta doce). A intenção do mandamento (Ex 12:26) é que TODOS os membros da família participem das narrativas e da liturgia, e que a festa seja uma ferramenta DIDÁTICA para se ensinar às crianças sobre como o Senhor nos libertou com mão forte do Egito. Yeshua, quando celebrou seu último jantar de Páscoa com os discípulos, seguiu exatamente a tradição judaica vigente em sua época e até os dias de hoje. Ele utilizou quase todos os elementos e a seqüência que temos hoje nos lares judaicos. Não apenas isso, mas ele utilizou parte da tradição criada no séc VI a.C. para institucionalizar a Santa Ceia (um Kidush com simbolismo mais rico).
  4. 4. Existem adereços especiais que nos ajudam a ver como a Páscoa era comemorada?
  5. 5. Estes elementos que faziam parte da Páscoa judaica, cada um tinha um significado especial. O Cordeiro Pascal: Lembrava a proteção, o livramento dos primogênitos da casa dos filhos de Israel, quando cada família israelita aspergiu o sangue do cordeiro nas ombreiras e na verga da porta. Era uma lembrança e uma comemoração deste maravilhoso livramento (ver Êx 12).
  6. 6. Os Pães Asmos: Lembravam a saída urgente de Israel da terra do Egito. Esses pães asmos também representavam a separação entre os israelitas redimidos e o Egito. Também chamado de «pão de aflição», que representava os sofrimentos dos filhos de Israel (Êx 12.15,34,39, Deut 16.3)
  7. 7. Água Salgada: Lembrava as lágrimas salgadas derramadas pelos israelitas durante os seus anos de escravidão no Egito.
  8. 8. Ervas Amargas (hb marór): Lembravam as amarguras da escravidão no Egito (Núm 9.11).
  9. 9. A Sopa de Frutas (hb charoshet): Lembrava a massa de tijolos que os filhos de Israel tinham de preparar na terra do Egito (Êx 5.6-19).
  10. 10. 1. E vos «tirarei» de debaixo da carga dos egípcios. 2. E vos «livrarei» da sua servidão. 3. E vos «resgatarei» com braços estendidos e grandes juízos. 4. E vos «tomarei» por meu povo. Quatro Cálices (copos) de Vinho: Lembravam as «quatro promessas» de Êxodo 6.6,7. Conforme acima mencionado, empregavam-se «quatro cálices» de vinho misturado com água que a Bíblia nada diz. Segundo a tradição judaica, tomam-se «quatro cálices» de vinho porque a Bíblia usa quatro verbos diferentes para descrever o drama da redenção do cativeiro do Egito. As quatro citações à redenção podem ser encontradas no livro de Êxodo, capítulo 6 e versículos 6 e 7.
  11. 11. A forma como desde o século VI a.C. os judeus celebram a Festa de Páscoa é praticamente a mesma de hoje. Na mesa temos um prato especial chamado “Keará”. Nele dispomos os elementos do jantar: Beitsá (um ovo cozido que representa a oferta de Páscoa feita no Templo – Chaguigá), o Zerôa (um osso de cordeiro que representa o Cordeiro Pascal – nos lares judaicos tradicionais não se come cordeiro em luto à destruição do Templo), as ERVAS Amargas (Karpás: batada cozida ou cebola – que representa o duro trabalho dos hebreus no Egito; o Marôr: gengibre; e o Chazêret: salsão), e o Charôsset (uma pasta doce que se assemelha a um barro – lembrando do barro que os filhos de Israel amassavam no Egito para fazerem tijolos). Além dos elementos do PRATO KEARÁ, temos também TRÊS pães ásmos e 5 cálices de vinho – cada um com um simbolismo diferente.
  12. 12. Os Judeus (sejam eles crentes em Yeshua ou não), celebram esta festa da forma descrita acima pois ela é um estatuto perpétuo (Ex 12:14). Para os judeus crentes, esta festa é ainda mais especial, pois Yeshua é o nosso Cordeiro Pascal. Mas e os cristãos não- judeus? Temos provas históricas que a Igreja, até meados do séc IVd.C., celebrava a Festa de Páscoa como os judeus (com pães asmos e no dia 14 de Nissan) – I Co 5:8 e Cl 2:16. Algumas obras Patrísticas também atestam a mesma coisa (Peri Pascha – Melito de Sardes – séc II d.C.). Como as famílias devem hoje celebrar esta data?
  13. 13. Ovo de páscoa… pode? A Páscoa Cristã, oficializada pelos pais da Igreja Católica no séc IV d.C., foi instituída com o intuito de substituir a Páscoa celebrada por Yeshua e pela Igreja até então. Nos países de língua anglo-saxônica a páscoa cristã é conhecida como “Easter”, mas nos países de língua latina a palavra “Páscoa” foi mantida como uma transliteração da palavra “Pêssach”, em hebraico). O nome “Easter” é proveniente de uma festividade de primavera celebrada por Assírios, Babilônios (e posteriormente Celtas), em adoração a deusa Ishtar (ou Oestre no mundo nórdico). Esta era a deusa da fertilidade, daí ovos e coelhos eram usados como simbolismos. Em outras palavras, qualquer historiador ou qualquer enciclopédia atestará que a origem do ovo é pagã. Se temos a verdadeira Páscoa que era celebrada por Yeshua, pelos apóstolos e pela Igreja até o séc. VI d.C, porque deveríamos adotar costumes pagãos em nossas casas? Será que Yeshua endossaria a troca de ovos enfeitados e coelhos de chocolates? Que cada discípulo de Cristo verdadeiro saiba discernir a Fé que vive e ensina à seus filhos.
  14. 14. Páscoa, Festa Judaica, Cristã ou Pagã?
  15. 15. Portanto, ninguém vos julgue pelo comer, ou pelo beber, ou por causa dos dias de festa, ou da lua nova, ou dos sábados, que são sombras das coisas futuras, mas o corpo é de Cristo. Colossenses 2:16-17
  16. 16. Em primeiro lugar, é necessário esclarecer que a idéia dos coelhos que botam ovos de chocolate é de origem pagã. Este costume é uma alusão a antigos rituais pagãos relacionados à deusa da fertilidade e do renascimento da mitologia anglo-saxã. A idéia original no paganismo está relacionada à sorte que uma lebre sacrificada poderia trazer em suas entranhas. Acompanhadas do ritual de previsão do futuro, sacerdotisas pagãs ministravam a tal benção ligada à prosperidade. Em segundo lugar, a festa da páscoa judaica está relacionada não diretamente a saída do povo judeu do Egito, mas sim ao livramento da praga da morte dos primogênitos, razão esta que levou Faraó a aceitar a saída do povo de Deus de sua servidão que já permanecia 400 anos. A palavra páscoa, original hebraico – “pesah” – significa: pular além da marca, passar por cima ou poupar, desta maneira o cordeiro perfeito proposto por Deus para sacrifício era uma tipologia a respeito da promessa do Messias. Em terceiro lugar, a festa da páscoa cristã deveria estar relacionada à correta interpretação bíblica da tipologia do livramento do povo judeu da praga da morte dos primogênitos e por conseqUência sua libertação da escravidão de Faraó. Tratando- se de uma sombra, o sacrifício do cordeiro aponta para a mensagem reconhecedora de João Batista que apontou para Jesus e disse: “Eis aí o cordeiro de Deus que tira o pecado do mundo” – João 1:29
  17. 17. Por fim, vale realçar que semelhante ao Natal, a festa da Páscoa além de absorver idéias errôneas e idólatras do paganismo, apagam a memória correta da razão do nascimento e morte de nosso Salvador. Como podemos observar as chamadas datas de feriados religiosos em nosso país não contribuem em nada para o exercício da fé cristã bíblica, além de ser objeto de manipulação para o consumismo e os interesses capitalistas. Cabe a nós, que pela graça de Deus alcançamos a liberdade em Cristo, anunciarmos que Ele é o nosso Cordeiro pascal e que Ele morreu em nosso lugar, como um substituto voluntário para que por meio Dele tenhamos a vida eterna.

