Família Restaurada por Deus
Família restaurada por deus
  2. 2. A oração de Paulo pelos efésios Por causa disto me ponho de joelhos perante o Pai de nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo, Do qual toda a família nos céus e na terra toma o nome, Para que, segundo as riquezas da sua glória, vos conceda que sejais corroborados com poder pelo seu Espírito no homem interior; Para que Cristo habite pela fé nos vossos corações; a fim de, estando arraigados e fundados em amor, Poderdes perfeitamente compreender, com todos os santos, qual seja a largura, e o comprimento, e a altura, e a profundidade, E conhecer o amor de Cristo, que excede todo o entendimento, para que sejais cheios de toda a plenitude de Deus. Ora, àquele que é poderoso para fazer tudo muito mais abundantemente além daquilo que pedimos ou pensamos, segundo o poder que em nós opera, A esse glória na igreja, por Jesus Cristo, em todas as gerações, para todo o sempre. Amém. Efésios 3: 14 - 21
  3. 3. Se você passar por uma guerra no trabalho, mas tiver paz quando chegar em casa, será um ser humano feliz. Mas, se você tiver alegria fora de casa e viver uma guerra na sua família, a infelicidade será sua amiga. Augusto Cury
  4. 4. Esta é a segunda oração de Paulo pelos efésios, e tal como a anterior em Ef. 1, relaciona-se principalmente com seu bem- estar espiritual. Enquanto a primeira oração se centraliza no conhecimento, esta focaliza o amor. Por esta causa. Isto retoma o pensamento começado em 3:1. Evidentemente o pensamento principal deste capítulo é a oração, e 3:2-13 é explanatório. Me ponho de joelhos. Embora as Escrituras não indiquem nenhuma posição corporal necessária à oração, o pôr-se de joelhos indica sincera reverência.
  5. 5. Toda a família. Há duas possíveis explicações para isto. Alguns preferem cada família, com a idéia de que o conceito de família ou paternidade vem de Deus. Isto é verdade, é claro, embora menos comum. Gramaticalmente a outra explicação parece encaixar-se melhor no contexto das Escrituras de um modo geral; isto é, toda a família. A expressão tanto no céu como sobre a terra parece favorecê- la. Isto é, toda a família dos redimidos – aqueles que já partiram e aqueles que Efésios ainda estão vivos aqui na terra – têm um só Pai, que é o Pai de nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo.
  6. 6. Segundo a riqueza. Novamente a referência à abundância do que temos de Deus (cons. 1:7; 2:4; Fp. 4:19). Que sejais fortalecidos com poder. Paralelo da outra oração, a qual muito falou sobre o poder de Deus. Mediante o seu Espírito. O Espírito é o agente da Deidade, aplicando-nos a redenção. No homem interior. Isto é, nossa parte imaterial, a verdadeira personalidade. E assim habite Cristo. Não meramente viva, mas esteja em sua casa – habite. Disso é que cada cristão precisa sempre, não orar que Cristo entre pela primeira vez, pois Ele já habita em cada crente, mas, que esteja à vontade no sentido de que o crente já Lhe entregou toda a sua vida. Estando vós arraigados e alicerçados em amor. Uma metáfora mista referindo-se àquilo que foi plantado e àquilo que foi edificado (cons. Cl. 2:2, mais ou menos paralelo a esta passagem).
  7. 7. A fim de poderdes compreender, com todos os santos. Um conhecimento que todo crente deve ter. Qual é a largura, e o comprimento, e a altura, e a profundidade. Esse tipo de conhecimento deveria crescer continuamente, pois caso contrário jamais poderíamos medir essas dimensões. Conhecer o amor de Cristo, que excede todo entendimento. Algumas coisas não podemos conhecer inteiramente; freqüentemente temos experiências que não podemos entender ou explicar. Entretanto, a mesma raiz foi usada aqui no infinitivo e no substantivo, e a idéia parece ser de conhecer aquilo que é essencialmente impossível de conhecer – e conhecê-lO o suficiente para nos regozijarmos nEle. Tomados de toda a plenitude de Deus. Deus é infinito e nós somos finitos. Isto é um paradoxo, é claro, mas é uma tentativa de transmitir através da linguagem aquilo que significa algo para nós. superabundância da graça colocada à nossa disposição pelo Pai celestial. através de nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo
  8. 8. Esta plenitude torna a ser descrita na bênção que introduz o final da primeira grande divisão desta epístola. Ora, àquele. É claro que o verbo e o predicado estão no versículo seguinte. Poderoso. Não há limite para o que Deus pode fazer. Infinitamente mais. Os superlativos se amontoam uns sobre os outros a fim de nos impressionar com esta verdade. Tudo quanto pedimos, ou pensamos. Somos geralmente limitados em nosso pedir, achando que Deus não fará determinada coisa por nós. Ele é capaz de fazer muito mais do que pedimos; na verdade, mais até do que podemos imaginar. E Ele o faz conforme o seu poder que opera em nós. Isto é, fomos fortalecidos pelo Seu Espírito. Consequentemente, este poder está sendo ativado em nós.
  9. 9. A ele seja a glória pode ser tomado como uma declaração – a Ele é a glória; ou como uma sentença imperativa – a ele seja a glória. Na igreja. A glória de Deus está sendo manifesta por toda a eternidade no corpo que Ele redimiu. Por todas as gerações, para todo o sempre. Literalmente, por todas as gerações, pelo século dos séculos. Uma expressão muito forte para a eternidade. Com esta oração e bênção Paulo conclui esta porção da epístola, que nos fala sobre o que Deus fez por nós e sobre a nossa posição em Cristo.

