Homework five

dialogo en ingles usando diferentes ocupaciones y trabajos

  1. 1. UNIVERSITY NATIONAL OF UCAYALI FACULTY OF EDUCATION AND SOCIAL SCIENCES FULL NAME: SAULO SEBASTIAN REATEGUI MELENDEZ TEACHER: DR. EDWIN VARGAS CHICHIPE CYCLE AND SPECIALTY: lll CYCLE, ENGLISH LANGUAGE SPECIALTY
  2. 2. HOMEWORK V: MAKE A DIALOGUE USING DIFFERENTS OCCUPATIONS AND JOBS
  3. 3. DIALOGUE Luana: Hi Luciana, how are you? Luciana: Hi Luana, i am well and you? you know what career you are going to study when you enter the university Luana: hadn't thought of that yet, There are many interesting professions nowadays, right Luciana? Luciana: Yes, I want to be an accountant when I grow up. Luana: It's an interesting occupation. Tell me, what does your dad do? Luciana: He is a civil engineer. He is very intelligent. Luana: Where does he work? Luciana: He works in a construction company. And your mom, Luana? Luana: My mom works as a doctor in a hospital. Luciana: That's a heavy job. Luana: Yes, but she likes to take care of other people. Luciana: That's great! What does your dad do? Luana: Well, he's a photographer and he's very good at his job. Luciana: That sounds interesting, well it was a pleasure to talk to you friend, I hope that soon you will decide what to study because time flies by and decisions have to be made now... Luana: I know friend, take care of yourself, I hope to see you soon Luciana: ok, bye i love you my dear friend..

