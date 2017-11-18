FORO ROMANO
INTEGRANTES: JUAN DAVID LAMPREA OCAMPO 612012058 DANIELA ALEJANDRA TORRES 6120172062 LAURA CAMILA PLAZA GÓMEZ 6120172061 J...
PASOS DE LA ABSTRACCIÓN:
IDENTIFICACION DE UN OBJETO: Por medio de la maqueta representamos el Foro Romano, caracterizado por ser el centro o nucle...
COMPARACION: Luego de consultar imágenes respectivas al tema y teniendo en cuenta el material complementario en la platafo...
FORO PRINCIPAL:
FOROS SECUNDARIOS
ACTIVIDADES
ABSTRACCION DE LA CIUDAD:
IDEA CENTRAL: Realizar una maqueta abstracta acerca del foro romano, representando características propias de este. Como lo son todas las actividades que se realizaban allí.
COMPOSICION APARTIR DE LA IDEA CENTRAL: Realizamos la maqueta basada en la idea común. Generando la forma básica de un for...
MATERIALES: • CARTON PAJA • CARTULINA DE COLORES • MARCADORES • SILICONA LIQUIDA
ciudades hipodamicas

Published in: Education
  1. 1. FORO ROMANO
  2. 2. INTEGRANTES: JUAN DAVID LAMPREA OCAMPO 612012058 DANIELA ALEJANDRA TORRES 6120172062 LAURA CAMILA PLAZA GÓMEZ 6120172061 JUAN SEBASTIÁN ACOSTA VILLARRAGA 6120172057 JUAN MANUEL GUTIÉRREZ CORREA 6120172054 DANIELA DEL RIO FLÓREZ 9820172013
  4. 4. IDENTIFICACION DE UN OBJETO: Por medio de la maqueta representamos el Foro Romano, caracterizado por ser el centro o nucleo de la sociedad. En este se realizaban diferentes actividades de carácter social, es decir la socialización de ideas políticas y militares del imperio; a si como también actividades como el comercio, los negocios, la prostitución y la religión.
  5. 5. COMPARACION: Luego de consultar imágenes respectivas al tema y teniendo en cuenta el material complementario en la plataforma sumado a esto la explicación de la clase, realizamos una maqueta abstracta del foro romano.
  10. 10. IDEA CENTRAL: Realizar una maqueta abstracta acerca del foro romano, representando características propias de este. Como lo son todas las actividades que se realizaban allí.
  11. 11. COMPOSICION APARTIR DE LA IDEA CENTRAL: Realizamos la maqueta basada en la idea común. Generando la forma básica de un foro rodeado de otros foros, los cuales eran secundarios puesto que se realizaban actividades limitadas como el comercio de la pesca y el agro. El foro principal en el cual se realizaban la mayoría de actividades se encuentra en el centro de la composición.
  12. 12. MATERIALES: • CARTON PAJA • CARTULINA DE COLORES • MARCADORES • SILICONA LIQUIDA

