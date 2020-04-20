Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFERENCIAS: • Uglietti, C., Gabrielli, P., Cooke, C. A., Vallelonga, P. y Thompson, L. G. (2015). “Widespread pollution o...
JULIO CESAR TURBAY AYALA OLGA LUICA TORRES CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE JUAN SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ VERA GRADO: 10-01 El amor esta ...
  1. 1. CONTAMINANTES DEL AIRE
  2. 2. ORIGENES DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN AMERICA DEL SUR Greta Thunberg:En huelga por el clima. Todo empieza a mediados del siglo XVIII antes de la revolución industrial, en el momento de la colonización, un bloque de hielo de gran altitud en el glaciar Quelccaya de los Andes peruanos, ha aparecido la evidencia más temprana de contaminación atmosférica, esto los lleva a la búsqueda de este suceso en la cual encuentran que por las excavaciones en las minas de plata que suelta el polvo de plomo que viaja y llegue a este lugar causando estos daños.
  3. 3. PRINCIPALES CONTAMINACIÓN EN EL AIRE Encontramos unos contaminantes muy específicos que son tanto producidos por el ser humano, la naturaleza y que así mismo hacen daño al ser vivo en todo el sentido de la palabra. En la lista se encuentra el MONOXIDO DE CARBONO (CO): El CO es un gas que se produce a partir de la combustión a bajas concentraciones de oxígeno, lo que se denomina combustión incompleta, 86% de las emisiones proviene del transporte.
  4. 4. Sheila Watt-Cloutier: Defensora del medio ambiente y de los derechos humanos. PRINCIPALES CONTAMINACIÓN EN EL AIRE Otro contaminante en el grupo del (CO) es la Quema del combustible con el 6% Otros contaminantes del grupo (CO) son los procesos industriales con el 3% y el otro 4% son procesos aun no identificados.
  5. 5. PRINCIPALES CONTAMINACIÓN EN EL AIRE Otro contaminante es el ÓXIDOS DE NITRÓGENO (NO, NO2, NOX): Es una mezcla de dos gases el oxido nítrico (N09 y dióxido de nitrógeno (N02): son gases inorgánicos, el N0 se produce en volumen lo cual se oxido y se combina en N02 en la atmosfera , la cual se genera en el transporte con un 62% luego esta la combustión para generar la energía, mecánica y eléctrica con un 30% y procesos industriales con un 7 %
  6. 6. CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CONTAINACIÓN ANTE LA SALUD Las principales personas por las que son afectadas las personas son las que tienen inconvenientes con su estado de salud las cuales son: . Cardiacos y asmáticos. Ejemplo: El Co compite con el 02 en el torrente sanguíneo lo que produce que no haya una oxigenación regulada para los órganos. “El NO2 causa efectos perjudiciales en los bronquios, puede irritar los pulmones y bajar la resistencia a infecciones respiratorias. Contribuye a la formación de la lluvia ácida, aumenta la concentración de nitratos en suelos y aguas superficiales.”
  7. 7. CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CONTAINACIÓN ANTE LA SALUD
  8. 8. Sunita Narain: Escritora y activista india que utiliza el conocimiento para el cambio. PROCESO DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN EL AIRE
  9. 9. REFERENCIAS: • Uglietti, C., Gabrielli, P., Cooke, C. A., Vallelonga, P. y Thompson, L. G. (2015). “Widespread pollution of the South American atmosphere predates the industrial revolution by 240 y”. PNAS, www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1421119112- https://www.agenciasinc.es/Noticias/La-contaminacion-ambiental-se-inicio-en-America-del- Sur-240-anos-antes-de-la-Revolucion-Industrial • IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry). Organización internacional que es la autoridad reconocida en nomenclatura y terminología química a nivel mundial. Ver Bibliografía. NACAA (National Association of Clean Air Agencies). Asociacion Nacional de las agencias para el aire limpio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency).https://montevideo.gub.uy/areas- tematicas/ambiente/calidad-del-aire/principales-contaminantes-del-aire • https://www.google.com/search?q=proceso+de+contaminaci%C3%B3n+en+el+aire&tbm=isc h&ved=2ahUKEwi064Sr-vfoAhVCVjABHftqDnsQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=proceso+de+contaminaci%C3%B3n+en+el+aire&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzoHC CMQ6gIQJzoECAAQQzoCCAA6BAgjECc6BAgAEB46BAgAEBhQ75MuWLDkLmDp5S5oAXAAeACA AZYCiAHHKpIBBjAuMzAuNJgBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nsAEK&sclient=img&ei=GBWeXrT_ DsKswbkP-9W52Ac&bih=657&biw=1366&safe=active&hl=es#imgrc=JU98Q_lm4CJBSM • http://archivo.ecodes.org/salud-calidad-aire/201302176117/Impactos-sobre-la-salud-de-la- contaminacion-atmosférica
  10. 10. JULIO CESAR TURBAY AYALA OLGA LUICA TORRES CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE JUAN SEBASTIAN RODRIGUEZ VERA GRADO: 10-01 El amor esta en el aire pero aire esta contaminado - Amit Abraham

