Dr. Sebastián Guartazaca Guerrero. Residente de segundo año de Neurocirugía. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA
• El ACM surge como la mayor de las ramas terminales de la arteria carótida interna. • El diámetro de la MCA en sus rangos...
Vasculogénesis del ACM comienza cuando las células mesodérmicas extraembrionarias se diferencian en angioblastos. Los angi...
Hans J. ten Donkelaar • Martin Lammens Akira Hori, Clinical Neuroembryology, Development and Developmental Disorders of th...
Hans J. ten Donkelaar • Martin Lammens Akira Hori, Clinical Neuroembryology, Development and Developmental Disorders of th...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia
1. La revisión histológica del ACM reveló la presencia de láminas elásticas internas bien desarrolladas. 2. Túnica media y...
IDOWU, O. E.; SHOKUNBI, M. T.; MALOMO, A .O. & AKANG, E. E. U. Anomalies, aneurysm and histology of the middle cerebral ar...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia IDOWU, O. E.; SHOKUNBI, M. T.; MALOMO, A .O. & AKANG, E. E. U. Anomalies, aneurysm and ...
• Solo la porción proximal del segmento M1 se encuentra dentro de la cisterna carótida. • Después de pasar la membrana pro...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe A...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe A...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe A...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe A...
Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert...
• La arteria cerebral media presenta ramas: 1. Corticales (orbitaria, frontales, parietales y temporales) 2. Centrales (es...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA El segmento M1: Arterias lenticuloestriadas mediales y laterales. • Cabeza y el cuerpo del núcleo •...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA La arteria cerebral media se bifurca en la cisura de Silvio en 20 a 30%. Se trifurca en aproximadam...
M4: CORTICALES • La mayor de las ramas terminales. • Mayor parte de los hemisferios. • M1: horizontal • M2: insulares • M3...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. ...
• El diámetro promedio del segmento M1 fue de 3.21 mm (rango 2.6–4 mm) y la longitud promedio fue de 23.4 mm (rango 15–38 ...
1. Supralateral al quiasma óptico 2. Inferior SPA 3. Posterior a la división del TO 4. Ramas corticales • Temporopolares, ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aa...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Fronto orbitaria rama de la Art. Pre frontal ant. Neuro anatomia topografica vasc...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Pos central Art. Pre central Art. Fronto orbitaria Art. Pre frontal central Neuro...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteria prefrontal posterior. Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvat...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Precentral Art. Central Art. Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e f...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Classification of Early Branches Classification of Early Branches Arising From the Pre...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Classification of Early Branches Classification of Early Branches Arising From the Pre...
1. El segmento M1 dio lugar a una rama temporal en el 57.5% de los hemisferios. 2. El segmento M1 dio lugar a arterias de ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Patrón de ramificación Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Anatomía y fisiopatología de la enfermedad cerebrovascular a través de imágenes, D...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Anatomía y fisiopatología de la enfermedad cerebrovascular a través de imágenes, D...
Arterias lenticuloestridas: ramas de MCA que ingrese la sustancia perforante anterior (APS) 1. MEDIAL: menos constante, 1-...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 (LLA) Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of...
1. Las (LLA) en número (hasta 20) y en sitios de origen. 2. Cara frontal o ramas corticales de la M1. 3. Sin embargo, 23%,...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L,...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 1. Posterior a su bifurcación. 2. Profundidad de la fosa silviana, en varias bifurcac...
1. El segmento M2 rara vez tienen el mismo diámetro (15%). (Türe et all.) 2. Tronco inferior (temporal) es dominante (50%)...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 variaciones anatomicas Tronco intermedio (Trifurcacion) Origina de la arteria precentr...
• Los M2 dan lugar a 8 a 12 ramas, que surgen principalmente del tronco superior, antes de convertirse en los M3. • El M2 ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria central • Se origina en el tronco de bifurcación anterior. • Tiene una relació...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria Pos central Art. Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Arteria Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangi...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Territorio parietal inferior y temporo occipital Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Territorio parietal inferior y temporo occipital SURCO INTERPARIETAL GIRO SUPRAMARGIN...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporal anterio, media y posterior Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporal anterio, media y posterior Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporo occipital Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafi...
1. Las ramas destinadas a las áreas frontales frontales y temporales cruzan el frente de la ínsula. Las ramas frontales pa...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neuro...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neuro...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aa...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Angiografia Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 • Adyacentes a los opérculos frontoparietal y temporal y se ramifican inferolateralme...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY...
• Sobre la superfice de la corteza cerebral. • En dicho sitio, se han estudiado 9 regiones propuestas por Michotey, et all...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aa...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Li...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Ramas Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Ramas Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, ...
• Profundidad de la vallecula. (ACI) hasta el limen insular (Li), (ACMsM1). • Arterias lenticuloestríadas, las cuales irr...
• Se extiende entre el límen insular y el punto insular posterior, (sM2 ACM). • 6 a 8 (sM2 ACM) tan sólo el 3% de los an...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 relacion con cisterna silviana • La porción posterior o retroinsular de la fosa silvi...
• Es el punto más medial donde la última rama cortical de la ACM (generalmente la arteria angular) gira hacia abajo para s...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana Punto silviano Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Sa...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana triangulo silvio 1. La línea A (línea insular), el límite superi...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana triangulo silvio Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral ...
W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infa...
Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL...
Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL...
Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL...
Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Angiografia Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Spring...
M1(esfenoidal), M2(insular), M3(opercular), M4(parasilviano), M5(terminal) Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiograp...
1. Duplicación/ Fenestración: arteria que sigue un trayecto paralelo ACM, con origen en la arteria carótida interna, Ob...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anom...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anom...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anom...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anom...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebra...
From Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philad...
Isquemia ramas profundas, que son arterias terminales. • Hemiplejía y hemianestesia contralateral. • Hemianopsia homónima ...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DEL TRONCO COMÚN DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M....
OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA SUPERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. • Origina un déficit sensitivo-motor contralateral de predomini...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA SUPERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn,...
• Hemi- o cuadrantanopsia homónima superior contraletaral. • Afasia de tipo Wernicke si se ve afectado el hemisferio domin...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA INFERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn,...
OCLUSIÓN DE LAS RAMAS PROFUNDAS DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. • Hemiplejía contralateral y, en las lesiones extensas, una ...
• Los aneurismas de la arteria cerebral media se pueden clasificar en tres grupos: 1. Proximales (M1As) 2. Bifurcación (Mb...
• La arteria cerebral media (MCA) es un sitio muy común para la formación de aneurismas. • En Finlandia, los aneurismas de...
• La mayoría de los MCAA se encuentran distales al círculo de Willis, y a menudo son de base amplia. • Cuando se rompen, s...
• Falta de circulación colateral, de modo que la oclusión inadvertida de la MCA o una de sus ramas puede provocar infartos...
• Hasta (43%) de los 802 pacientes con MCAA rotos presentaron un ICH que ocupa espacio • Los ICH se observaron con mayor f...
• La hemorragia intraventricular (HIV) se asoció con la ICH en un 15%, y la HIV aislada sin ICH se observó en solo el 5% •...
• (54%) tenían un MCAA como aneurisma asociado y el 46% tenían aneurismas asociados en lugares distintos al MCA. • El aneu...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Leh...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica © Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin L...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Exposicion Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Da...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Exposicion Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Da...
Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani,...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica
• Los aneurismas de la arteria cerebral media (MCA) son los aneurismas más comunes manejados por la reconstrucción microqu...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolvin...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolvin...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolvin...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolvin...
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Variantes anatomicas
ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA
  1. 1. Dr. Sebastián Guartazaca Guerrero. Residente de segundo año de Neurocirugía. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA
  2. 2. • El ACM surge como la mayor de las ramas terminales de la arteria carótida interna. • El diámetro de la MCA en sus rangos de origen (promedio, 3.9 mm), aproximadamente el doble que el de la arteria cerebral anterior. • Entrando en la cisura de Silvio (lateral) donde se divide progresivamente en cuatro segmentos • ACM irrigan superficie lateral del hemisferio, excepto la parte superior del LP y la parte inferior de los LT, LO. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Generalidades Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017 APROXIMACIÓN A LAS ENFERMEDADES CEREBROVASCULARES LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017
  3. 3. Vasculogénesis del ACM comienza cuando las células mesodérmicas extraembrionarias se diferencian en angioblastos. Los angioblastos forman grupos de células angiogénicas, que luego se diferencian en el endotelio de los vasos sanguíneos. El desarrollo del patrón arterial adulto depende de los arcos aórticos. Hay 6 arcos aórticos embrionarios, enumerados en un orden rostral a caudal de 1 a 6 para su estudio y desarrollo. El tercer arco aórtico (ACC), y (ACI) , que dan lugar a las arterias cerebrales medias bilateralmente. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Vasculogenesis Hans J. ten Donkelaar • Martin Lammens Akira Hori, Clinical Neuroembryology, Development and Developmental Disorders of the Human Central Nervous System.
  4. 4. Hans J. ten Donkelaar • Martin Lammens Akira Hori, Clinical Neuroembryology, Development and Developmental Disorders of the Human Central Nervous System. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Vasculogenesis
  5. 5. Hans J. ten Donkelaar • Martin Lammens Akira Hori, Clinical Neuroembryology, Development and Developmental Disorders of the Human Central Nervous System. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Vasculogenesis
  6. 6. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia
  7. 7. 1. La revisión histológica del ACM reveló la presencia de láminas elásticas internas bien desarrolladas. 2. Túnica media y túnica adventicia. 3. Las láminas elásticas externas estaban poco desarrolladas, Cerca de las bifurcaciones. 4. 5. En las bifurcaciones, la túnica media era completamente deficiente siendo reemplazada por la adventicia. 6. La túnica media era ligeramente más gruesa que la adventicia, excepto en los sitios de bifurcación donde la túnica media es completamente deficiente. 7. El grosor promedio de la túnica MCA media en su origen fue de 0.12 mm 8. Túnica adventicia fue de 0.10 mm 9. Túnica adventicia fue más gruesa en las bifurcaciones 0.21 mm. IDOWU, O. E.; SHOKUNBI, M. T.; MALOMO, A .O. & AKANG, E. E. U. Anomalies, aneurysm and histology of the middle cerebral artery Int. J. Morphol.,26(4):1023-1027, 2008. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia
  8. 8. IDOWU, O. E.; SHOKUNBI, M. T.; MALOMO, A .O. & AKANG, E. E. U. Anomalies, aneurysm and histology of the middle cerebral artery Int. J. Morphol.,26(4):1023-1027, 2008. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia
  9. 9. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Histologia IDOWU, O. E.; SHOKUNBI, M. T.; MALOMO, A .O. & AKANG, E. E. U. Anomalies, aneurysm and histology of the middle cerebral artery Int. J. Morphol.,26(4):1023-1027, 2008.
  10. 10. • Solo la porción proximal del segmento M1 se encuentra dentro de la cisterna carótida. • Después de pasar la membrana proximal de Silvio, el M1 entra en el compartimento anterior de la cisterna Silviana • El compartimento posterior de la cisterna silviana se encuentra detrás de las inserciones calcáreas, donde la ACM, hace un giro de casi 90 grados ("el genu de la ACM"). • El compartimento posterior está dividido además en los compartimentos medial y lateral por la membrana silviana intermedia. • Las porciones de MCA que son más difíciles de alcanzar están en el segmento M1 una vez que ha ingresado a la cisterna de Silviana, ya que el espacio cisternal aquí es muy profundo y estrecho. • La otra región difícil es la parte muy distal de la cisterna Silviana, que también es estrecha y existe el riesgo de dañar las ramas corticales de la ACM. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  11. 11. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert L. Rhoton, Jr., M.D., MICROSURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC ANATOMY OF THE SUPRATENTORIAL ARACHNOIDAL MEMBRANES AND CISTERNS, Neurosurgery, Volume 65, Issue 4, October 2009, Pages 644–665, https://doi.org/10.1227/01.NEU.0000351774.81674.32
  12. 12. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert L. Rhoton, Jr., M.D., MICROSURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC ANATOMY OF THE SUPRATENTORIAL ARACHNOIDAL MEMBRANES AND CISTERNS, Neurosurgery, Volume 65, Issue 4, October 2009, Pages 644–665, https://doi.org/10.1227/01.NEU.0000351774.81674.32
  13. 13. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert L. Rhoton, Jr., M.D., MICROSURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC ANATOMY OF THE SUPRATENTORIAL ARACHNOIDAL MEMBRANES AND CISTERNS, Neurosurgery, Volume 65, Issue 4, October 2009, Pages 644–665, https://doi.org/10.1227/01.NEU.0000351774.81674.32
  14. 14. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Cisterna supratentorial Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert L. Rhoton, Jr., M.D., MICROSURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC ANATOMY OF THE SUPRATENTORIAL ARACHNOIDAL MEMBRANES AND CISTERNS, Neurosurgery, Volume 65, Issue 4, October 2009, Pages 644–665, https://doi.org/10.1227/01.NEU.0000351774.81674.32
  15. 15. Kohei Inoue, M.D., Askin Seker, M.D., Shigeyuki Osawa, M.D., Luis Felipe Alencastro, M.D., Toshio Matsushima, M.D., Albert L. Rhoton, Jr., M.D., MICROSURGICAL AND ENDOSCOPIC ANATOMY OF THE SUPRATENTORIAL ARACHNOIDAL MEMBRANES AND CISTERNS, Neurosurgery, Volume 65, Issue 4, October 2009, Pages 644–665, https://doi.org/10.1227/01.NEU.0000351774.81674.32
  16. 16. • La arteria cerebral media presenta ramas: 1. Corticales (orbitaria, frontales, parietales y temporales) 2. Centrales (estriadas). • En la porción insular de la cerebral media se originan tres arterias, ninguna de las cuales presenta ramas: 1. La arteria temporal anterior se distribuye hacia la corteza del lóbulo temporal anterior. 2. La arteria temporal posterior se distribuye hacia la corteza del lóbulo temporal posterior. • Las arterias parietales anterior y posterior se originan en la porción terminal de la cerebral media 1. Anterior: lóbulo parietal anterior 2. Posterior: lóbulo temporal posterior del cerebro. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  17. 17. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  18. 18. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  19. 19. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA El segmento M1: Arterias lenticuloestriadas mediales y laterales. • Cabeza y el cuerpo del núcleo • Caudado, Putamen y el globo pálido • Porciones superiores de la extremidad posterior de la cápsula interna. LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  20. 20. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA La arteria cerebral media se bifurca en la cisura de Silvio en 20 a 30%. Se trifurca en aproximadamente 70% de los individuos. La división superior: frontal y parietal. División inferior: lateral del lóbulo temporal. LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  21. 21. M4: CORTICALES • La mayor de las ramas terminales. • Mayor parte de los hemisferios. • M1: horizontal • M2: insulares • M3: operculares • M4: corticales ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  22. 22. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  23. 23. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.)
  24. 24. • El diámetro promedio del segmento M1 fue de 3.21 mm (rango 2.6–4 mm) y la longitud promedio fue de 23.4 mm (rango 15–38 mm) • Corre lateral y superiormente dentro de la vallécula hasta el ápice insular, donde se forma un genu. El ángulo promedio del genu 97 ̊ (rango 90–130 ̊) • Segmento M1 dentro de la vallecula de Silvio anterosuperior, o posterosuperior. • La demarcación que distingue el segmento M1 del segmento M2 es el genu del MCA. 1. En (57.5%), la bifurcación principal se ubicó en el genu. 2. En (27.5%), la bifurcación principal se localizó 4 a 10 mm distal al genu , 3. En (15%), se ubicó a 5 a 8 mm proximal 4. En (5%), la rama temporal del segmento M1 y (2.5%) la rama frontal es fuerte, que se asemeja claramente a la bifurcación; por lo tanto, se denomina "bifurcación falsa” ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  25. 25. 1. Supralateral al quiasma óptico 2. Inferior SPA 3. Posterior a la división del TO 4. Ramas corticales • Temporopolares, • Frontotemporales • Orbitofrontales) 5. Ramas lenticuloestriadas laterales ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 • Comienza en la cisterna silviana en la bifurcación carotídea. 75% 25% Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
  26. 26. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD (Image courtesy of PA Rubino), www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/lateral-exposure-of-middle-cerebral-artery-in-sylvian-fissure
  27. 27. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  28. 28. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  29. 29. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  30. 30. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Fronto orbitaria rama de la Art. Pre frontal ant. Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  31. 31. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  32. 32. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Pos central Art. Pre central Art. Fronto orbitaria Art. Pre frontal central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  33. 33. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  34. 34. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteria prefrontal posterior. Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  35. 35. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Art. Precentral Art. Central Art. Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  36. 36. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Classification of Early Branches Classification of Early Branches Arising From the Prebifurcation Part of the M1 Segment of the MCA, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD Images courtesy of AL Rhoton, Jr., www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/classification-of-early-branches-arising-from-the-prebifurcation
  37. 37. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Classification of Early Branches Classification of Early Branches Arising From the Prebifurcation Part of the M1 Segment of the MCA, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD Images courtesy of AL Rhoton, Jr., www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/classification-of-early-branches-arising-from-the-prebifurcation
  38. 38. 1. El segmento M1 dio lugar a una rama temporal en el 57.5% de los hemisferios. 2. El segmento M1 dio lugar a arterias de rama temporal y frontal en el 35% de las hemisferios. 3. El segmento M1 dio lugar a una rama frontal en el 2.5% de los hemisferios. 4. El segmento M1 no dio lugar a ramas corticales mayores (solo LLA y arterias uncales) en el 5% ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  39. 39. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Patrón de ramificación Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  40. 40. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  41. 41. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Anatomía y fisiopatología de la enfermedad cerebrovascular a través de imágenes, Dr. Rolando E. Cárdenas s.1, PROSAC, moduo 9 fsciculo 1 2016
  42. 42. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 Anatomía y fisiopatología de la enfermedad cerebrovascular a través de imágenes, Dr. Rolando E. Cárdenas s.1, PROSAC, moduo 9 fsciculo 1 2016
  43. 43. Arterias lenticuloestridas: ramas de MCA que ingrese la sustancia perforante anterior (APS) 1. MEDIAL: menos constante, 1-5 ramas de M1, ingrese APS medial 2. INTERMEDIO: constante, pocas ramas dividiéndose, al menos 1 arteria principal 3. LATERAL: curso constante en forma de S, ingrese parte posterolateral de APS ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 (LLA) Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  44. 44. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 (LLA) Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
  45. 45. 1. Las (LLA) en número (hasta 20) y en sitios de origen. 2. Cara frontal o ramas corticales de la M1. 3. Sin embargo, 23%, LLA de la bifurcación de MCA, M2 o un M2 accesorio. 4. Las adherencias aracnoideas, junto con LLA,, limitan la movilización de M1 en la fisura silviana. 5. La preservación de las ramas M1 es de suma importancia en la terapia oclusiva para M1A. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 (LLA) Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  46. 46. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 LARRY B. GOLDSTEIN 2017 Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.) Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
  47. 47. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 1. Posterior a su bifurcación. 2. Profundidad de la fosa silviana, en varias bifurcaciones consecutivas, que se localizan sobre la ínsula. 3. Se divide en 6-8 ramas insulares que hacen un lazo sobre la ínsula y salen en la superior de la cisura de Silvio. 4. Ocasionalmente, una rama cortical frontal o temporal gruesa del tronco M1 crea una "falsa bifurcación" más proximal Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  48. 48. 1. El segmento M2 rara vez tienen el mismo diámetro (15%). (Türe et all.) 2. Tronco inferior (temporal) es dominante (50%). (Türe et all.) 3. El tronco M2 dominante se bifurcó. Esto dio una impresión de trifurcación en 12.5%, (Türe et all.) 4. Cuadrifurcación se observó en 2.5% cuando ambos M2 se bifurcaron inmediatamente. (Türe et all.) 5. Informaron bifurcación en 66%, trifurcación en 26% y cuadrifurcación en 4%, (Umansky y col.) 6. Informaron bifurcación en 78%, trifurcación en 12% y troncos múltiples en 10% (Gibo et all.) ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  49. 49. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 variaciones anatomicas Tronco intermedio (Trifurcacion) Origina de la arteria precentral (bifurcacion) (superior dominante) Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  50. 50. • Los M2 dan lugar a 8 a 12 ramas, que surgen principalmente del tronco superior, antes de convertirse en los M3. • El M2 superior (frontal) es el origen de las arterias 1. Prefrontal 2. Precentral 3. Central. 4. Parietales anterior y posterior (23%). • Corteza frontal inferior, la corteza opercular frontal y también la corteza en las áreas del surco parietal y central. • El M2 inferior (temporal) es el origen: 1. Temporales posterior y media, 2. Parietales temporo-occipitales, • Corteza temporal media y posterior y las regiones parietales temporo-occipitales, angulares y posteriores. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  51. 51. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  52. 52. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria central • Se origina en el tronco de bifurcación anterior. • Tiene una relación con el surco central de la ínsula. • Pasa sobre el opérculo de rolando y corre casi rectilíneo en el surco central. • Se puede dividir en dos ramas dirigidas a las circunvalaciones: 1. Frontal ascendente 2. Parietal ascendente Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  53. 53. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  54. 54. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteria Pos central Art. Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  55. 55. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Arteria Pos central Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  56. 56. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Territorio parietal inferior y temporo occipital Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  57. 57. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2, Territorio parietal inferior y temporo occipital SURCO INTERPARIETAL GIRO SUPRAMARGINAL GIRO ANGULAR Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  58. 58. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporal anterio, media y posterior Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  59. 59. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporal anterio, media y posterior Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  60. 60. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Temporo occipital Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri, Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018 Art. angular Art. Parietal posterior Art. Temporal Art.temporo occipital
  61. 61. 1. Las ramas destinadas a las áreas frontales frontales y temporales cruzan el frente de la ínsula. Las ramas frontales pasan en giros cortos antes de salir de la ínsula. 2. Las ramas que se distribuyen a las áreas posteriores (occipital parietal y angular y temporal) están dispuestas de acuerdo con el eje largo de la ínsula, las ramas pasan desde las vueltas cortas, desde el surco central y las vueltas largas de la ínsula. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Curso Insular M2-M3 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri ....e tutti i Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  62. 62. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD (Image courtesy of PA Rubino), www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/lateral- exposure-of-middle-cerebral-artery-in-sylvian-fissure
  63. 63. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Cranial Anatomy And Surgical Approaches, Albert L. Rhoton Jr. M.D. Department of Neurological Surgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
  64. 64. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD (Image courtesy of PA Rubino), www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/lateral-exposure-of-middle-cerebral-artery-in-sylvian-fissure
  65. 65. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  66. 66. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Angiografia Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri ....e tutti i Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  67. 67. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 • Adyacentes a los opérculos frontoparietal y temporal y se ramifican inferolateralmente • M3 (opercular) comienzan en los surcos peri- insulares, desde donde se elevan hacia la superficie lateral del cerebro en la superficie de la fisura de Silvio. • Las ramas M3 corren a ambos lados (temporal o frontal) de la cisura de Silvio, generalmente no se cruzan. • Irrigan superficie opercular medial y, en menor medida (25%), el surco perinsular superior o inferior. Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD (Image courtesy of PA Rubino), www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/lateral-exposure-of-middle- cerebral-artery-in-sylvian-fissure Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  68. 68. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  69. 69. • Sobre la superfice de la corteza cerebral. • En dicho sitio, se han estudiado 9 regiones propuestas por Michotey, et all. 1. Arteria orbito-frontal (o fronto-basal lateral). 2. Arterias prefrontales. 3. Arteria precentral (prerolándica), entre los surcos precentral. 4. Arteria del surco central (rolándica), dentro del surco central. 5. Arteria del surco postcentral (parietal anterior), que discurre en el surco poscentral 6. Arteria parietal posterior, discurre en la circunvolución supramarginal. 7. Arteria angular, es la rama que sale de la cisura de Silvio mas posterior 8. Arteria témporo-occipital, en el surco temporal superior. 9. Arterias temporal posterior y temporal media, desde la cisura de Silvio a las Circunvoluciones temporales superior y media ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  70. 70. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Lateral Exposure of Middle Cerebral Artery in Sylvian Fissure, Neurosurgical Atlas, Aaron Cohen Gadol-MD (Image courtesy of PA Rubino), www.neurosurgicalatlas.com/neuroanatomy/lateral-exposure-of-middle-cerebral-artery-in-sylvian-fissure
  71. 71. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri ....e tutti i Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018
  72. 72. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M4 Arteries of the insula,UG ̆UR TÜRE, M.D., M. GAZ ̇I YAS ̧ARGIL, M.D., OSSAMA AL-MEFTY, M.D., AND DIANNE C. H. YAS ̧ARGIL, R.N., Department of Neurosurgery, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas
  73. 73. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Ramas Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  74. 74. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Ramas Surgical Management of Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms, Gustavo Pradilla, Griffin R. Baum, Daniel Louis Barrow Youmans and Winn Neurological Surgery, seventh edition, 2017
  75. 75. • Profundidad de la vallecula. (ACI) hasta el limen insular (Li), (ACMsM1). • Arterias lenticuloestríadas, las cuales irrigan la cápsula interna y núcleos basales. • Dicho segmento M1 también originan una rama cortical denominada arteria temporal anterior. • (ACMsM1) nivel de bifurcación, se presentan el 83% de los aneurismas ACM ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M1 relacion con cisterna silviana Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4
  76. 76. • Se extiende entre el límen insular y el punto insular posterior, (sM2 ACM). • 6 a 8 (sM2 ACM) tan sólo el 3% de los aneurismas ACM Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M2 relacion con cisterna silviana
  77. 77. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Segmento M3 relacion con cisterna silviana • La porción posterior o retroinsular de la fosa silviana es corta y profunda, de 3 a 4.5 cm en promedio. • Cubierta normalmente por el giro supramarginal, los giros temporales tranversos (Heschl) y el giro parietal transverso. Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4
  78. 78. • Es el punto más medial donde la última rama cortical de la ACM (generalmente la arteria angular) gira hacia abajo para salir de la fisura silviana (en la vista AP) • Este punto se aproxima al ápice de la ínsula y representa el límite posterior del surco cerebral lateral. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana Punto silviano Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4
  79. 79. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana Punto silviano Neuro anatomia topografica vascolare e funzionale Salvatore Mangiafico,S, Nappini,N.Limbucci,A.Consoli,L.Renieri ....e tutti i Fellow della nterventistica Neurovascolare AOU Careggi - Firenze 2018 Rama ascendente anterior Rama horizontal anterior Rama Posterior Punto Silviano anterior Giro subcentral Operculo Rolandico
  80. 80. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana triangulo silvio 1. La línea A (línea insular), el límite superior, línea insular superior que une tangencialmente los techos insulares. 2. La línea B está representada por el tronco principal de la arteria cerebral media, es el límite posteroinferior. 3. La linea C límite anterior está determinado por la rama más anterior del complejo frontal ascendente. Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4
  81. 81. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Relacion con cisterna silviana triangulo silvio Anatomía microquirúrgica de la arteria cerebral media y del valle silviano. Juan Manuel Salgado-Camacho1, Joaquín Reyes-Téllez-Girón2, Felipe Zaragoza-Flores3, Patricia Tomasini-Ortiz3, Juan Luis Gómez-Amador3, Juan Bargés-Coll4
  82. 82. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Valoracion imagenologica
  83. 83. Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Valoracion imagenologica
  84. 84. Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Valoracion imagenologica
  85. 85. Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Valoracion imagenologica
  86. 86. Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Valoracion imagenologica
  87. 87. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Angiografia Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019
  88. 88. M1(esfenoidal), M2(insular), M3(opercular), M4(parasilviano), M5(terminal) Miclaus G.D., Ples H. (2019) Cerebral Angiography. In: Atlas of CT Angiography. Springer, Cham. June 2019
  89. 89. 1. Duplicación/ Fenestración: arteria que sigue un trayecto paralelo ACM, con origen en la arteria carótida interna, Obliga a hacer diagnóstico diferencial con la ACM accesoria. 2. ACM accesoria: Tiene su origen en la ACA y sigue un curso paralelo al segmento M1 de la ACM irrigando la región anteroinferior del lóbulo frontal. 3. ACM con bifurcación proximal: El segmento M1 se bifurca o trifurca antes de legar a la porción insular. Esta variante no asocia mayor riesgo de aneurismas. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anomalies Karen CILLIERS, Benedict John PAGE Stellenbosch University, Department of Anatomy and Histology, Cape Town, London 2016.
  90. 90. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anomalies Karen CILLIERS, Benedict John PAGE Stellenbosch University, Department of Anatomy and Histology, Cape Town, London
  91. 91. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anomalies Karen CILLIERS, Benedict John PAGE Stellenbosch University, Department of Anatomy and Histology, Cape Town, London 2016.
  92. 92. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anomalies Karen CILLIERS, Benedict John PAGE Stellenbosch University, Department of Anatomy and Histology, Cape Town, London 2016.
  93. 93. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Anormalidades Anatomy of the Middle Cerebral Artery: Cortical Branches, Branching Pattern and Anomalies Karen CILLIERS, Benedict John PAGE Stellenbosch University, Department of Anatomy and Histology, Cape Town, London 2016.
  94. 94. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  95. 95. From Zivin JA. Approach to cerebrovascular diseases. In: Goldman L, Schafer AI. Goldman's Cecil Medicine . 24th ed. Philadelphia: Elsevier Saunders; 2012.) ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA
  96. 96. Isquemia ramas profundas, que son arterias terminales. • Hemiplejía y hemianestesia contralateral. • Hemianopsia homónima heteronima. • Desviación conjugada de la cabeza y ojos hacia el lado de la lesión. • Anosognosia e inatención somatosensitiva contralaterales. Afasia global. OCLUSIÓN DEL TRONCO COMÚN DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  97. 97. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DEL TRONCO COMÚN DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  98. 98. OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA SUPERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. • Origina un déficit sensitivo-motor contralateral de predominio faciobraquial (por afectación de la corteza) • Desviación conjugada de la mirada hacia el lado de la lesión • Afasia motora (de expresión), si es en el hemisferio dominante. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  99. 99. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA SUPERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  100. 100. • Hemi- o cuadrantanopsia homónima superior contraletaral. • Afasia de tipo Wernicke si se ve afectado el hemisferio dominante • Acusia pura para palabras. • Isquemia temporal es extensa, confusional con agitación, más frecuente en las lesiones derechas. OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA INFERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  101. 101. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Sindromes OCLUSIÓN DE LA RAMA INFERIOR DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  102. 102. OCLUSIÓN DE LAS RAMAS PROFUNDAS DE LA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA. • Hemiplejía contralateral y, en las lesiones extensas, una hemianopsia homónima contralateral. • Se observan casos de hemicorea y hemibalismo agudos por afectación de los núcleos de la base. W. Hacke, S. Schwab, M. Horn, M. Spranger, M. de Georgia, R. von Kummer. «Malignant» middle cerebral artery territory infarction: clinical course and prognostic signs. Arch Neurol, 53 (2016), pp. 309-315
  103. 103. • Los aneurismas de la arteria cerebral media se pueden clasificar en tres grupos: 1. Proximales (M1As) 2. Bifurcación (MbifAs) 3. Tipo distal (MdistAs) • Los aneurismas proximales de MCA o M1A se encuentran en el tronco principal (M1) de la MCA, entre la bifurcación de la arteria carótida interna (ICA) y la bifurcación principal de MCA ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  104. 104. • La arteria cerebral media (MCA) es un sitio muy común para la formación de aneurismas. • En Finlandia, los aneurismas de MCA (MCAA) representan el 40% de todos los aneurismas intracraneales. • MCAA son más frecuentes entre los aneurismas no rotos (48%) que entre los aneurismas rotos (34%). ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  105. 105. • La mayoría de los MCAA se encuentran distales al círculo de Willis, y a menudo son de base amplia. • Cuando se rompen, se presentan (HIC) en casi la mitad de todos los casos. • Dandy consideró que los MCAA eran peligrosos para el tratamiento quirúrgico e incluso inoperables ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  106. 106. • Falta de circulación colateral, de modo que la oclusión inadvertida de la MCA o una de sus ramas puede provocar infartos calamitosos y la muerte. • Los MCAA son menos adecuados para la cirugía endovascular que otros aneurismas de circulación anterior, debido: 1. Anatomía (cuello ancho con alta tasa de recanalización) 2. Frecuente asociación con hematomas en expansión. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  107. 107. • Hasta (43%) de los 802 pacientes con MCAA rotos presentaron un ICH que ocupa espacio • Los ICH se observaron con mayor frecuencia en MbifAs y MdistAs, 44% y 50%, respectivamente, • La ICH generalmente se localizaba en el lóbulo temporal (80%) y con menos frecuencia en el lóbulo frontal (20%). ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  108. 108. • La hemorragia intraventricular (HIV) se asoció con la ICH en un 15%, y la HIV aislada sin ICH se observó en solo el 5% • En raras ocasiones, los MCAA rotos también pueden presentarse con un hematoma subdural (0,5% en nuestra serie) • Se detectó hidrocefalia preoperatoria en el 29% de los MCAA rotos ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  109. 109. • (54%) tenían un MCAA como aneurisma asociado y el 46% tenían aneurismas asociados en lugares distintos al MCA. • El aneurisma asociado más común fue MbifA. • Los MCAA asociados se observaron con mayor frecuencia en el MCA opuesto del aneurisma primario (58% frente a 29%); El 13% de los pacientes con MCAA múltiples tenían los MCAA asociados en ambos MCA ("aneurismas espejo") ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  110. 110. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  111. 111. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica © Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  112. 112. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Exposicion Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  113. 113. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Exposicion Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913
  114. 114. Surgical Management of Aneurysms of the Middle Cerebral Artery, Martin Lehecka, Reza Dashti, Jaakko Rinne, Rossana Romani, Riku Kivisaari, Mika Niemelä, Juha Hernesniemi, Schmidek and Sweet's Operative Neurosurgical Techniques, Chapter 75, 897-913 ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica
  115. 115. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica
  116. 116. • Los aneurismas de la arteria cerebral media (MCA) son los aneurismas más comunes manejados por la reconstrucción microquirúrgica del clip. • Algunos aneurismas complejos de ACM no pueden ocluirse de manera segura sin arriesgar la arteria principal o sus ramas. • Estos pacientes requieren procedimientos de revascularización complementarios. • Las características codificultan la reconstrucción simple del clip incluyen: 1. Ramas que surgen del cuello o la cúpula del aneurisma 2. Enfermedad aterosclerótica extensa en el cuello 3. Tratamiento endovascular previo 4. Tamaño grande o gigante (> 15 mm de diámetro) 5. Aneurismas fusiformes y considerable intra-aneurismal trombosis ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolving Techniques, Results, and Lessons Learned
  117. 117. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolving Techniques, Results, and Lessons Learned
  118. 118. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolving Techniques, Results, and Lessons Learned
  119. 119. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolving Techniques, Results, and Lessons Learned
  120. 120. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Patologia aneurismatica Brain Bypass Surgery for Complex Middle Cerebral Artery Aneurysms: Evolving Techniques, Results, and Lessons Learned
  121. 121. ARTERIA CEREBRAL MEDIA: Variantes anatomicas

×