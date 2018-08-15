Audiobook Download HealthScare: Confessions of a Hospital Spin Doctor - Clay Destefano [Full Download] Clay Destefano Complete

Clay DeStefano has spent thirty years working in a health care industry, and he s come to an unexpected conclusion: Medical care should be sought only as a last resort and even then, with extreme caution. Unfortunately, Americans today seem addicted to health care and all its spinoff industries, and like our other addictions, it s killing us. It almost killed the author s wife: When she became sick, doctors nearly unnecessarily removed her gall bladder before putting her on an assortment of drugs with never-ending side effects. When she stopped taking all the prescriptions, she finally started to get better. As a "spin doctor" specializing in hospital public relations, the author takes a critical look at the health care system, tackling everything from the Affordable Care Act to Ebola. In the process, he exposes a bloated system that s often ill-prepared and ill-equipped to solve big problems. Despite the hype and political talking pints, hundreds of thousands of people continue to needlessly die at the hands of their health care providers each year. Find out how to avoid being a statistic with the insights in "HealthScare."

