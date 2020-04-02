Water and Soil: Hydrosphere 2 Energy in Water

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HYDROSPHERE 2 “Energy in Water” Seamon (WATER & SOIL)
D I S T R I B U T I O N • 70 % of Earth’s surface is water • 4 bya water vapor condensed into shallows • 1 big ocean, 5 ma...
3 h. Arctic i. Indian j. Pacific k. Atlantic l. Southern a. Africa b. North America c. Europe d. Antarctica e. Asia f. Sou...
ENERGY IN OCEANS solvent thermohaline solute El Nino solution upwelling halite NOAA salinity surface zone thermocline deep...
C H E M I S T R Y • Water is a solvent- it dissolves solutes of solids, liquids & gases • Solute- substance that dissolves...
• Salt: halite = 85% dissolved solids in ocean • Salinity: measure of the amount of dissolved salts in a liquid WHY IS THE...
SALT ENTERS THE OCEAN: • Chemical weathering of minerals from land into oceans • Volcanic eruptions • Chemical reactions b...
T E M P E R A T U R E • Varies with depth & location • Affected by solar energy http://www.onr.navy.mil/focus/ocean/water/...
Can sea water freeze? • Sea water can only freeze when it condenses such that it pushes out the salts first to make solid ...
LOCATION- Oceans are warmer near equatorial latitudes SURFACE WATER: 10
TIME OF YEAR- seasons • When the Northern Hemisphere faces away from the sun for Winter months, those oceans are cooler • ...
DEPTH: Oceans get colder as you go deeper 1. Surface zone- top up to 300m, warmer and so less dense= difficult mixing with...
G L O B A L T H E R M O S T A T Oceans create climate! Ocean water and air temperature are always trying to reach equilibr...
• During summer months, ocean water absorbs solar energy from the atmosphere, trying to reach equilibrium with the hot air...
• When air changes to cooler, winter temperatures, oceans start to release their stored warmth to now calibrate with the c...
FOLLOW THE ENERGY… Global Circulation
O C E A N C U R R E N T S Current: movement of ocean water that follows a regular pattern http://paraglidinginfo.com/2014/...
Surface Current Wind Driven Deep Ocean Current Density Driven
Gulf Stream VIDEO: The Gulf Stream Explained (5 min)
Surface current: horizontal movements near surface, caused by wind • solar energy heats surface of the water • Global wind...
Density- • how close together the molecules of a substance are or how much mass a substance has in a given space. Denser t...
PUTTING IT TOGETHER: THERMOHALINE Temperature: warm water moves from the equator towards the colder poles Salt density: ho...
G L O B A L C O N V E Y O R B E L Thttp://www.global-greenhouse-warming.com/oceans.html 24 VIDEO: Making waves: the power ...
Upwelling- movement of deep, cold, nutrient- rich water to the surface 25
AN EXAMPLE: El Nino local wind patterns (along South America) move local surface currents & so are replaced by deep cold w...
WATER CYCLE evaporation precipitation evapotranspiration transpiration condensation precipitation infiltration carbon sink...
28 http://www.munciesanitary.org/pollutionprevention/?print=y
Water Cycle- 1. Energy from the sun is transferred to Earth through electromagnetic waves 2. Warm water evaporates into th...
30 Weathering: breaking down pieces of the crust Erosion: taking away of pieces of the crust in the flow of water, wind, o...
31 Water drops streams rivers Oceans http://waterstories.nestle-waters.com/environment/collecting-dew-during-water-shortag...
• Dissolved gases enter at rivers, streams, volcanic eruptions, decay, living organisms & through the water cycle http://w...
Effects of Temperature: • Colder water dissolve gases better • Warmer water cannot hold as many gases (remember global war...
• Carbon sink: ecosystem that absorbs more carbon than it lets out- • oceans can hold carbon in the form of CO2 for thousa...
Ocean chemistry is currently changing at an unprecedented rate. 35
WATER & THE LITHOSPHERE destructive force carbonic acid constructive force surface area weathering erosion deposition mech...
Destructive Force: takes away crust • Weathering- break down of rocks • Erosion- carrying away of the pieces of rock by wi...
TYPES OF WEATHERING • mechanical weathering- rocks are broken down into smaller pieces WITHOUT changing their composition ...
Mass Movement Rapid movement of Earth materials by gravity • Landslides- large amounts of rock suddenly break from cliff/m...
landslide mudslide avalanche lahar
Soil Creep VERY slow downward progression of rock and soil down a low grade slope; water, temperature change & gravity
MECHANICAL WEATHERING Ice wedging/frost action • water enters small cracks in the rock • When water freezes, it expands, f...
MECHANICAL WEATHERING Wetting & Drying • breaks up rocks that are made from clay • When wet, clay expands; shrinks when dr...
MECHANICAL WEATHERING Exfoliation • soil and rock is removed (glaciers or uplifting), exposes rock found deep underground ...
MECHANICAL WEATHERING Plant Roots • Deep roots of trees break apart rocks
Glaciers: Erosion: Glaciers carry rock particles to lower elevations Deposition: Melting glaciers deposit boulders & sedim...
CHEMICAL WEATHERING Hydrolisis • water (hydro) reacts with minerals such as feldspar and forms clay
CHEMICAL WEATHERING Oxidation • oxygen reacts with some minerals (esp iron) to form rust • occurs faster with water
CHEMICAL WEATHERING Carbonic acid • carbon dioxide dissolves in water to form this acid • can cause minerals to dissolve, ...
CHEMICAL WEATHERING Lichen & Fungi • These organisms decompose organic material & chemically weather the rock
Factors that Affect Rates of Weathering: • Hardness- rock’s resistance to weathering • climate- • chemical weathering happ...
