Internationally known chef Curtis Stone knows that cooking is a journey, not a destination. While preparing a tasty meal is always satisfying, good food tastes even better when you share the experience with the special people in your life. In this cookbook, Stone turns meal making into a joy rather than a chore, showing readers how to make simple and delicious dishes for family, friends, neighbors, and guests?including appetizers, main courses, sides, drinks, and desserts. These recipes?130 in all?create magical moments, which can be as simple as breathing in the comforting aromas of Fresh Mint Tea or seeing your family smile from ear to ear over Roasted Banana Souffl?s with Caramel Sauce, fresh from the oven. Curtis provides inspiration for a variety of creations, including: ?? Light Meals: Red Quinoa Salad with Beets and Fennel, Weeknight Navy Bean and Ham Soup, Provencal Tuna Sandwich? Scene-stealing Dinners: Porcini-Braised Beef with Horseradish Mascarpone, Herb-Crusted Rack of

