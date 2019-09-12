Training Circular TC 6-02.21 Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical-Terminal (SMART-T) Handbook July 2019 by United States Government US Army

















Title: Training Circular TC 6-02.21 Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical-Terminal (SMART-T) Handbook July 2019

Author: United States Government US Army

This field manual, Training Circular TC 6-02.21 Secure Mobile Anti-Jam Reliable Tactical-Terminal (SMART-T) Handbook July 2019, is a reference-based handbook for Soldiers assigned, attached, or task-organized as SMART-T operators and mission planners for military strategic and tactical relay (Milstar) or advanced extremely high frequency (AEHF) satellite communications systems. This publication is a guide to develop and implement unit sustainment training to support operational mission requirements. TC 6-02.21 contains general information on SMART-T operator procedures, guidelines, and information that will enhance effectiveness in the operation of the SMART-T, mission planning software, maintenance, transmission security (TRANSEC), and communication security (COMSEC) operations. TC 6-02.21 covers SMART-T and satellite communications systems overview, SMART-T planning process, SMART-T endorsement, installing SMART-T into the network, configuring SMART-T for satellite communications













