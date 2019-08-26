A customizable plan to heal your hormones, restore your joy, reset your metabolism and kick start fat loss in just four weeks with five simple steps. HANGRY will offer women with conditions such as low thyroid, PCOS, perimenopause, autoimmunity or even those with "normal" lab work yet they know they should be feeling better, a diet, exercise and lifestyle program that will take them from feeling stressed out, cranky, hungry, frustrated, overweight - and really freaking tired to healthy, happy and at home in their body again. Women will feel and look their best, slow down aging, decrease inflammation and remember who they are with this one of a kind plan customizable for ANY hormonal issue. Powerhouse authors Sarah Fragoso and Dr. Brooke Kalanick give women a 5-step customizable plan to heal their hormones, restore their joy, reset their metabolism, and kick start fat loss in just 4 weeks.

