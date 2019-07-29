-
David Toht..A companion volume to Backyard Homesteading, 40 Projects for Building Your Backyard Homestead provides details on how to build more than 40 projects to enhance readers' sustainable living. Even if they are only moderately handy, they?ll discover the tools and techniques for building their own feeders, fences, and structures. In the process, they?ll save money and have the satisfaction of doing it themselves.
