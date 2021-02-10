Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Batman '66 Omnibus by Jeff Parker
((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB Batman '66 Omnibus Ebook READ ONLINE by Jeff Parker
DESCRIPTIONS Author : Jeff Parker Pages : 928 pages Publisher : DC Comics Language : ISBN-10 : 1401283284 ISBN-13 : 978140...
Book Appearances
If you want to download this book '' Batman '66 Omnibus '' Scrol in last page
● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Batman '66 Omnibus Do...
((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB Batman '66 Omnibus Ebook READ ONLINE by Jeff Parker
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB Batman '66 Omnibus Ebook READ ONLINE by Jeff Parker

25 views

Published on

Batman '66 Omnibus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB Batman '66 Omnibus Ebook READ ONLINE by Jeff Parker

  1. 1. [PDFBOOKE-BOOKMOBI] Batman '66 Omnibus by Jeff Parker
  2. 2. ((DOWNLOAD)) EPUB Batman '66 Omnibus Ebook READ ONLINE by Jeff Parker
  3. 3. DESCRIPTIONS Author : Jeff Parker Pages : 928 pages Publisher : DC Comics Language : ISBN-10 : 1401283284 ISBN-13 : 9781401283285 The continuing adventures of America's fun-loving, action-packed pop-culture icons from the classic Batman TV series! Along with the returning regular cast of rogues plaguing Batman, Robin, Batgirl and Commissioner Gordon--the Joker, Riddler, Penguin, Catwoman, Mr. Freeze, Egghead and Olga, Queen of the Cossacks--Gotham City must contend with new appearances from the rest of Batman's colorful villains-- Harley Quinn, the Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy and Two-Face-- none of whom ever graced your Bat-TVs!Collected for the first time in one collection, the entirety of Batman and Robin's adventures can be read at one Bat-time, including the story behind Harlan Ellison's outline and adapted comic for the series' "lost episode." Featuring a cast of creators, including Jeff Parker, Michael Allred, Laura Allred, Jonathan Case and others, Batman '66 Omnibus collects Batman '66 #1-30 and Batman '66: The Lost Episode #1.
  4. 4. Book Appearances
  5. 5. If you want to download this book '' Batman '66 Omnibus '' Scrol in last page
  6. 6. ● ● ● ● Step by Step to download Book : Click Download OR Read Online Sign Up/Or Regristasion To Get Batman '66 Omnibus Download Books You Want Happy Reading Batman '66 Omnibus OR Author Jeff Parker Batman '66 Omnibus

×