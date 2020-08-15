Successfully reported this slideshow.
人生苦短， 把時間花在對的地方！ Part2 : 生命中值得去做的30件事
與對的人分享你的時間。 Start spending time with the right people. 1
那些是你喜歡、愛你和懂得欣賞你的人， 那些總是在你身邊鼓勵你，希望你變得更健康更棒的人。
他們的存在讓你感覺人生更加鮮活，他們不僅接受現在的你， 還接受並幫助你成爲你想成爲的那一個人，而且是無條件的。
直面難題，勇往直前。 Start facing your problems head on. 2
並不是你所面臨的困境决定了你是什麽樣的人， 而是你對此作出的回應決定了你是怎樣的人。 除非你采取行動，否則難題是不會自行消失的。
在適當的時間去做你力所能及的事，你就會收穫成果。 千里之行，始於足下。
成功的本質就是朝著正確的方向，一步一步地往前走。 假以時日，你自然會走到終點。
真誠地面對自己。 Start being honest with yourself about everything. 3
誠實的面對現在哪些是正確的, 哪些是需要改變的。
誠實的面對你想要完成哪些事情？你要成爲什麽樣的人？
誠實的面對你的人生， 因為你是唯一一個能永遠被自己依靠的人。
向你的靈魂發問，尋求至高無上的真理， 你便能認識你自己。
一旦你了解了自己，你就能對自己爲何處於人生的這個階段 以及自己是如何走到這步的有個更清晰的理解。
不僅如此，你還可以借此更清楚地知道 未來的路在哪裏以及如何達到目的地。
只有我們不斷接受挑戰，生活才能前進， 然第一個也是最難的挑戰就是誠實的面對自己。
建議閱讀 The Road Less Traveled, Timeless Edition： A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth（少有人走的路 ）
把自己的幸福放在首要位置。 Start making your own happiness a priority. 4
你自己的需求也是很重要的。 假如你不珍愛自己、假如你不爲自己設身處地地著想、 假如你不爲自己辯護，那你就走上了一條自我毀滅的道路。
請記住，在照顧到身邊的人的需求的同時， 你也可以滿足自己的需求，這是可以做到的。
一旦你自己的需求得到了滿足， 那你就可以更自如地幫助最需要你的人了。
發自內心驕傲的做自己。 Start being yourself, genuinely and proudly. 5
假如你渴望成爲另外一個人的話， 那你就沒有善加利用真正的自己。
做你自己，而不是模仿別人。 做那個有獨立思想與特長還有自己的閃光點的自我吧！
去做那個令你深信不疑的那個自我吧！尤其重要的就是真誠地對待 你自己，如果你不能這麼做，就先試著把自己擺一邊吧。
關注當下，並活在當下。 Start noticing and living in the present. 6
此時此刻便是一個奇迹時刻。 因爲只有此時此刻才是你所擁有的貨真價實的時光。
此時此刻便是生命。所以，不要空想未來的日子有多美好， 也不要爲無關緊要的往事拿捏不下。
學會活在此時此刻中，體驗此時此刻中的生活。 感激世界賜予你的所有美好吧！就在此時此刻！
珍視自己從錯誤中學到的經驗教訓。 Start valuing the lessons your mistakes teach you. 7
用正面的態度面對錯誤， 因為錯誤是向目標前進的過程。
假如你沒有經歷了一次又一次失敗的話， 那只能說明你還不夠努力、你沒有從錯誤中吸取經驗。
人生本來就是這樣子的： 勇於嘗試、遇到障礙、跌倒了、爬起來、再去嘗試。
那些了不起的成就, 背後是一連串的失敗。
或許，你此時所懼怕的某個“錯誤” 就是通向你的偉大成功的關鍵所在。
善待自己。 Start being more polite to yourself. 8
假如你平時是嚴格待己的，而你的一個朋友也以你對待你自己的 方式來對待你，那你覺得你能和他繼續相處下去嗎？
你對待自己的方式給周圍的人樹立了一個標準。 只有你先愛自己，別人才會愛你。
享受你已擁有的一切。 Start enjoying the things you already have. 9
我們常有的通病, 就是我們認為在人生到達一定階段的時候 我們才會快樂-我們總是看到別人所擁有的-你老闆的大辦公室, 你某個朋友的海灘別墅。
但很不幸就是你得花費一些時日才能達到這一層次，而當你真的 實現了這些目標時，你或許早就已經有了新的目標。
如此以來，你便把自己的一生都出賣在不斷追求 無法被滿足的新慾望上了，這使得你根本就沒有心思 去享受你已經擁有的那些東西。
所以，何不在每日起床時先對自己然後對自己已經擁有的東西 表示一下欣慰呢？
創造屬於自己的快樂。 Start creating your own happiness. 10
如果你一直在等待別人來讓你快樂， 那你就會與幸福擦肩而過。
學著微笑，選擇快樂。 你希望世界像什麼樣子，就怎麼樣去做。
滿意現在的自己，並且用積極正面的態度面對明天。 無論何時，也無論何地，你去尋找幸福，幸福就會向你招手。
不要奢求，抓住你所擁有的，你就會幸福。 假若你在找尋不屬於你的幸福，你得到的就是不幸福。
建議閱讀 Stumbling on Happiness
給自己的想法和夢想 一次破繭而出的機會。 Start giving your ideas and dreams a chance. 11
人生中，最關鍵的不是等待機會，而是去抓住機會!
你永遠不能保證百分之百會成功， 但你可以百分之百保證什麼都不做絕對不會成功!
大多數時候， 你就是要有 “老子豁出去了”的心態去爭取一切可能。
不管結果如何， 你總是會得到應有的結果。只有兩種可能， 你可能成功了或是從中學習到經驗，永遠是雙贏的局面。
相信自己已經準備好踏出下一步。 Start believing that you‘re ready for the next step. 12
你已經做好了準備！ 萬事都已具備，就看你是否邁出關鍵性的下一步了。
所以請積極的去擁抱機會，面對挑戰。 這些是幫助你成長的禮物之一。
結交志同道合的朋友。 Start entering new relationships for the right reasons. 13
與可靠、真誠，同時又與你志趣相投的人交朋友。
選擇那些令你驕傲，被你欣賞， 真心喜歡而且尊敬的朋友- 那些人會懂得回應你的好，而且懂得遵守承諾。
請記得"做"的比說的重要, 因為一個人的行為 往往比他們說的話還要更能凸顯他的個性。
給新鮮面孔一次深入瞭解你的機會。 Start giving new people you meet a chance. 14
你與一些朋友的友誼遲早有走向終結的一天， 這雖然聽上去很難接受，但確是事實。
人們的社交圈與親密朋友總是在不斷變化着的。 一些友誼會淡去，一些友誼會增強。
對於不再合適的友誼，那就去淡忘它吧； 對於可能增強的友誼，那就去培養它吧。
相信自己的判斷，結交新的朋友；作好學習的準備、作好接受挑戰 的準備，更要作好與你人生中的下一個知己相遇的準備。
不斷超越過去的自己。 Start competing against an earlier version of yourself. 15
受他人鼓舞、感激他人、向他人學習等都是好的， 但你要是拿自己與別人作比較的話，那純粹是在浪費時間。
在人生的這場賽跑中，你的競爭對手只有一人，那就是你自己。 你的目標就是不斷超越自己，突破自己的極限，做更好的自己。
為他人的勝利歡呼吧！ Start cheering for other people’s victories. 16
發現別人身上令你欣賞不已的地方並告訴對方。 學會欣賞別人會給你帶來許多益處，如充實平和。
所以，要是別人在進步，你就要為他們感到高興。 而且你還要祝賀他們，為他們所取得的成就獻出真誠的讚美。
這樣，他們也會反過來為你的成就吶喊助威的。
發現困境的積極面。 Start looking for the silver lining in tough situations. 17
當事情不盡如人意，而你又感到灰心喪氣時，不妨先深呼幾口氣， 然後去尋找困境的積極面——希望的微弱曙光。
沒有哪個人不是經歷了種種磨難才最終強大起來的。
處於困境時，你要時常想想自己所擁有的東西和曾取得的勝利， 讓這些積極的回憶堅定你前進的步伐。
最為重要的一點就是不要把注意力放在你還沒有得到的東西上， 想想那些你已經擁有的東西吧！
原諒你自己，還有其他的人。 Start forgiving yourself and others. 18
我們都曾被自己或別人所作的決定傷害過。
雖然這樣的痛苦經歷是很常見的，但它們有時也會成為縈繞在 我們內心深裡的一片揮之不去的陰影。
一次又一次經歷傷痛，一次又一次地恢復過來， 有什麼艱難困苦是熬不過去的呢？
原諒是一劑解藥——這並不是說你要擦除與往事有關的一切， 而是說要讓那些痛苦與憤慨消失在歲月的盡頭。
這也意味着你要從不幸中獲取有用的經驗教訓， 然後繼續你的人生之路。
幫助身邊的人。 Start helping those around you. 19
多關心別人。多給別人提供一些有益的建議。 你幫了別人，別人也會幫你的。
當你做了好事， 愛與善便會像一圈圈擴散開的漣漪那樣在你的周圍被傳遞。
聽從你內心的呼喚。 Start listening to your own inner voice. 20
如有必要，你可以向比較親密得到朋友或家人徵詢意見， 但你也要給自己留出足夠的空間去聽從自己的直覺。
真誠地對待自己， 說出你內心裡的真實想法，做你內心所認可的事情。
關注你自己的壓力水平， 適當作些休整。 Start being attentive to your stress level and take short breaks. 21
當你感覺累了、倦了就停下來調整一下， 然後你就能以清晰的思路和明確的目標繼續工作了。
當你忙得焦頭爛額之時，即使給自己騰出片刻的休整時間， 也能在很大程度上釋放你的壓力並能提升你的效率。
此外， 你在休息時還可以審視先前的賣力工作是否偏離了你的目標。
發現小事的獨特之處。 Start noticing the beauty of small moments. 22
不要以為只有像結婚、生小孩、中大獎這些事才能給你帶來快樂， 也不要等待此類好事的降臨。
幸福是要去發現的，幸福就存在於每日微不足道的細節中。
沖一杯咖啡，在清晨裡靜靜地享受； 做一道家常菜，細細地品嚐此間美味； 牽着戀人的手腕或是與朋友談心，又何嘗不是件快意的事情呢？
從日常小事裡去發現小小的快樂， 會給你的生活帶來大大的不同。
接納不完美。 Start accepting things when they are less than perfect. 23
記住，有“完美”的地方，就沒有“滿意”。
假如你想提升自己或讓這個世界變得更美好的話， 那你所面臨的最大的一個挑戰就是學會接納萬事萬物。
不要給自己或別人，也不要給任何一件事 套上一個完美的衡量標準，你要做的就是接受並感激 這個世界和所有人以及所有事的真面目。
當然，這不是說要接受一個平庸的人生， 而是要在它與“完美”相去甚遠之時學會愛、學會珍惜。
每日都要為你的目標奮鬥一點點。 Start working toward your goals every single day. 24
千里之行，始於足下。 不論你的夢想是什麼， 你都要知道合理的計劃去一步一步地實現它。
所以就從現在開始行動吧！你努力得越多，你就會越幸運。 許多人做事總是半途而廢，而只有少數精明的人 才能做到自始自終地追隨內心的呼喚。
我所說的”為你的夢想而努力“是指 獻出自己的時間與精力直到成功。
建議閱讀 The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People （高效能人士的七個習慣 ）
保持更開放的心態。 Start being more open about how you feel. 25
當你感到傷心難過時， 給自己留出足夠的時間與空間從悲痛中走出來。
同時也不要忘了把你的煩惱傾訴給你的朋友或家人， 讓他們作你的傾聽者，把你內心的感受說給他們聽。
這一小小的舉措能讓你的情緒有很大的好轉。
為你自己的人生全權負責。 Start taking full accountability for your own life. 26
你作的選擇和你犯的錯誤都是你自己的， 所以你要有作出提高和改變的意願。 假如你不對自己的人生負責的話，別人就會替你擔起這個責任。
當他們真的做了這樣的事時，你就成了別人的想法與夢想的奴隷。 除了你自己以外，沒有人可以掌控你的人生。 但你也要知道人生之路不可能是一帆風順的。
有誰不遭遇過艱難險阻呢？但你必須得對自己負責， 只有你克服了困難才對得起自己。 不對自己的人生負責就沒有真正地活過。
培養發展你所珍視的一段關係。 Start actively nurturing your most important relationships. 27
真實地活着，真誠地活着。 你無法成為每一個人的全部，但你確實可以成為某些人的一切。
在你生命中有哪些人是非常重要的呢？ 那就告訴他們你很在意他們。
而且，你還要進一步培養自己與他們之間的關係。 記住，你不需要一堆朋友，有幾個知心朋友就已足夠了。
改變你能改變的事情。 Start concentrating on the things you can control. 28
你無法改變一切，但有些事確實是在你的掌控範圍之內的。
把時間、天賦和激情浪費在超出你的能力範圍之外的事情上 只會給你帶來挫敗感、痛苦感，而且事情也不會有什麼進展。
你能做的就是把精力放在你能改變的事情上， 並且要立刻付諸行動。
看到事物的積極面。 Start focusing on the possibility of positive outcomes. 29
即便你有能力完成某事， 但假若你一開始就認為自己做不到的話，那你就真的無法做到。
克服消極想法和負面情緒的方法就是培養更強大的積極情緒。 審視一下自己的內心世界，把消極的想法替換成積極的想法。
不論眼下的情況是怎樣的， 你都要把關注點放在你想要的結果上，然後採取積極的行動。
沒錯，你無法改變已發生的一切， 但你可以改變自己的回應方式。
每個人的人生各有其積極面和消極面—— 你的關注點是放在積極面上還是消極面上 就在很大程度上決定了你的幸福水平和成就感。
建議閱讀 The How of Happiness （幸福的方法）。
關注你當下的富足感。 Start noticing how wealthy you are right now. 30
亨利·大衛·梭羅 （Henry David Thoreau， 1817年7月12日－1862年5月6日） 財富是充分體驗人生的能力。 “Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.”
即便是在你艱難困苦之時， 你都要從長遠的角度來考慮眼下的一切。
無需徹夜不眠，也無需留宿街頭，你可以選擇穿什麼樣的衣服， 可以輕鬆地過完一天，恐懼感也離你遠遠的，有潔淨的飲用水源， 還能享受醫療保障的庇護，你還能夠上網， 對於一些人來說，你就是富足的。
所以，不要忘了為自己所擁有的一切而心懷感激。
人生苦短，把時間花在對的地方！ Part2 :生命中值得去做的30件事
How to Make the Most out of Life. Part 2 : 30 Things to Start Doing for Yourself
